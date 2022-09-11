ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

FOX Reno

How will smoke from Mosquito Fire impact Reno Air Races?

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Along with many other events and functions over the last several days, the Reno Air Races has a plan in place in case the air quality gets too bad. Dr. Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA),...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Reno-Tahoe International Airport fully operational despite smoky conditions

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is fully open and operational despite hazardous air quality and smoky skies. A spokeswoman from the airport said flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines/pilots in command with safety being the top priority. If...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

More than 30 Nevada landmarks renamed to remove racial slur

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Thirty four landmarks across the state of Nevada have been renamed to remove a racially insensitive word from their titles. From streams to mountain and reservoirs to valleys, landmarks in Nevada will no longer contain the word 'squaw'. Experts say the word that once meant woman has turned into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
CARSON CITY, NV
FOX Reno

Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars

Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada Air National Guard helping northwest firefighting effort

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada National Guard is aiding firefighting operations in the northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in the northwestern U.S. One is a C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and the other is a C-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Multiple rescued after Park Vista apartment caught fire Tuesday night

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple people and their pets have been rescued from an apartment fire in Sparks Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at Park Vista Apartments around 9:31 p.m. which had multiple residents trapped on balconies. The fire...
SPARKS, NV
FOX Reno

New care center provides resources for Reno community

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

New COVID-19 booster available in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevadans 12 and older who received their last COVID-19 booster at least two months ago are now eligible for a new COVID-19 booster. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose, to be administered at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
NEVADA STATE
FOX Reno

Well-Being Wednesday: Heart Disease & Interventional Cardiology

Reno, NV - We have all heard that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but you might not know that the term heart disease describes various conditions that affect the heart. Renown’s Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck discusses our community’s most common forms of heart disease, and some lifestyle changes people can make to prevent this silent killer.
RENO, NV
FOX Reno

Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
NEVADA STATE

