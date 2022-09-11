Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Wants To Put Thousands of Migrants To Work In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
LeBron James’ net worth
Since entering the NBA in 2003, Los Angeles Lakers superstar and four-time league MVP LeBron James has built himself an empire of endorsements, sponsorships, big contracts, investments and equity deals. Throughout his lengthy NBA career, James has seen his net worth skyrocket. In the last few years, King James has been one of the world’s highest-paid athletes. In this post, we’re going to look at LeBron James’ net worth in 2022.
Kobe Bryant’s net worth before tragic death
Prior to his tragic death in 2020, Los Angeles Lakers legend and NBA icon Kobe Bryant amassed an incredible net worth of $600 million, according to Forbes. That’s over half a billion dollars. This does not come as a surprise, considering not only how outstanding he was on the basketball court, but also, how marketable he was as a player.
1 Celtics player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
Celtics training camp is right around the corner, and Boston has some thinking to do about which players are going to make up its starting rotation. After a successful offseason that saw the addition of former Rookie of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, the Celtics starting lineup seems due for a change.
RUMOR: Knicks could make insane move for Suns star Devin Booker after Robert Sarver catastrophe
Both the New York Knicks and Phoenix Suns are reeling from franchise shortcomings in recent weeks, albeit in vastly different ways. The Knicks came up short in their pursuit of ex-Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, losing out to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Meanwhile, despite the Suns’ success on the court in the past two seasons, they are now embroiled in the biggest controversy in the league. Suns team governor Robert Sarver was suspended for a year and fined $10 million dollars after being found guilty of fostering a toxic workplace with inappropriate remarks towards women and minorities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret
It is no secret that Kobe Bryant looked up to Michael Jordan as his ultimate idol. This is the very reason why the Los Angeles Lakers icon tried his very best to outdo MJ every time he had the opportunity to do so whenever they faced each other on the basketball court. This was one […] The post Nick Van Exel reveals Lakers icon Kobe Bryant’s Michael Jordan secret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pistons big man Nerlens Noel’s $58 million lawsuit vs. LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul gets final decision
In November of 2021, Nerlens Noel filed a shocking $58 million lawsuit against super agent and KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul for allegedly doing “little to no work” in terms of securing a new contract for Noel. A judge has now made a final ruling on the court case, and unfortunately for him, it did not fall in the favor of Noel.
Donovan Mitchell fires back at Danny Ainge’s claim Jazz players ‘didn’t believe in each other’
When explaining his reason for breaking up the Utah Jazz, team exec Danny Ainge said he saw “a group of players that really didn’t believe in each other.” Donovan Mitchell, however, is not having it. Speaking on ESPN weeks after his trade from the Jazz to the...
Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made sure to let the NBA know he is not happy with how they handled the situation with regards to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver. To recall, Sarver was suspended for one year and fined $10 million after an investigation revealed the racist remarks he said in the past, […] The post Lakers’ LeBron James bashes NBA over punishment for Suns owner Robert Sarver appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers
The Indiana Pacers showed some promise last season following their mid-season trade for the highly-promising Tyrese Haliburton. This team has a young core that holds a ton of potential, and the organization hopes that this group will deliver for them over the next few years. At this point, however, the Pacers also need to add […] The post RUMOR: Kevin Durant’s 2 former Nets teammates headed to Pacers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
5 biggest questions surrounding Nets for 2022-2023 season
The Brooklyn Nets head into the 2022-2023 season with several question marks. Following a drama-filled postseason and summer surrounding Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, there is well-deserved skepticism regarding the team’s stability. In this article, we address the five biggest questions surrounding the Nets heading into this...
Reliving the 5 best Larry Bird moments ever
Larry Bird is truly one of the greatest players to ever play the sport of basketball. He is a three-time MVP, three-time NBA champion, 12-time all-star and a seemingly unanimous inclusion on anyone’s list of the top-10 players of all time. Through his 897 games in the NBA, the pride of Indiana Indiana averaged 24.3 […] The post Reliving the 5 best Larry Bird moments ever appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sun forward Alyssa Thomas marks uncharted territory in Game 3 WNBA Finals win that will make Russell Westbrook proud
Move over, Russell Westbrook, there’s a new triple-double monster in town. Sure, Westbrook is the all-time leader in the NBA with 194 career triple-doubles, but none bigger than the stakes involved in Alyssa Thomas’ immense record-setting performance for the Connecticut Sun in their dominant 105-76 victory against the Las Vegas Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals with their season on the line.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize
In the NBA, there is no such thing as a way-too-early plan. NBA front offices always need to be on their toes, ready to sniff out and give opportunities to players who fit their system, culture, and, who knows, maybe turn the franchise’s fortunes around. And despite coming up short in the 2022 NBA Finals […] The post Celtics executive Brad Stevens has his eyes on the NBA’s next biggest prize appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim
Chris Bosh played alongside LeBron James with the Miami Heat for four years. During this time, he was a first-hand witness to The King’s greatness. However, LeBron’s legacy extends far beyond his two-title stint in South Beach — a fact that Bosh is well aware of. Speaking on a recent episode of the All the […] The post Chris Bosh drops truth bomb on Lakers star LeBron James’ GOAT claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reconnects with Showtime Lakers in heartwarming Maui reunion
Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best players to ever grace the court in the NBA. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Abdul-Jabbar won six championships, five with the Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks early in his career. No one can doubt the impact Abdul-Jabbar has had on the Lakers franchise, as it’s with LA he found the most success in his career. Alongside Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar spearheaded the 1980s Lakers, more affectionately known as the Showtime Lakers.
Ex-NBA big man doubles down on Kyrie Irving-Steve Nash beef despite Nets star Kevin Durant criticism
Former NBA big man Olden Polynice recently made headlines after he stoked the fire on a narrative about Kyrie Irving supposedly disrespecting Steve Nash in his own home. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant caught wind of the story and he was quick to call out Polynice for supposedly peddling fake news.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michael Jordan’s Net Worth
Michael Jordan is widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time. Jordan is also one of the most intriguing personalities in NBA history. For all the achievements and accolades he collected throughout his legendary career, His Airness has also done the same in terms of collecting assets. Nevertheless, in this specific post, we’re looking […] The post Michael Jordan’s Net Worth appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers star Russell Westbrook trade to Pistons for Kemba Walker floated by NBA exec
Right now, Russell Westbrook is still a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. This is despite the team’s best effort to try and find a new home for the former league MVP, who for his part, just hasn’t really been a good fit alongside LeBron James and Co. in Hollywood. At this point, the Lakers might find some unlikely help from the Detroit Pistons.
WATCH: Lakers star Russell Westbrook keeping his head down in the lab amid perpetual trade rumors
Russell Westbrook has been uncharacteristically quiet these past few months amid endless rumors pertaining to his potential exit from the Los Angeles Lakers. Instead of making noise in the media, Russ has chosen to keep his head down amid all the drama. A video clip of Westbrook putting some work...
Suns name interim governor amid Robert Sarver ban
The Phoenix Suns are in the limelight, but not for the right reasons. Majority owner Robert Sarver has been suspended for one year and fined $10 million for using racial slurs and being sexually inappropriate in the workplace. That means the organization now has to find a replacement for him for the time being. Vice chairman Sam Garvin will step in.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
199K+
Followers
110K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0