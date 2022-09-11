Read full article on original website
Wottle returns to BG 50 years after winning Olympic Gold
The Bowling Green State University men’s and women’s cross country teams continue their respective seasons on Friday as they host the 34th Mel Brodt Collegiate Open. The event will be held at the Bowling Green Cross Country Course with the women’s 6,000 meter race opening the meet at 5:30 p.m., and the men’s 8,000 meter race will follow at 6:05 p.m.
Thundering Herd riding high coming into the Doyt
After dropping its first two games, including a seven-overtime 59-57 loss to FCS member Eastern Kentucky on Saturday, Bowling Green State University will have its work cut out this weekend. The Falcons host the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday at 5 p.m. at Doyt Perry Stadium. It is the 100th...
Adams scores twice as Bobcats down Blue Devils, 2-1
HOLLAND — Bowling Green junior midfielder Maddy Adams scored both goals to lead the Bobcats to a 2-1 Northern Lakes League girls soccer victory over Springfield Wednesday. Adams’ performance lifted the Bobcats to a 2-5 record and the Bobcats’ first conference victory in three games. It was also Adams’ first two goals of the season.
White leads Falcons past Valpo, 3-0
VALPARAISO, Ind. – The Bowling Green State University women’s soccer team gave a 90-minute clinic on Sunday, dominating all facets of the game in a 3-0 win over Valparaiso at Brown Field. BGSU 5-foot-10 senior forward Kennedy White had a pair of goals, scoring roughly five minutes into...
Owens volleyball ranked 5th in national poll
PERRYSBURG — Owens Community College volleyball is 11-4, but more importantly the Express have won nine matches in a row and are ranked fifth in the NJCAA Division III volleyball poll. The 2021 Ohio Community College Athletic Conference Player of the year, Maddie White, earned OCCAC player of the...
McDonald named MAC East Offensive Player of the Week
Bowling Green quarterback Matt McDonald has been named the MAC East Division Offensive Player of the Week for games played through Sunday, announced the Mid-American Conference. It is the third career weekly honor for McDonald from the MAC. McDonald, a senior from Newport Beach, California, threw for a career-high five...
Eastwood volleyball gets four-set win over Royals
PEMBERVILLE — Eastwood improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the Northern Buckeye Conference with a 25-10, 22-25, 25-15, 25-18 victory over visiting Elmwood Tuesday. Elmwood falls to 4-6 and 1-4. Bowling Green 3, Napoleon 0. NAPOLEON — In Northern Lakes League volleyball Tuesday, Bowling Green swept host Napoleon...
Kirk Margo Cowan
It is with deep love and profound sadness that the family of Kirk Margo Cowan, of Bowling Green, Ohio announce his passing on Friday September 9, 2022 at the age of 45. Kirk was born December 13, 1976 in Kingston, Jamaica to Jennifer McKenzie. He married Kelly McCluskey on July 23, 2005 and she survives in Bowling Green with their two children.
Black Swamp Players open season with 'Five Women'
It’s a new season starting on Friday for the Black Swamp Players, the Bowling Green based theatrical group. The play "Five Women Wearing the Same Dress" kicks off the season on Friday. It’s the first of six shows scheduled for the season. “The first show premieres this weekend...
BGSU homecoming kicks off with Court Street party
A party on Court Street will kick off to the 100th anniversary of Bowling Green State University Homecoming. This festive family-friendly event on Friday will foster BGSU’s connection with alumni, students and the community. Come to Court Street across from the new Alumni Gateway to campus for food, music,...
Charlotte A. DeVincent
Charlotte A. DeVincent, age 78, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away Sunday, September 11, 2022. Charlotte was born to Louis and Kathryn (Craig) DeVincent in Toledo, Ohio, the middle of five children. She grew up in various communities due to being brought up in the foster care system. She attended both Waite and Anthony Wayne High Schools before continuing her education at BGSU, majoring in education and art. After teaching for the Otsego School System, she went on to a business career, becoming the first female supervisor in the furnace department at Johns Manville. However, her dream profession was to be a cartoon illustrator for Walt Disney, as she loved to draw. She won various awards for her artistic and musical accomplishments.
Shetzer, Jeffrey, J.
Shetzer, Jeffrey, J., Age 64, of Bowling Green, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hospice of NW Ohio in Toledo. Jeff graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended Owens Community College. He retired from BGSU as the Senior Human Recourse Representative and from K 100 as a radio announcer.
BGSU distinguished alumni to offer public lectures starting today
As part of their induction into the Bowling Green State University Academy of Distinguished Alumni, honorees in the 2022 class of distinguished alumni will present lectures about their careers, accomplishments and time at BGSU to students, faculty, staff and community members on Thursday and Friday at various places on the BGSU campus. The lectures are a part of the BGSU 100th Homecoming celebration.
David “Davey” Serrato
David “Davey” Serrato, 89, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away September 11, 2022. He was born on January 30, 1933 to the late Esequel and Gregoria Serrato. He married Bernice ‘Monica’ (Asebedo) Serrato on September 27, 1952 and she survives him. He is also survived by...
Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel
Patricia Sue (Doak) Birthisel, 89, born in Charleston, West Virginia on December 16, 1932, passed peacefully in Perrysburg, Ohio in the early hours of September 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by James and Hazel Doak (Parents), and Thomas Birthisel (Son). Patricia attended Charleston High School where she was...
Perrysburg man seriously hurt in Five Point Road crash
LIME CITY – A Perrysburg man was seriously injured after his vehicle went off the road Thursday morning in Perrysburg Township. The Bowling Green post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on Five Point Road east of Lime City Road at approximately 12:22 a.m.
Transfers: 9-15-2022
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 115 Byall Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Raven Dotson, to Ellen Schoen, $140,000. 892 Champagne Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from AM & LM, to Norman Fleek III and Vicki Fleek, $271,305. 1229 and 0 Alexandria Blvd.,...
Finish line for pump track: Rudolph bike park ready to open
The new Wood County Park District Rudolph Bike Park pump track is in the final lap before opening. Park District director Chris Smalley gave the board of commissioners an update at Tuesday’s meeting. “If all stays on plan, we should be open in October. It’s really going to come...
Enjoy blast from the past with library’s yearbook display
Enjoy a blast from the past with library’s yearbook display. Do you have friends or relatives that went to Bowling Green High School or Bowling Green State University? Come and find pictures of them in the Wood County District Public Library’s collection of yearbooks housed in their Local History Collection Oct. 3-21.
Millbury man indicted for resisting arrest
A Millbury man is in jail after being indicted for resisting arrest. A Wood County grand jury last week indicted Christopher Vincent Barge, 36, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. On Aug. 1, police were dispatched to the area of 1500 South Street...
