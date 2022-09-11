Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best players to ever grace the court in the NBA. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Abdul-Jabbar won six championships, five with the Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks early in his career. No one can doubt the impact Abdul-Jabbar has had on the Lakers franchise, as it’s with LA he found the most success in his career. Alongside Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar spearheaded the 1980s Lakers, more affectionately known as the Showtime Lakers.

