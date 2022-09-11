Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames

OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home.

Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta fire departments all responded to a house on fire before 8:00 pm on Saturday night.

According to Aaron Heaton, Assistant Fire Chief of the Ozark Fire Department, the family had no injuries, although one cat was missing and another died in the fire.

This is a developing story.

