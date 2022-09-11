what did they want...a place to live clothing....a free cell phone..food stamps....medicare..vision plan...a car...jesus what was your plan once you got here....did you think america was just gonna give you everything everybody else works for..
Our government is causing this suffering. I’m sorry they are not Americans and do not belong here without going through the appropriate steps. And Finnish the wall already, heaven has walls and a gate.
read another article were they're urging the community to take in some if they can....as much as I'd like to, that is very dangerous, to let a stranger into your home with your family. feeding, clothing and socializing with a stranger on a day to day basis is asking too much from the community. by law, once you take someone into your home, if they don't want to leave, it'll be nearly impossible to kick them out!! they can literally mooch off you indefinitely
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Comments / 12