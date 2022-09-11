The Kansas City Chiefs held off a brave effort from Justin Herbert to beat the visiting Los Angeles Chargers 27-24.The Chargers blew the doors off early, racing out to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter at Arrowhead Stadium.Kansas City finally got on the scoreboard at the start of the second quarter when Patrick Mahomes connected with Jerick McKinnon on a short touchdown reception.FINAL: @Chiefs get the Thursday night W and improve to 2-0! #TNFonPrime #LACvsKC pic.twitter.com/o420FQEWUe— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2022That was the end of the scoring for the first half, with both sides then trading touchdowns to open...

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 44 MINUTES AGO