Clark County, NV

KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Lieutenant Governor to serve as substitute teacher

LAS VEGAS/SCHURZ, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Lieutenant Governor Lisa Cano Burkhead will be serving as a substitute teacher for two Nevada schools later this month. Burkhead will teach at Laura Dearing Elementary School in Las Vegas on Sept. 16 and Schurz Elementary School on Sept. 23. “I’ve always said I...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Biden admin approves Nevada’s EV infrastructure plan

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - President Biden’s administration has approved Nevada’s plan for building EV charging infrastructure along highways. The program was created and funded by the Infrastructure Law passed in 2021. Nevada will be among the first of 35 states with approved plans for EV infrastructure. Those...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada man pleads guilty to assualt in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement officers with a dangerous weapon during the Capitol Riots. 35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia. Court documents say Kenyon was illegally in the Capitol building for about 20 minutes...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
Reno-Gazette Journal

Without abortion protections in Nevada, providers’ and patients' fate left to other states

This opinion column was submitted by Adam Levy, an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas. As an OB-GYN and abortion provider in Las Vegas for the last 30 years, I have never seen anything like the nationwide attack on reproductive rights we’re currently battling. Some say the overturning of Roe v. Wade has no impact on Nevada. They’d be wrong. ...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Governor Sisolak says Nevada will not comply with a national abortion ban

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak says he will order his administration to not comply with a national abortion ban. Legislation banning abortions at 15 weeks was introduced by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday. The bill was not immediately embraced by other GOP leaders, with Senate...
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo set to campaign at anti-gay church

The church’s on-site ministry, Liberty Baptist Academy — a private Christian school serving kindergarten through 12th-grade students — has a student handbook that “requests each student … to refrain from participating in worldly activities such as … homosexuality or other sexual perversions.” The post Lombardo set to campaign at anti-gay church appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Governor Sisolak declares 'Las Vegas Aces week' in Nevada

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Before last night's big win, Governor Steve Sisolak dropped by with a special announcement. He officially named this week Las Vegas Aces week here in Nevada. You can see him here with the official declaration, standing alongside Aces president Nikki Fargas. MORE ON NEWS 3...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Long-shuttered Cottontail Ranch brothel burns down

A long-shuttered brothel north of Pahrump with rumored ties to Howard Hughes burned down this week. Cottontail Ranch, which stood at the intersection of U.S. 95 and Highway 266, burned down Monday morning. The Esmeralda County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the destruction, but could not provide further details. Goldfield Volunteer Fire...
PAHRUMP, NV
pvtimes.com

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo to be arraigned next month

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo is expected to be arraigned on Oct. 3, where he could enter a plea to charges that he choked his wife at their Pahrump home in March after he discovered more than $77,000 in cash and a gun went missing. On Monday, Blundo was booked...
NYE COUNTY, NV
nevadacurrent.com

Segerblom wins legal battle against man who alleged defamation

A lawsuit filed by Mack Miller, an unsuccessful Republican candidate for Nevada lieutenant governor, against Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom has been dismissed, leaving Miller on the hook to Segerblom for just under $40,000. Mack’s suit stems from an incident during a September 2021 Clark County Commission meeting, at which...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
themobmuseum.org

Father-son crime team tormented Las Vegas over four decades

Editor’s note: Las Vegas outlaws Tom and Gramby Hanley were never members of a traditional organized crime group, but the menacing tactics they used to corrupt labor unions, and the murders and bombings they planned and executed, drew heavily from the Mob handbook. For more than 30 years, the Hanleys made as many headlines in Las Vegas as Bugsy Siegel or Tony Spilotro ever did. This four-part series by Jeff Burbank marks the first time an extensive history of the Hanleys has been compiled. And yet one has the uneasy feeling we have only scratched the surface . . .
LAS VEGAS, NV
iheart.com

Reporter Tried Blaming Trump After Dem Is Arrested For Murdering Journalist

Democratic Clark County (Las Vegas) Public Administrator Robert Telles was arrested last week in connection with the stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. German was exposing all shenanigan that Telles was engaged in. Last week a reporter asked the Las Vegas sheriff whether former President Donald...
LAS VEGAS, NV

