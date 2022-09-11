Read full article on original website
Northeast 8 Conference Golf Championship results
The Northeast 8 Athletic Conference held its golf championship at Squaw Creek Golf Course. On the boys side, South Range was the team champion with a score of 349. The boys medalist was Chaz Ekoniak of Struthers High School who shot a 75. For the girls, Poland took the team...
See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards
The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
Funeral set Saturday for boxer Earnie Shavers at Newton Falls High School
Newton Falls Schools will celebrate the life of one of its most famous graduates this weekend. Funeral services are scheduled for Earnie Shavers this Saturday at the school auditorium. Shavers passed away earlier this month at the age of 78. The calling hours for Mr. Shavers is 9-11 a.m. on...
Austintown Middle School to host Mahoning Valley Robotics Challenge competition
The Austintown FIRST Robotics Team and the Northeast Ohio FIRST Robotics Team announced on Wednesday that the 2022 Mahoning Valley Robotics Challenge Competition will be taking place at Austintown Middle School (800 S. Raccoon Rd., Austintown) on Sunday, October 9. The competition will be held in the school's gymnasium from...
Years Ago | September 15th
Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1958 | Mahoning County Republican women showed U.S. Sen John W. Bricker, R-Ohio, their booklet on “Get in Shape for ’58” at a rally at the YMCA 64 years ago. From left, seated, are Sen Bricker and Mrs. Marie Helman, Mahoning County Woman’s chairman; standing, Mrs. Ray Schneider, president of the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club; Mrs. Rosemary Gilronan, State Central Committeewoman, and Mrs. Florence Morris of Toledo, state GOP vice chairman.
Warmer temperatures, sunshine to dominate through the weekend
The Valley enjoyed a very comfortable day Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. It will not be that cool again for at least a week! A southerly breeze will help usher warmer air into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Friday, resulting in highs not far from the 80 degree mark. It will be another warm and beautiful evening for high school football.
Multiple events in Youngstown this weekend... Oktoberfest, motorcycle show, more
Youngstown is will be holding its first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, but it's not the only event in the city. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will host a Night Out For Neighborhoods featuring 76 Degrees West. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for local neighborhood watch organizations. Ticket prices range from $10-$20 and are available on Ticketmaster. The hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
146-year-old bridge to be rebuilt, relocated for Pymatuning State Park trail expansion project
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided an update on the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project on Tuesday. The update was provided near the future location of the Messerall Tress Bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1876 and...
Valley school districts facing inflation as new year gets underway
As prices continue to skyrocket everywhere, school systems are also dealing with this big time. Districts in the Mahoning Valley are faced with making adjustments and thinking ahead amid inflation, or there's concern they won't be able to afford the essentials. For Boardman Local Schools, it's hitting them hardest in...
Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground
Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
Boardman officials host 'school safety' community forum
As the country continues to see acts of violence occur in schools throughout the country, one local community is coming together to discuss the best ways to keep students safe. School safety was the first topic to kick off Boardman's Community Dialogue, where they discussed ways to maintain safety in...
New Waterford residents could win a free furnace this fall, here's how
Fall is right around the corner, meaning those hot temperatures of the summer months will soon be a thing of the past. As such, you might need a furnace to keep yourself warm at home. One New Waterford-based company is here to help. NDC Heating & Cooling in New Waterford...
Niles City School District installs new window films on all district buildings
The Niles City School District recently installed new window films on all district buildings. The new window films aren't just for show though. According to the district's Facebook page, the films provide an extra layer of security for students and faculty. While the films allow those already inside the building...
YSU receives $1 million for scholarship, names fountain after donor
The fountain in the center of the Youngstown State University campus has been named for Daniel H. Becker, chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes, and his family. Becker donated $1 million to YSU to establish the Daniel H. Becker Family Scholarship. President Jim Tressel said, “His legacy will live on...
Crash snarls traffic on Route 422 in Southington
Part of the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 422 was closed for a time Wednesday morning following a crash. Witnesses told dispatchers that a vehicle flipped over onto its side along the highway just west of Route 305 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Bystanders worked to rescue a woman who was...
Communication board at Champion Elementary School promotes inclusiveness
Champion Central Elementary School has a new addition to its playground. It's called a communication board and it's designed to give Trumbull County ESC students who attend Champion and are non-verbal or have communication barriers, a way to talk to other students or teachers while outside at recess. "We're always...
DeWine announces state support for Youngstown Business Incubator
For years, the Youngstown Business Incubator has been assisting people in and around the Valley, with various tech-business start ups. "We work with anything that's primarily tech based, but in the past probably ten years now," said Corey Patrick, Entrepreneurship Services director. "We've added a few extra programs one around additive manufacturing and 3-d printing, and then we've added a couple more locally focused programs," he said.
Restaurant offers a taste of New Orleans in Niles
Seafood lovers, especially those who favor the Creole taste, have a new destination in the Valley. King Cajun Seafood & Bar is celebrating a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. King Cajun is on the east side of the Eastwood Mall Complex next...
Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers
Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.
