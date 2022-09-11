Read full article on original website
How will smoke from Mosquito Fire impact Reno Air Races?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Along with many other events and functions over the last several days, the Reno Air Races has a plan in place in case the air quality gets too bad. Dr. Fred Telling, the CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association (RARA),...
Hungry Valley residents can now monitor air quality as smoke continues to fill the skies
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — As smoke from the Mosquito Fire continues to blanket northern Nevada, the Washoe County Health District Air Quality Management Division has partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony to install two new air quality sensors on tribal land. The sensors ensure air...
City of Sparks narrows down search for new fire chief to six finalists
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — In the search for a new fire chief, the City of Sparks announced on Wednesday that they'll choose between six finalists to fill the open position. The City has been actively recruiting for the next fire chief after Chief Jim Reid...
Washoe schools, Reno area colleges cancel class Wednesday due to air quality
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Hazardous air quality caused by wildfires closed all Washoe County schools on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Classes in Incline and Gerlach remain scheduled as planned due to less hazardous air quality data in their respective regions. Mater Academy of Northern Nevada,...
Reno-Tahoe International Airport fully operational despite smoky conditions
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno-Tahoe International Airport is fully open and operational despite hazardous air quality and smoky skies. A spokeswoman from the airport said flight cancellations, delays or diversions are decisions made by airlines/pilots in command with safety being the top priority. If...
More than 30 Nevada landmarks renamed to remove racial slur
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Thirty four landmarks across the state of Nevada have been renamed to remove a racially insensitive word from their titles. From streams to mountain and reservoirs to valleys, landmarks in Nevada will no longer contain the word 'squaw'. Experts say the word that once meant woman has turned into a misogynist and racist term to disparage Indigenous women.
After latest illegal sideshow, Reno councilwoman wants more police resources, task force
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After the latest illegal sideshow in south Reno over the weekend, councilwoman Naomi Duerr said she wants more police resources to crack down on the dangerous trend. Video shared on the Nextdoor app and provided to News 4-Fox 11 shows a...
Seeliger Elementary School students learn about fire safety
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crew members of a Nevada Bureau of Land Management (BLM) fire team provided demonstrations and fire safety tips to grade schoolers at Seeliger Elementary School. Officials with the Carson City School District say the subject was top-of-mind for all the students, given the poor air quality in the region because of smoke from the Mosquito Fire in California.
Las Vegas Aces logo put on Nevada State Police patrol cars
Some squad cars for the Nevada State Police were decked out with Aces logos on the hood of the cars Wednesday morning. The agency has also done this in the past for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday, making them one win...
Cold Case Cracked: Reno man arrested 50 years after murder in Hawaii
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man is behind bars Wednesday for the 1972 murder of Nancy Elaine Anderson, a cold case that went unsolved for nearly 50 years. Tudor Chirila, who is now 77 years old, was arrested by the Reno Police Department (RPD) Tuesday on a second degree murder warrant from the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).
Nevada Air National Guard helping northwest firefighting effort
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada National Guard is aiding firefighting operations in the northwest. The National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC) has requested two Department of Defense C-130 aircraft equipped with Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) to support wildland firefighting operations in the northwestern U.S. One is a C-130H from the Nevada Air National Guard's 152nd Airlift Wing, Reno, Nev., and the other is a C-130J from the California Air National Guard’s 146th Airlift Wing, Port Hueneme, California.
Reports of shots fired at Galena High School unfounded, lockdown lifted
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A code red lockdown at Galena High School has been lifted after reports of shots fired were unfounded. The Washoe County School District placed the school on lockdown just after 10 a.m. on Sept. 14 due to a reported incident. School was canceled Wednesday due to poor air quality but some staff and personnel were on campus during the lockdown and were evacuated as a precaution.
Multiple rescued after Park Vista apartment caught fire Tuesday night
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Multiple people and their pets have been rescued from an apartment fire in Sparks Tuesday night. The Sparks Fire Department (SFD) responded to a fire at Park Vista Apartments around 9:31 p.m. which had multiple residents trapped on balconies. The fire...
New care center provides resources for Reno community
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A partnership between Silver Summit and Summit Behavioral Health Systems has opened a new facility to at-risk residents seeking assistance with behavioral healthcare, an issue that continues to increase among Nevada’s homeless population. Mill Street Care Center celebrated its grand...
New COVID-19 booster available in Nevada
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevadans 12 and older who received their last COVID-19 booster at least two months ago are now eligible for a new COVID-19 booster. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose, to be administered at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.
Washoe County detectives continue to search for leads in Anna Scott's murder
Detectives with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office are making a desperate plea for anyone with information in the death of Anna Scott to come forward. Scott, 23, was found dead in a burned out car on I-580 south of Reno during the early morning hours of February 3, 2022. The...
Nevada gubernatorial debate between Sisolak, Lombardo to air on News 4
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The only confirmed gubernatorial debate ahead of the November election between Steve Sisolak and Republican challenger Joe Lombardo will air on News 4 in early October. Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat seeking a second term, will square off at the Oct....
Well-Being Wednesday: Heart Disease & Interventional Cardiology
Reno, NV - We have all heard that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, but you might not know that the term heart disease describes various conditions that affect the heart. Renown’s Dr. Troy Wiedenbeck discusses our community’s most common forms of heart disease, and some lifestyle changes people can make to prevent this silent killer.
Pedestrian injured after being hit by car in South Reno, causes road closure
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is injured after being struck by a car in South Reno, causing road closures Wednesday night. The Reno Police Department (RPD) responded to a crash involving a car and pedestrian on South Meadows Parkway around 10:00 p.m. According to...
Nevada inmates now have internet access for the first time in history
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — For the first time in history, offenders in the Nevada Department of Corrections now have access to the Internet. The lab, which is a partnership with Truckee Meadows Community College, opened at Northern Nevada Transitional Housing Monday. The computers can be used to enroll in college classes, earn certifications, prepare for high school equivalency, apply for jobs and familiarize inmates with technology that is integral to their success upon release.
