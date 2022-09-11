ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

SFGate

The Daily 09-15-22 Billionaire power couple list San Francisco mansion, leave city

One of San Francisco's most prominent and wealthy tech power couples are reportedly leaving the city. Stewart Butterfield, the co-founder of both Slack and Flickr, and his wife Jen Rubio, CEO of luggage manufacturer Away, listed their Presidio Heights mansion this week, reports the Wall Street Journal.  Once referred to as "Silicon Valley's newest 'it' couple" by Insider, the couple got engaged in 2019 after Butterfield appeared to propose to Rubio over Twitter, seemingly as a joke.   
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
berkeleyside.org

12-year-old Vietnamese standby shutters in the East Bay

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
Eater

The Go-To Local Delivery Service for Bay Area Bakeries and Pop-Ups Is Shutting Down

The pandemic-born delivery business Pastel is terminating its services effective September 30. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that in an email to clients, the business owners cited a winding down of the worst of the pandemic’s impacts as the reason for the closure. The company launched in 2021 from the minds of Amanda Nguyen (who’s also the baker behind Butter&, best-known for its “quarantine cakes”) and Ted Moran, alongside former Uber Freight software engineer Anh Mai.
SFist

Two Bay Area Restaurants Make Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants List

After a year in which it seemed like there were a lot more restaurants closing or just hanging on than opening, Bon Appetit has published its annual Restaurant Issue — and rather than the traditional "Hot 10" list of the country's best new restaurants, they're expanding things to a list of the best 50 new restaurants.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Typhoon Rains Might Blow Into the Bay This Weekend

Sonoma County saw another small earthquake today at 11:55 a.m., the third in the area in 18 hours, this one a 2.7M centered just east of the town of Sonoma near El Verano. [NBC Bay Area]. One person died in an apparent suicide and fall from a building early Wednesday,...
Modern Hiker

8 History Hikes Around San Francisco

Although there are many, many reasons to enjoy hiking, one of our favorite type of adventures is the noble history hike. There is something about knowing a hike’s history that makes it more alive to us, whether it’s a woman fighting fiercely for its protection or sandpapery sedimentary rock uplifted through plate tectonic movement. Our redwoods, rocks, artifacts, and people tell the story of San Francisco’s past—things fought for, things lost, and things preserved. Things that make us think about the world and the people who came before us. Here are eight San Francisco history hikes full-to-the-brim of nature and stories.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Spectacular Modern Masterpiece on Pristine Grounds in Prime West Atherton Asking for $19.988 Million

The Home in Atherton, a spectacular modern masterpiece perfectly suited for a contemporary lifestyle with high-end appointments offering the luxury and hospitality is now available for sale. This home located at 33 Emilie Ave, Atherton, California offers 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call DeLeon Team (Phone: 650-543-8500) at Deleon Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atherton.
ATHERTON, CA
marinmagazine.com

Julia Morgan's Legacy in Marin County: How Her Ground-Breaking and Environmentally Sensitive Approach to Design Still Inspires Architects Today

One hundred and fifty years ago, famed Bay Area architect Julia Morgan was born in 1872. America’s first independent, licensed woman architect, Morgan left a significant legacy in Marin County, including several buildings that are still serving the purposes she designed them for over a century ago. Her most famous project, the spectacular Hearst Castle built for William Randolph Hearst, draws more than 750,000 visitors each year (it recently re-opened after a two-year closure), who marvel at the property’s grand rooms and iconic Neptune and Roman pools. Morgan has left not only a tangible legacy in Marin County and beyond, but has also influenced the work of many present-day architects.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Video: Mountain lion spotted near downtown San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – A mountain lion was spotted near downtown San Mateo early Tuesday via a security camera, according to a Facebook post from the San Mateo Police Department. “Around 12:15am early this morning, a mountain lion was captured on a security camera in the Arroyo Ct. area of our city,” the post […]
SAN MATEO, CA

