Sept. 14, 2022 Soccer: Cowburn, Prince Lead Bradford Girls Past Clarion; GM, Warren Boys Triumph
CLARION, Pa. – Maddi Cowburn and Bella Prince each recorded hat tricks, as visiting Bradford rolled to an 8-1 win over Clarion. Cowburn added four assists with Prince picking up one. The duo were named the co-Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Players of the Game and talked about the win.
Sept. 13, 2022 VB Recaps: 2nd set Rally Keeps Clarion’s Consecutive Set Streak Alive; Parks Leads Meadville; OV Tops O-E
CLARION, Pa. – Aryanna Girvin and Taylor Alston weren’t going to let Clarion’s District 9 consecutive-set win streak end. The Lady Cats, holding a one set to none lead, in their KSAC showdown with visiting Keystone found themselves down 17-13 in the second set and in real danger of having what was now a 123 consecutive wins streak against D9 opponents end.
Battle of Unbeatens Highlights Week 4 Slate as Region Races Begin to Heat up in District 10
It’s Week four of the high school football season, and things are kicking into high gear in District 10. Exciting region races are already shaping up and the district also has one of the top statistical runners in the nation in Oil City’s Ethen Knox. Key region matchups...
Watch Live: Warren at Clarion Volleyball
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as two of the top teams in District 9 and District 10 square off in a crossover volleyball battle, as D10 3A Warren travels to D9 1A Clarion. The Lady Dragons, who were in state finals in 2018 in 3A will take on the back-to-back defending PIAA 1A champion Lady Cats. Warren was the last time to take a set from Clarion taking a 2-1 lead on Clarion last year in Warren before Clarion rallied for a 3-2 victory. The Lady Cats have won 62 straight sets then.
Sept. 14, 2022 Volleyball: Cranberry, Iroquois, Cochranton Get Wins
SENECA, Pa. – Ayanna Ferringer had nine kills and four digs to help Cranberry to a 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-21). Mackenzie Karnes added three kills, five digs, and six blocks for the Berries with Brooke Hart chipping in three kills, three aces, three digs, and two blocks. Ashlynn Collins ran the offense with eight set assists.
General McLane Looks to Keep Momentum in Thursday Matchup with North East
NORTH EAST, Pa. – General McLane has some momentum going following a season-opening loss to Slippery Rock and they look to continue that in a Region 5 matchup against North East on Thursday. Since then, coach Marshall McCormick’s Lancers (2-1, 1-0 Region 5) have posted an 18-7 win over...
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
D9 football Week 4: Redbank Valley, Keystone clash of unbeatens
Five unbeaten teams remain in District 9 football and two lock up in New Bethlehem in a Region 2 showdown as the Keystone Panthers travel to play the Redbank Valley Bulldogs to highlight a 13-game Friday night schedule in District 9. District 10 Preview • Staff Picks • Fan Picks...
Smethport Girls, Saegertown Boys Get Golf Victories Powered by Hunter’s Station Golf Club
BOLIVAR, NY – Oswayo Valley’s Rylee Thompson earned medalist honors with a 53 but it was Smethport that earned a 31-24 team victory. For the Hubbers, Olivia Schott shot a 58, Hope Peterson 63, Ava Costa 68, Isabella Learn 70, and Jackie Davis 73. Also for OV, Shayden...
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
Watch Live: Bradford at Clarion Girls Soccer Powered by Daddy’s in Clarion
CLARION, Pa. – Watch live as Bradford takes on Clarion in girls’ soccer action from Clarion High School powered by Daddy’s in Clarion. Chris Rossetti will have the call of the game which can be watched above or below or on any of our social media channels.
Five walks for enjoying Western Pennsylvania’s stunning fall landscapes
Another hot summer is finally giving way to fall. Days are shortening, nights lengthening, and, if you look around, you’ll see the natural order is changing in a whole host of other ways. Green leaves are slowly fading to yellow, as autumnal flowers bloom and birds prepare to journey south, away from the impending cold.
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Keystone at Clarion Volleyball
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Keystone at Clarion volleyball game on D9and10Sports.com Tuesday. Varsity action will start between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. following the junior varsity match. The JV match will be broadcast without commentary with a start time of 6 p.m.
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
Four must-visit wineries perfect for an autumn day trip
If you’re itching to get outta ’tahn this fall but don’t know much about the gems hidden throughout Pittsburgh’s suburbs, we found four wineries within an hour’s drive of the city perfect for a fun fall excursion. Black Dog Wine Company. 7425 Steubenville Pike, Oakdale.
PA American Water Makes $231.5 Million Offer For BASA
Pennsylvania American Water Company is making a $231.5 million offer to buy the Butler Area Sewer Authority. Details of the deal were released today at the sewer board’s monthly meeting. The deal would be the second highest purchase price of any sewer system in Pennsylvania. Butler Township Commissioner Dave...
Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
