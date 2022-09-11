Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Austin
APD: Juvenile killed in NE Austin traffic crash
Police say an unidentified juvenile died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash at a Northeast Austin intersection. It happened at the Decker and Loyola lanes intersection at around 4:50 p.m. The Austin Police Department said a four-door sedan traveling north on Decker Lane attempted to turn left on Loyola Lane...
CBS Austin
One person taken to hospital after crash involving charter bus in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a charter bus in South Austin on Wednesday. The Austin Police Department said the crash happened around 1:33 p.m. in the 2900-3000 block of South Interstate 35 service road -- across from Woodward Street. A...
CBS Austin
1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
CBS Austin
One person injured in North Austin shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Austin Wednesday evening. Austin police said they responded to a shots-fired call at 8:08 p.m. at the 800 block of Thurmond Street. ALSO | Police searching for SE Austin robbery suspect who injured gas...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Austin
APD investigating suspicious death at Northeast Austin apartment complex
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a Northeast Austin apartment early Thursday morning. It's not the first suspicious death at the complex. Police don't know a whole lot just yet -- they are not yet releasing the woman's name but said she was in her 30s.
CBS Austin
Two arrests made for DWI following rollover crashes in SE and East Austin overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — Two people were arrested for driving while intoxicated following separate rollover crashes in the southeast and east Austin overnight. Austin police said the first crash happened around 10:49 p.m. in the 3100 block of US-183 -- near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. It involved a car and a pickup truck.
CBS Austin
Two Austin teenagers arrested near LaGrange after police pursuit
FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two Austin teenagers were arrested this week near LaGrange following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday around 12 p.m., DPS troopers alerted the office that they were in pursuit of a white Honda 4-door in Colorado County on State Highway 71 and headed westbound towards Fayette County. Their speeds reached 130 mph.
CBS Austin
One person injured after shooting in Downtown Austin, suspect at large
Austin — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in Downtown Austin early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on East 6th Street between Trinity and Neches streets. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ALSO | Two...
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Austin
'Very blessed to be here': Man in wheelchair ran over by Austin teen thankful to be alive
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin man is thankful to be alive after surveillance video captured a teenage driver running him over while he crossed a parking lot in his electric wheelchair. The crash happened on Saturday, Sept. 3 which left Rogelio De Luna with serious, life-threatening injuries. "Yesterday, I...
CBS Austin
Family, dog make it out safely after house fire in Manor overnight
MANOR, Texas — A family made it out safely after a fire broke out at their house in Manor late Tuesday night. Travis County ESD 12 said crews responded at 11:13 p.m. to the house at 13208 Cabinet Drive with Denton Line Road. Pflugerville Fire and Manor Police were also on the scene.
Man arrested after hit-and-run involving person in wheelchair
Austin Police have arrested a driver in connection to a hit-and-run where a man in an electric wheelchair was hit and left with life-threatening injuries.
CBS Austin
Officers respond to three Central Texas schools after threats
THORNDALE, Texas - Three Central Texas school districts are on high alert after threats are made to campuses which caused an increase in security. Thorndale ISD closed all schools on Wednesday while law enforcement tracked down who made a threat on social media. Throughout the small town of Thorndale, there...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Austin
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
Man in custody after double homicide in Marble Falls, victims identified
Two people were shot and killed and a man is in custody early Tuesday morning after a reported domestic disturbance in Marble Falls. Police say it is the town's first homicide case since October 2017.
CBS Austin
Austin Police seeking public's help in finding jugging suspects after woman was attacked
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department says they need the public’s help to find two suspects who followed a woman home from a bank in Northwest Austin and then viciously assaulted her. This happened last Friday at the Wells Fargo bank on Research Boulevard near 183. APD...
UT student reported missing on Thursday found safely at a children's hospital, family says
Aliayae Hayes' parents said they received a call from her cell phone from a man who found her belongings thrown in a grassy area in Austin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
Austin City Council working to stop human trafficking before it starts
AUSTIN, Texas — Research from the University of Texas shows Texas ranks second only to California for the number of human trafficking arrests. Austin City Council is now working to help stop trafficking before it starts. On Thursday—members unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting the homeless community from...
CBS Austin
Petition-driven "Austin Police Oversight Act" heads to Austin City Council
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is bracing for a big turnout at their next meeting on Thursday. They'll be taking public comment before voting on a couple of high-profile issues, both involving Austin Police. It's become an Austin tradition. When a hot-button issue goes before the city council,...
CBS Austin
People sign book of condolence for Royal Family in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Today the British Consulate General in Houston brought a book of condolence to the Texas State Capitol, giving Texans an opportunity to say goodbye to (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II. The book will travel to Dallas before being sent to the Royal Family after the funeral on Monday.
CBS Austin
Family of loved one murdered by former deputy respond to sentencing
A former Travis County deputy who shot and killed three people will spend the rest of his life in prison. As part of a plea deal, Stephen Boderick pleaded guilty to Capital Murder for the 2021 killings of his estranged wife, daughter, and daughter’s boyfriend in exchange for life in prison.
Comments / 0