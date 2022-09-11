Read full article on original website
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson
A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community's history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era.
Law enforcement agencies throughout the country train in North Florida for annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - Law enforcement agencies from 28 agencies throughout six states are in North Florida for the 15th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar. “To get training they wouldn’t normally get any other place,” said Florida Public Safety Institute Executive Director, Steve Outlaw. “In fact, we have teams here who have dogs less than a year old, so this is their first exposure to training.”
Florida District 3 race preview
Two fallen firefighters to be laid to rest Thursday, Friday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The firefighting community across North Florida will come together to pay tribute to two firefighters, killed just hours apart in separate off-duty crashes this past weekend. Tallahassee Fire Captain Brenden Rudy’s funeral will be held at Wildwood Church at 11 Thursday morning. Friday, a...
Quincy Utility credit
Sabal Palm Elementary unveils newly-renovated library
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s a new chapter for Sabal Palm Elementary, as the school cut the ribbon on a newly-renovated library Thursday. Now, the library has a brand-new set of books and new furniture. Community leaders say having this new library at Sabal Palm is especially important because...
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
Mike’s Thursday Evening Forecast: Sept. 15, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall gives you the forecast for Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Watch the attached video for the full forecast details. A beautiful day in our area, and clear and comfy tonight in the upper 60s. A bit more moisture returns the next couple of...
Leon Co. Commissioners honor Jimbo Jackson
Rob’s Tropical Thoughts: Tropical Storm Fiona
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Storm FIONA looks more organized and healthy this morning. It should gain a little more strength in the 500-600miles before it gets to the Leeward Islands. The interactions with those Islands and the other Islands in the Caribbean will have a lot to say with how Fiona continues to develop.
‘Tallahassee’s Black History Firsts’ book out now
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A local Tallahassee woman published a book on the black community’s history in Tallahassee in the post-reconstruction era. “I’m hoping that this book will encourage HBCU’s and other universities to look more at their local communities and begin to research who were the ‘firsts’ in each professional category,” Author Dorothy Inman-Johnson said.
‘It’s not bringing me joy:’ inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
'It's not bringing me joy:' inside the decision to close the Railroad Square Craft House
FSU professor, students at Westminster Hall as Queen Elizabeth lies in state
Chairman Proctor weighs in on race to replace Jimbo Jackson.
WCTV to go off the air overnight for maintenance
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – WCTV’s broadcast signal will go off the air for several hours early Thursday morning as engineers perform routine maintenance. The outage will start at 12:35 am Thursday morning, immediately following the end of CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The shutdown will...
City of Tallahassee investigating 11,550 gallon sewage spill
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Environmentalists are raising concerns after 11,550 gallons of sewage spilled in a neighborhood off West Tharpe St. in Tallahassee. The city says the spill Monday is the fourth major one so far this year. One resident, Braxten Marshall, said he was walking around his neighborhood Monday...
ROAD WORK ALERT: Decatur County SR 253 Spur resurfacing starting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Georgia Department of Transportation announced Decatur County State Route (SR) 253 Spur resurfacing is scheduled to begin Friday. Road work will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weather permitting. Work days will be Monday through Friday, but may be done on Saturday if it...
Gun found at Leon High School, student arrested
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon High School student was arrested Tuesday after a handgun was found in his backpack. The sheriff’s office says school administrators were investigating a separate incident involving the 17-year-old student, when he admitted having the Glock 22. Administrators immediately conducted a search of his bag and secured the weapon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Second Harvest of the Big Bend works with Publix to feed families
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With 36,000 people in Leon County considered food insecure, Second Harvest of the Big Bend is working to address this need for families. Thursday, Publix employees volunteered with Second Harvest through packing boxes to help feed several North Florida communities. Second Harvest Big Bend CEO, Monique...
‘It’s just not right’: Tallahassee home buyer sues Boulos for raising prices and cancelling contracts
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee home buyers are taking legal action against a major homebuilding company. They say Boulos Builders sprung huge price hikes on them at the last minute, raising prices by tens of thousands of dollars. Boulos then cancelled the contracts of those who refused to pay. The...
Update: Tallahassee firefighter identified in fatal crash Saturday
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Fire Department confirmed, 34-year-old Captain Brenden Rudy, died in the Saturday night crash. Eyewitness News will continue to provide updates on this developing story. A 34-year-old man was killed Saturday night after his pickup truck collided with a tree in rural Leon County, according...
