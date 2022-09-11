ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One killed in Saturday night crash

By WTXL Digital Staff
 5 days ago
A 34-year-old man has died after his truck struck a tree near Owls Hollow Crest, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Reports state that the white GMC pickup truck was traveling westbound on Fairbanks Ferry Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle and struck a tree at around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.

Florida Highway Patrol was assisted by the Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Fire Department, and Leon County EMS.

No name has been released at this time.

