Slippery Rock, PA

d9and10sports.com

Sept. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: 2nd set Rally Keeps Clarion’s Consecutive Set Streak Alive; Parks Leads Meadville; OV Tops O-E

CLARION, Pa. – Aryanna Girvin and Taylor Alston weren’t going to let Clarion’s District 9 consecutive-set win streak end. The Lady Cats, holding a one set to none lead, in their KSAC showdown with visiting Keystone found themselves down 17-13 in the second set and in real danger of having what was now a 123 consecutive wins streak against D9 opponents end.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Watch Live: Warren at Clarion Volleyball

CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as two of the top teams in District 9 and District 10 square off in a crossover volleyball battle, as D10 3A Warren travels to D9 1A Clarion. The Lady Dragons, who were in state finals in 2018 in 3A will take on the back-to-back defending PIAA 1A champion Lady Cats. Warren was the last time to take a set from Clarion taking a 2-1 lead on Clarion last year in Warren before Clarion rallied for a 3-2 victory. The Lady Cats have won 62 straight sets then.
CLARION, PA
d9and10sports.com

Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins

SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
COCHRANTON, PA
d9and10sports.com

D9 football Week 4: Redbank Valley, Keystone clash of unbeatens

Five unbeaten teams remain in District 9 football and two lock up in New Bethlehem in a Region 2 showdown as the Keystone Panthers travel to play the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to highlight a 13-game Friday night schedule in District 9. District 10 Preview • Staff Picks • Fan Picks...
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
Allrecipes.com

What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes

Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Four must-visit wineries perfect for an autumn day trip

If you’re itching to get outta ’tahn this fall but don’t know much about the gems hidden throughout Pittsburgh’s suburbs, we found four wineries within an hour’s drive of the city perfect for a fun fall excursion. Black Dog Wine Company. 7425 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale.
PITTSBURGH, PA
butlerradio.com

PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA

Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
BUTLER, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center

Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
PITTSBURGH, PA

