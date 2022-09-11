First on 13 — Saratoga Springs is starting a new New Year’s festival to replace its once-popular First Night celebration. NewsChannel 13 has learned that there will be a big celebration featuring more than a dozen musical acts, some of them nationally known. Bands will perform throughout the city, with the headliners playing at the City Center. People will be able to buy all-access badges and participate in a music crawl.

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO