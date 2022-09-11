Hero Thrill Show returns to help children of Philly police, firefighters lost in the line of duty

The Philadelphia Highway Patrol Motorcycle Drill Team held its annual Hero Thrill Show on Saturday in South Philly.

The event, held outside the Wells Fargo Center, featured demonstrations and performances by the Philadelphia police and fire departments.

Officers showed off their crimefighting techniques, including those of the police K-9 Unit.

This is the 67th year for this event, which funds the college tuition of officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.