AUBURN, Alabama–Penn State will try to avoid going below .500 in its all-time football matchups vs. Southeastern Conference teams on Saturday at Auburn while the host Tigers will try to hang on to their winning record vs. teams from Penn State’s conference. Kickoff for the intersectional matchup is set for shortly after 2:30 p.m. CDT at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

AUBURN, AL ・ 14 HOURS AGO