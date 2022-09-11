Schuyler Storm roll past Harpursville

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Schuyler Storm are off to a 2-0 start on the High School gridiron.

The Storm led 40-0 at halftime and rolled past Harpursville on the road 40-6 on Saturday to move to 2-0 this season. Daniel Lewis went 5/10 for 96 yards passing and three touchdowns for the Storm. Ryan Willett ran for 143 yards and a touchdown and Bradley Gillis added 90 yards on the ground and also caught a touchdown pass for the Storm.

The Schuyler Storm are on the road against Whitney Point next Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

