Indonesia has launched an anti-trust investigation into Google over the tech firm's insistence that its payment system be used for purchases from its app store, authorities said Thursday, accusing it of unfair business practices. Third-party developers offering their apps on Google Play are charged a 15 to 30 percent service fee, higher than the five percent imposed by other payment systems, according to an initial probe by the nation's anti-trust agency.

WORLD ・ 19 MINUTES AGO