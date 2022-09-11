CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Nevadans 12 and older who received their last COVID-19 booster at least two months ago are now eligible for a new COVID-19 booster. On Aug. 31, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the Emergency Use Authorizations (EUAs) for Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose, to be administered at least two months after the primary series or initial booster vaccination.

NEVADA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO