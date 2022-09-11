ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
APD: Juvenile killed in NE Austin traffic crash

Police say an unidentified juvenile died on Sunday after a two-vehicle crash at a Northeast Austin intersection. It happened at the Decker and Loyola lanes intersection at around 4:50 p.m. The Austin Police Department said a four-door sedan traveling north on Decker Lane attempted to turn left on Loyola Lane...
1 airlifted, 2 others taken to hospital after 2-vehicle rollover crash in SE Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was airlifted and two others rushed to the hospital following a two-vehicle rollover collision in southeast Travis County Wednesday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS, Austin Fire Department's ESD 11 crew, and Travis County Fire Rescue responded to the vehicle rescue call at around 8:36 a.m. in the 11414-11419 block of Maha Loop Road -- across the street from Texas 30 Service Road -- near Mustang Ridge.
One person injured in North Austin shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in north Austin Wednesday evening. Austin police said they responded to a shots-fired call at 8:08 p.m. at the 800 block of Thurmond Street. ALSO | Police searching for SE Austin robbery suspect who injured gas...
APD investigating suspicious death at Northeast Austin apartment complex

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman at a Northeast Austin apartment early Thursday morning. It's not the first suspicious death at the complex. Police don't know a whole lot just yet -- they are not yet releasing the woman's name but said she was in her 30s.
Two Austin teenagers arrested near LaGrange after police pursuit

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas — Two Austin teenagers were arrested this week near LaGrange following a pursuit by multiple law enforcement agencies. According to the Fayette County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday around 12 p.m., DPS troopers alerted the office that they were in pursuit of a white Honda 4-door in Colorado County on State Highway 71 and headed westbound towards Fayette County. Their speeds reached 130 mph.
One person injured after shooting in Downtown Austin, suspect at large

Austin — The Austin Police Department is investigating after one person was shot in Downtown Austin early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened just after 2:30 a.m. on East 6th Street between Trinity and Neches streets. One man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ALSO | Two...
Family, dog make it out safely after house fire in Manor overnight

MANOR, Texas — A family made it out safely after a fire broke out at their house in Manor late Tuesday night. Travis County ESD 12 said crews responded at 11:13 p.m. to the house at 13208 Cabinet Drive with Denton Line Road. Pflugerville Fire and Manor Police were also on the scene.
Officers respond to three Central Texas schools after threats

THORNDALE, Texas - Three Central Texas school districts are on high alert after threats are made to campuses which caused an increase in security. Thorndale ISD closed all schools on Wednesday while law enforcement tracked down who made a threat on social media. Throughout the small town of Thorndale, there...
Hays County deputies asking for help in San Marcos missing person case

The Hays County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person out of San Marcos. Annalyzza Rosalee Llanos Magallan left her home early Monday morning in San Marcos without the consent of her parents and has not returned home, according to the sheriff's office. Investigators...
Austin City Council working to stop human trafficking before it starts

AUSTIN, Texas — Research from the University of Texas shows Texas ranks second only to California for the number of human trafficking arrests. Austin City Council is now working to help stop trafficking before it starts. On Thursday—members unanimously passed a resolution aimed at protecting the homeless community from...
Petition-driven "Austin Police Oversight Act" heads to Austin City Council

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Council is bracing for a big turnout at their next meeting on Thursday. They'll be taking public comment before voting on a couple of high-profile issues, both involving Austin Police. It's become an Austin tradition. When a hot-button issue goes before the city council,...
People sign book of condolence for Royal Family in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Today the British Consulate General in Houston brought a book of condolence to the Texas State Capitol, giving Texans an opportunity to say goodbye to (Her Majesty) Queen Elizabeth II. The book will travel to Dallas before being sent to the Royal Family after the funeral on Monday.
