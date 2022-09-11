ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

WFMJ.com

Northeast 8 Conference Golf Championship results

The Northeast 8 Athletic Conference held its golf championship at Squaw Creek Golf Course. On the boys side, South Range was the team champion with a score of 349. The boys medalist was Chaz Ekoniak of Struthers High School who shot a 75. For the girls, Poland took the team...
POLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards

The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | September 15th

Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1958 | Mahoning County Republican women showed U.S. Sen John W. Bricker, R-Ohio, their booklet on “Get in Shape for ’58” at a rally at the YMCA 64 years ago. From left, seated, are Sen Bricker and Mrs. Marie Helman, Mahoning County Woman’s chairman; standing, Mrs. Ray Schneider, president of the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club; Mrs. Rosemary Gilronan, State Central Committeewoman, and Mrs. Florence Morris of Toledo, state GOP vice chairman.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Warmer temperatures, sunshine to dominate through the weekend

The Valley enjoyed a very comfortable day Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. It will not be that cool again for at least a week! A southerly breeze will help usher warmer air into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Friday, resulting in highs not far from the 80 degree mark. It will be another warm and beautiful evening for high school football.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Multiple events in Youngstown this weekend... Oktoberfest, motorcycle show, more

Youngstown is will be holding its first-ever Oktoberfest this Saturday, but it's not the only event in the city. On Friday, Sept. 16, The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre will host a Night Out For Neighborhoods featuring 76 Degrees West. The concert will serve as a fundraiser for local neighborhood watch organizations. Ticket prices range from $10-$20 and are available on Ticketmaster. The hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Valley school districts facing inflation as new year gets underway

As prices continue to skyrocket everywhere, school systems are also dealing with this big time. Districts in the Mahoning Valley are faced with making adjustments and thinking ahead amid inflation, or there's concern they won't be able to afford the essentials. For Boardman Local Schools, it's hitting them hardest in...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Two taken to hospital after crash at Youngstown playground

Two people went to the hospital Wednesday morning when two vehicles crashed near a playground on Youngstown's West Side. Firefighters were dispatched to Connecticut Avenue and North Dunlap Avenue at around 7:14 a.m. where people were trapped following the two-vehicle crash. According to police, an SUV ran a red light...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Boardman officials host 'school safety' community forum

As the country continues to see acts of violence occur in schools throughout the country, one local community is coming together to discuss the best ways to keep students safe. School safety was the first topic to kick off Boardman's Community Dialogue, where they discussed ways to maintain safety in...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles City School District installs new window films on all district buildings

The Niles City School District recently installed new window films on all district buildings. The new window films aren't just for show though. According to the district's Facebook page, the films provide an extra layer of security for students and faculty. While the films allow those already inside the building...
WFMJ.com

YSU receives $1 million for scholarship, names fountain after donor

The fountain in the center of the Youngstown State University campus has been named for Daniel H. Becker, chief executive of Becker Funeral Homes, and his family. Becker donated $1 million to YSU to establish the Daniel H. Becker Family Scholarship. President Jim Tressel said, “His legacy will live on...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Crash snarls traffic on Route 422 in Southington

Part of the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 422 was closed for a time Wednesday morning following a crash. Witnesses told dispatchers that a vehicle flipped over onto its side along the highway just west of Route 305 shortly before 7:30 a.m. Bystanders worked to rescue a woman who was...
SOUTHINGTON, OH
WFMJ.com

DeWine announces state support for Youngstown Business Incubator

For years, the Youngstown Business Incubator has been assisting people in and around the Valley, with various tech-business start ups. "We work with anything that's primarily tech based, but in the past probably ten years now," said Corey Patrick, Entrepreneurship Services director. "We've added a few extra programs one around additive manufacturing and 3-d printing, and then we've added a couple more locally focused programs," he said.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Restaurant offers a taste of New Orleans in Niles

Seafood lovers, especially those who favor the Creole taste, have a new destination in the Valley. King Cajun Seafood & Bar is celebrating a grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 13, at 11:00 a.m. King Cajun is on the east side of the Eastwood Mall Complex next...
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Bob Hagan challenges Michael Rulli to debate after Rulli accuses him of harassing customers

Republican Ohio Senate candidate, Michael Rulli has accused his Democratic candidate, Bob Hagan of walking into his grocery store and harassing customers. The allegations came to light after Rulli posted a video to his Facebook page of a man who is said to be Hagan walking inside the store, walking around the produce department and eventually leaving.

