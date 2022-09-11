Read full article on original website
Watch: WVU DC Jordan Lesley on What Went Wrong, How to Fix Defense
West Virginia defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley tries to explain what went wrong for defense against Kansas and how to fix things during his weekly press conference with the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Watch: WVU Women’s Soccer HC Nikki Izzo-Brown on Scoring Struggles, Matchup with Georgetown
WVU women's soccer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown spoke to the media about her team's season so far.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown on Conquering Adversity, Defensive Issues Against Kansas
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown talked about moving on from Kansas loss and not overlooking Towson while speaking to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
Country Roads Webcast: Towson Preview, Predictions
On this episode of the CRW podcast, the guys provide some closing thoughts on the Kansas debacle before transitioning to the upcoming 3rd game of the season. They also provide their keys to a WVU victory before making their predictions.
Neal Brown Understands Frustrations, Shares Ideas to Move Forward
Through two games, the West Virginia football program finds itself in a very unfamiliar situation. The Mountaineers have went winless in their first two contests for the first time in 43 years. Head coach Neal Brown has made his feelings very clear concerning it — 'losing stinks.'. "I...
West Virginia Likely to Shake Up Defensive Rotation for Towson
With all of the criticisms Neal Brown gave concerning West Virginia's defensive performance against Kansas, it could've only been assumed that changes were forthcoming for the Mountaineers next game against Towson. This is exactly what Brown noted during his weekly news conference on Tuesday afternoon, saying he and...
West Virginia Football to Wear Gray Jerseys in Week 3
The first step for West Virginia getting back on track is looking the part, right? WVU unveiled a rare uniform combination for their Week 3 game against Towson. On Saturday afternoon, the Mountaineers will wear gray jerseys with blue pants and helmets. The jerseys will have the WVU yellowish gold outlining the dark numbers and the fling WV logo on the helmets.
Watch: WVU DL Sean Martin on Focus, What’s Triggered His Emergence This Season
West Virginia defensive lineman Sean Martin responds to questions about his strong play despite struggles from defense to the media, including WVSN, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.
2024 4-Star SF Isaiah Evans Receives Offer from West Virginia
2024 4-star prospect Isaiah Evans received an offer from West Virginia on Wednesday night. Evans is a small forward out of Huntersville, Nc. "Blessed to receive an offer from West Virginia," Evans wrote on social media. Evans (6-foot-6, 165 pounds) is entering his junior season at North Mecklenburg High...
Neal Brown Criticizes Defense After Failure to Stop Kansas Run Game
For the second consecutive week, West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was very critical when discussing the performance of his defense. The fourth-year leader of the Mountaineers discussed multiple mistakes his team made during their 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas on Saturday night. "When you look at it, I was...
Talented 2025 G Jeremiah Green to Visit West Virginia on Oct. 28
Top-rated 2025 guard Jeremiah Green tells WV Sports Now that he will unofficially visit West Virginia on Oct. 28. Green is the No. 18 player in his class as a 4-star prospect by Rivals. Green received an offer from WVU's coaching staff back in July. "I look forward to...
List: WVU’s Coaching Staff Visits High School Prospects This Week
This week marks the open recruiting period again where collegiate coaches can visit prospects at their homes or at school. As of last Friday, West Virginia's coaching staff has scheduled visits with a good number of talented high schoolers. This is the list WV Sports Now has been able...
West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook- September 14
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics.
WVU CB Charles Woods to Miss Towson Game, LB Tirek Austin-Cave Cleared to Play
Besides how the team is going to respond after the loss to Kansas, one other big piece of news West Virginia fans were hoping to learn from Neal Brown during his Tuesday press conference was the status of cornerback Charles Woods. After not offering an update last week until right...
WVU Associate HC Larry Harrison Visits 7-Foot JUCO Saliou Seye
West Virginia associate head coach Larry Harrison made a trip to visit 7-foot 2023 JUCO prospect Saliou Seye on Sunday, Seye and his coach told WV Sports Now. Seye is currently preparing for a season at Ellsworth CC in Iowa and has three years of eligibility after this stint. Seye...
Eight Mountaineers Inducted to WVU Sports Hall of Fame Before Towson Game
Before the West Virginia-Towson kick-off on Saturday, eight Mountaineer greats will be inducted into the WVU Sports Hall of Fame. WVU’s Hall of Fame class for 2022 includes Donna Abbott (women’s basketball), Marie-Louise Asselin (cross country/track), Tavon Austin (football), Stedman Bailey (football), Marsha Beasley (rifle), Marilee Hohmann (rifle), Kevin Jones (men’s basketball) and Geno Smith (football).
West Virginia Basketball to Host Bowling Green in Charity Exhibition Game
West Virginia men's basketball announced on Wednesday morning that they will host Bowling Green in a charity exhibition game on Friday, Oct. 28. Proceeds of the event will go to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund. The game is set to tip off at 7 p.m. inside...
Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won't be the end of the company's West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
Mayors Association discusses West Virginia Amendment 2
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election. Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if […]
