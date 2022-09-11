ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

Ozark family evacuated after home is engulfed in flames

By Brandon Scott
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ES01f_0hqZRn3500

OZARK, Mo.- A family’s home has burned in Ozark where people passing by could see the large fire burning above the tree line. The family has been evacuated from their house in Ozark after a fire engulfed 50% of their house. The family could see that there was smoke coming from the house as they were returning home.

Ozark, Nixa, and Sparta fire departments all responded to a house on fire before 8:00 pm on Saturday night.

According to Aaron Heaton, Assistant Fire Chief of the Ozark Fire Department, the family had no injuries, although one cat was missing and another died in the fire.

READ NEXT: Sparta man saves two dogs in Ozark house fire

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

A motorcyclist is in the hospital after a crash south of Willard, Mo.

NEAR WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) -A crash between a car and a motorcycle has sent one person to the hospital. The crash happened just after 6:30 Thursday morning between Springfield and Willard. A Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper says the motorcycle driver turned into the path of the car as he attempted to turn off of northbound U.S. 160 onto Farm Road 123.
WILLARD, MO
houstonherald.com

Woman seriously injured in crash on Highway 95 north of Mountain Grove

A Mountain Grove woman sustained serious injuries Thursday morning in accident about 14 miles north of her hometown, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tpr. Zayne Tate said a southbound 2019 Nissan Rogue driven by Norma C. Snyder, 78, crossed the center of Highway 95 and struck a northbound 2013 Ford Flex operated by Jessica A. Berhorst, 32, of Mountain Grove, at about 8:15 a.m. Tate said Snyder lost control, traveled off the left side of the road, overturned and struck a fence, coming to rest on the roadway.
MOUNTAIN GROVE, MO
KOLR10 News

Longer trains lead to delays in ambulance response

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Just before the pandemic, the nation’s railroads laid off tens of thousands of people to save money, cutting 30% of their workforces. On top of that, the big carriers have been looking at cutting the remaining train crew numbers in half to only one person on the whole train. There is even […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Deadly crash ties up traffic on I-44 in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that snarled traffic on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened near the Kansas Expressway exit. Police say a westbound semi hit a pickup after pulling in front of the big rig Thursday afternoon. Officers say the man driving the pickup...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Accidents
Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Sparta, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KYTV

Man dies after crashing mower in Barry County, Mo.

BUTTERFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man died after crashing his zero-turn mower in Barry County. Craig Golubski, 57, died in the crash. He worked for George’s processing plant. Deputies responded Tuesday to the crash on State Highway 37 in Butterfield in front of the plant. Investigators say he traveled down the right-of-way, hitting a large concrete culvert. The crash ejected him from the mower.
BARRY COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Bridges ease the pressure on motorists caused by longer trains

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – We’re getting stopped in our tracks at crossings all over the Ozarks. One place drivers are no longer finding themselves stuck is East Chestnut Expressway near 65. “That has made a huge difference for the people who know how to get around. that’s the only way I come around now,” said Darrell […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
howellcountynews.com

Moody man drowns in the North Fork

A 21-year-old Moody man drowned at the Hammond Camp swimming area. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Ryan McGee waded too deep into the water on September 4 at around 3:45 p.m. and never resurfaced. McGee was pronounced dead at the scene by Ozark County Coroner Gene Britt at...
MOODY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#The Ozark Fire Department#Nexstar Media Inc
KOLR10 News

Where is the best fall foliage near Springfield?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – One of the most anticipated moments of the year is when we can see trees turning to those red, yellow and orange fall colors. Predicting the peak of fall color can be difficult, but the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) can help guide you if you are looking to see the best […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Demolition Derby crashes in Cassville

Fans young and old filled Bill Hailey Arena on Saturday for the annual Cassville Rotary Club’s Demolition Derby. Cars did battle until the smoke finally cleared at the Demolition Derby on Saturday. Contributed photo. Cars raced around the arena and tried to stay running to win each round of...
CASSVILLE, MO
KTTS

Accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon

(KTTS News) – Police and fire crews are working an accident at Kansas Expressway and Mount Vernon Street in Springfield. The accident happened Monday morning when a vehicle heading south bound struck a light pole. Witnesses say the vehicle caught fire. Reports say that the driver suffered injuries. The...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cats
KYTV

“Dear Springfield, you win, I’m done:” Springfield business owner fed up with repeated thefts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Chris Cox, owner of Springfield business The Bonsai Guy, posted on Facebook that he is closing his business due to repeated thefts. In the post, he said, “Dear Springfield, you win. I’m done.” He returned from the weekend’s Japanese Fall Festival in Springfield and realized he was missing an estimated $6,000 worth of items. The items included bonsai trees and some irreplaceable mementos from lifelong friends and mentors.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Cox Medical Center Branson promotes “Meds-to Beds” program for patients

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - CoxHealth Medical Center Branson is promoting a program to help patients easily transition from the hospital to their homes. The program is called “Meds-to-Beds” and was spearheaded by Cox Branson pharmacy tech Kristen Filczer. Filczer will personally deliver prescriptions to patients before being discharged. Filczer puts in around 10,000 steps at the hospital each day.
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy