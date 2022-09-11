Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.

CHASE COUNTY, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO