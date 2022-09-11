ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hero Thrill Show returns to help children of Philly police, firefighters lost in the line of duty

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ASHt4_0hqZOFYW00

The Philadelphia Highway Patrol Motorcycle Drill Team held its annual Hero Thrill Show on Saturday in South Philly.

The event, held outside the Wells Fargo Center, featured demonstrations and performances by the Philadelphia police and fire departments.

Officers showed off their crimefighting techniques, including those of the police K-9 Unit.

This is the 67th year for this event, which funds the college tuition of officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#South Philly#Fire#Local Life#Localevent#The Wells Fargo Center#K 9 Unit
NBC Philadelphia

Boy, 14, Charged With Killing Philly Parks and Rec Worker Tiffany Fletcher

Lee esta historia en español aquí. A 14-year-old boy is charged with murder in the death of a Philadelphia parks and recreation worker, officials announced Monday. The teen is also charged with related offenses in the killing of Tiffany Fletcher, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a press conference in which family and officials paid tribute to the 41-year-old mother of three.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
115K+
Followers
15K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy