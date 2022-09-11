Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
SWAT and police present in northeast El Paso neighborhood
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A search warrant was being served in the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive Wednesday. There was a heavy police presence in the northeast El Paso neighborhood in the morning. This happened on the 4600 block on Sun Valley Drive. Department of Public Safety...
29-Year-Old Man Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In El Paso (El Paso, TX)
According to the El Paso Police, a two-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday morning. Officials stated that Francisco Martin Gallegos of Socorro was traveling on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Street racer sentenced to 20 years following crash that killed 4
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A street racer who pled guilty earlier this week to four counts of Racing on a Highway Causing Serious Injury or Death in connection with a 2018 crash that left four dead was sentenced in court Thursday. 21-year-old Albertico Valenzuela has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, the maximum sentence […]
KFOX 14
Fugitive sought for soliciting minor on computer captured in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man with an outstanding warrant for a sexual offense where he solicited a minor online was captured crossing into El Paso. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing apprehended a 35-year-old man. On Wednesday, CBP officers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
KFOX 14
Driver killed in crash along Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday
CLINT, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A person was killed during a crash at the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. in Clint Wednesday morning, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation revealed that a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda Avenue when it crashed around 11:50 a.m.
Man arrested after allegedly smuggling men in a car
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were conducting a traffic stop this week when four subjects allegedly fled on foot. On Sep.13 at approximately 9:30 p.m. deputies from the Northwest Patrol were conducting a traffic stop for an equipment violation at the 7900 block of Doniphan Dr. That’s when […]
Trucker to stand trial for allegedly killing 10 while on drugs
The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said it will appeal a judge’s decision to downgrade charges – from homicide to manslaughter – against a trucker who allegedly crashed into roadside food stands last week, killing 10 people in Villa Ahumada, Mexico.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Video: Palm Tree Struck By Lightning Causes Fire In East El Paso
If a storm is brewin' and you catch yourself outside, a natural response may be to shelter under a tree. 2022 has given us many reasons to avoid this during storms, with the biggest national lightning-strike story coming in August of this year when 3 people were left dead under a tree in front of the White House.
KFOX 14
23-year-old woman from Edinburg killed in northeast El Paso crash
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A 23-year-old woman from Edinburg, Texas was killed during a crash at the Gateway North and Stan Roberts Intersection Monday, the El Paso Police Department said. Bianca Nicole Center was driving a 2012 Jeep Wrangler on Gateway North Boulevard when her vehicle was hit...
KFOX 14
El Paso teen hospitalized asks girl to homecoming
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — She said, "Yes!" Lucas who is hospitalized at El Paso Children's Hospital asked a girl to homecoming. Standing in his hospital gown, he held a sign that read, " I'd flip out if you said yes to HOCO with me." Lucas and his partner...
El Paso News
Crash involving semi shuts down I-10 Wednesday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A crash involving multiple vehicles shut the westbound lanes of I-10 Wednesday morning near Schuster in West El Paso, according to authorities. The El Paso Police Dept. confirmed to KTSM that a total of three vehicles were involved in the accident including a semi-truck, which appeared to have sustained significant damage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KVIA
Family seeks justice after deadly motorcycle crash
EL PASO, Texas — A former El Paso woman says her family is seeking justice after her father died in a deadly motorcycle crash in south central El Paso earlier this year. An official crash report shows 59-year-old Juan Sifuentes was riding his motorcycle down Alameda Ave. that Saturday morning, while another vehicle was driving the opposite direction on the same road. Amber Valdez, 25, was the driver of that car and police say she tried to make a left-hand turn in the wrong direction of a one-way street.
KFOX 14
Rifle believed to have been used in murder of Las Cruces store owner shown in court
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A rifle that was believed to have been used in the murder of Las Cruces store owner Oscar Amezquita was shown in court on Wednesday. Lonnie Gallegos is accused of shooting and killing Amezquita in his business, Landis Boot and Shoe Service, in May of 2020.
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
KFOX 14
Search and Rescue Team locates 2 women at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department's Combined Search and Rescue Team responded to a report of two missing individuals in northeast El Paso Thursday night. The search took place at Chuck Heinrich Memorial Park on Andrew Barcena Dr. Two adult females were found and no...
LCPD give safety tips to borderland workers
Las Cruces, New Mexico (KTSM) – Las Cruces Officials are taking extra measures to safeguard the community, especially individuals often working alone throughout our neighborhoods, such as realtors. Pushing your panic alarm is one way to alert others that you may be in danger. “And I am sure you felt this before, all of a […]
KFOX 14
Rescue Mission El Paso, county officials discuss using vacant building for migrants
EL PASO, Texas [KFOX14] — El Paso County is considering a new space to potentially house two vulnerable populations as the crisis of Venezuelan migrants with nowhere to go continues in the Borderland. The CEO of Rescue Mission El Paso, Blake Barrow, said he needs additional space to expand...
KFOX 14
Sunland Park residents fear proposed subdivision on Frontera Rd. will delay EMS response
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. (KFOX14) — A new proposed subdivision in Sunland Park, N.M. is sparking concern among residents and homeowners. Residents in both New Mexico and Texas say the new subdivision that may be built on Frontera Road, which falls on the state line of Texas and New Mexico, is unwanted because they fear it could delay emergency response times.
One El Pasoan Snaps A Photo Of Lightning Strike The Plaza Hotel
A local photographer has done it again, capturing the exact moment lightning strikes the Plaza Hotel in the heart of downtown El Paso. Local photographer and storm chaser George Garcia has done it again, managing to snap an electrifying photo of the Plaza Hotel getting struck by lightning. We have...
Comments / 0