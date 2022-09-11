Read full article on original website
Aggravated child endangerment case moves to preliminary hearing
A preliminary hearing is coming next month in a Lyon County child endangerment case. Whitney Anderson had her first appearance in Lyon County District Court this week. Anderson faces one count of aggravated child endangerment. Authorities say Anderson had minor children nearby when methamphetamine was being distributed in early April. Details are pending.
Manzano attends preliminary hearing in Emporia home invasion robbery case
A pretrial hearing is on the docket for Jonathan Manzano, charged in connection with an alleged home invasion robbery in Emporia this past spring. Manzano had his preliminary hearing Wednesday. The pretrial is now coming Oct. 14. Manzano faces single counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, drug possession...
Court proceeding schedules slightly different for suspects in Emporia Eastgate Plaza shooting case
Two defendants in an alleged shooting in southeast Emporia had their preliminary hearings delayed to next month during hearings this week. Shedrick Williams, 27, and Keno Hopkins, 21, were in court Wednesday. Both have preliminary hearings Oct. 26. Williams also has a review hearing Oct. 11. Both Hopkins and Williams...
Lyon County fentanyl distribution suspect skips preliminary hearing; bench warrant issued
Court proceedings are on hold in Lyon County’s first significant fentanyl distribution case. That’s because the defendant, 33-year-old Terry Don Cummings, failed to appear for his preliminary hearing Monday in Lyon County District Court. A bench warrant has now been issued for his arrest. The prelim has not been rescheduled at this time.
Emporia Fire, local law enforcement responding to reported injury crash southwest of Emporia
Emporia Fire and law enforcement have been dispatched to a reported injury crash southwest of Emporia. The crash was reported around 6:10 am near Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of the Emporia tollgate. Early indications are one vehicle is involved with as many as two patients. Other details are pending.
Boil water advisory continues for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City and Rural Water District 1; no school Thursday for USD 284 Chase County
Early processes are underway in Chase County after a significant water main break between the county’s two biggest communities. The break was reported shortly before 10 pm between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. A 16-inch line broke parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between the towns, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. The affected pipe was laid fairly deep, according to the Chase County Sheriff’s Office, so it has taken a lot of time to clear the area and start the repair process. The Sheriff’s Office says over 50 feet of pipe has been ordered for the repair, although it’s currently unclear if all that pipe will be needed.
Investigation continues into Emporia’s Ashley Estates fire
Emporia Fire continues to investigate a fire that developed in Emporia at the end of last month. Battalion Chief Ryan Conley says investigators will go back to Ashley Estates this week after fire broke out in an apartment building Aug. 31. The fire was contained to one of the units at 1509 West 15th, but one person was taken to Newman Regional Health for treatment afterward. That person’s name has not been released and a condition report has not been divulged.
Burns woman, Emporia teen hurt in Tuesday crash southwest of Emporia
Two people, including an Emporia teenager, were hurt in a crash southwest of Emporia on Tuesday morning. Emporia Fire and local law enforcement were dispatched to Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, around 6:10 am, although the Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash log indicates the crash happened about 15 minutes earlier. Troopers say a car driven by 59-year-old Barbara Stuhlsatz (STOOL-sats) of Burns was northbound, countering initial reports of southbound travel. Stuhlsatz lost control after passing another vehicle, with her car going off the highway into a ditch and overturning.
Two people hospitalized after injury crash southwest of Emporia
Two people have been taken to Newman Regional health after a crash on the Kansas Turnpike southwest of Emporia on Tuesday. Law enforcement and Emporia Fire were dispatched to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 117.6 southbound, about 10 miles southwest of Emporia, shortly after 6 am. Early indications are one vehicle was involved, but further details are pending through the Kansas Highway Patrol.
UPDATE: Cooking accident cited as cause of apartment fire in north Emporia
Emporia Fire says the cause of a fire inside of a northern Emporia apartment complex was deemed accidental. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex at 1100 Constitution just before 5:40 pm. According to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller, smoke was visible from the complex upon arrival and fire was found inside of unit 6.
Water pressure returns in full to Cottonwood Falls, Strong City; boil water advisory still active
A boil water advisory continues for most Chase County residents after a water main break Wednesday night, but residents of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls had some good news as Thursday progressed. Water pressure improved and eventually got to full power before the end of the work day. Water went...
Water main repaired, but boil water advisories still up for Cottonwood Falls, Strong City, Chase County RWD 1
A large water main break in Chase County has been fixed, but water flow issues remain. A 16-inch water main broke Wednesday night alongside Kansas Highway 177 between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City, eliminating water pressure to all of Cottonwood Falls and sharply reducing pressure in Strong City. Even though the line has been repaired, Cottonwood Falls is still mostly without water pressure, and that may not be fully restored until late in the day. Pressure was also low in Strong City at last word.
Embers related to welding project apparently lead to possible fire call at Flint Hills Lanes
Emporia Fire went to Flint Hills Lanes on Thursday afternoon, but not to do any bowling. Fire crews were dispatched to the bowling alley shortly after 4 pm for a possible structure fire. Early indications, according to Battalion Chief Tony Fuller are some embers developed under a lane as part of a welding project.
USD 253 Board approves 2022-23 budget; Superintendent responds to requests for details on Emporia High School investigation Wednesday
The 2022-23 budget is set for USD 253 Emporia Public Schools following the board of education’s recent meeting Wednesday evening. Following a pair of public hearings, one on the budget itself and a second for the district’s intention to exceed the revenue-neutral rate, the board approved a pair of resolutions finalizing both actions. The final budget totals just over $42.8 million which is a decrease of $2.1 million from the prior fiscal year.
Fire destroys hay, semi trailer near Saffordville
Fire developed in a semi in eastern Chase County on Wednesday, destroying its trailer and load of hay. Chase County Fire Chief Steve Fillmore says the semi was reported as on fire near US Highway 50 and Road Z, about a mile west of Saffordville. Chase County Fire responded and found the trailer and load of large hay bales was totally engulfed in flames when crews arrived.
Lyon County Commission poised to approve 2023 budget, Bowyer Building projects at Thursday meeting
Lyon County commissioners could put the county budget to bed at their action meeting Thursday. Commissioners have the 2023 budget and the revenue-neutral rate on the agenda as separate action items. There will be public hearings before both votes. Other business Thursday includes a bid for repairing the stairs and...
EMPORIA STATE: Seven percent of staff to receive suspension, dismissal or termination notices by Friday
Emporia State University’s Workforce Management Framework Policy has been given the blessing of the Kansas Board of Regents. And with that, seven percent of Emporia State’s total workforce will receive notices of their suspension, dismissal or termination no later than Friday. Regents members voted unanimously to approve the...
USD 253 Emporia announces nominees for state education honors
Three local educators received quite the surprise Wednesday. USD 253 Emporia district administrators and staff at Emporia Middle School convened just before the start of the school day Wednesday morning for the first announcement where Misty Lawson was named as the district’s Kansas Teacher of the Year Secondary nominee. Lawson is an eighth-grade English and language arts teacher at EMS where she has been since.
2022-23 budget to lead busy agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County board
Budgetary matters will lead the agenda for USD 252 Southern Lyon County with its board meeting Wednesday. Board members are poised to adopt the 2022-23 budget and a document certifying the district’s revenue-neutral rate in separate items. There will be time for public comment ahead of both votes. Once...
Crop yields suffering as a result of prolonged area drought according to Lyon County Extension
Lower crops may be just the latest area impacted by the ongoing drought reported across the KVOE listening area. According to Lyon County Extension Ag Agent Brian Rees, the county is far behind where it should be with yields of specific crops, namely corn and soybeans. Rees tells KVOE News conditions were simply “too hot and too dry” when crops began to fill, meaning the majority are likely to miss their yield expectancies by a sizeable margin.
