Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap
Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
Jackson Memorial over Brick Memorial - Boy soccer recap
Stephen Csatari scored twice as Jackson Memorial scored a 3-0 win over Brick Memorial in Jackson. It was the second shutout of the season for Jackson (2-1-1). Tyler Korinchak was the other goal scorer for Jackson. Ryan Polakowski and Christian Abel contributed assists for the winners. Christopher Schoener made four...
Oakley scores 6 goals as Wildwood tops Overbrook - Girls soccer recap
Kaydence Oakley scored all six goals for Wildwood during a 6-2 victory against Overbrook in Wildwood. She now has eight goals in three games. Oakley led the offensive attack for Wildwood (1-2) that totaled 21 shots on goal. Sophia Wilber racked up three assists. Overbrook (0-2) got goals from Makayla...
Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT
Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
Point Pleasant Beach over Asbury Park - Girls soccer recap
Jordan Perry scored two goals to lead eight different players who hit the scoring column for Point Pleasant Beach as the Garnet Gulls cruised to a 9-0 win over Asbury Park in Asbury Park. Izzy Kurzon and Gabby Kirchner both had a goal and two assists in the win. The...
No. 12 Ramsey over River Dell - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Tredici scored a second half goal to lead Ramsey to a 1-0 win over River Dell in Oradell. Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, is now 2-1 and has won two in a row after an opening 2-1 loss to current No. 3 Kearny. Kiran Dewan got...
Holy Spirit over Lower Cape May - Girls soccer recap
Holy Spirit scored four second-half goals to break it open as the Spartans cruised to a 7-0 win over Lower Cape May in Erma. Hailey Mastro led the attack with two goals and two assists, and Ella Peterosh had two goals an an assist. Jordan Finnerty, Sabrina Little and Marissa...
No. 18 Ocean City edges out Hammonton - Girls soccer recap
Ashley Rhodes posted a goal as Ocean City, no. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, defeated Hammonton 2-1 in Hammonton. Hammonton held a 1-0 advantage at the half, but Ocean City (3-0) would charge back in the second, scoring two goals to get the win. Ocean City outshot Hammonton 20-10.
Bound Brook over South Hunterdon - Girls soccer recap
Maylin Guzman-Hernandez and Kiara Chac each scored twice as Bound Brook defeated South Hunterdon, 6-0 in Bound Brook. Sara Thiessen and Tiffany Porres also scored for Bound Brook (1-2). Casey Miller contributed two assists. South Hunterdon fell to 0-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Park Ridge over Saddle River Day - Boys soccer recap
Zach Mallis scored four goals to lead Park Ridge past Saddle River Day 6-0 in Saddle River. Park Ridge (2-0-1) held a 4-0 lead over Saddle River Day (0-1) at the half and scored two more goals in the second to get the shutout. Nick Fuchs and Matthäus Thalmann also...
Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap
Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
Boys soccer: Chauhan’s OT goal pushes No. 1 Seton Hall Prep to wild comeback win over Columbia
Karan Chauhan netted an overtime game-winner to push Seton Hall, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-2 come-from-behind road win over Columbia in Maplewood. Chauhan, a senior, scored just 46 seconds into the first extra time period off an assist by Whye Li Ong and Edward Krupski.
Ocean Twp. over St. John Vianney - Field hockey recap
Ocean Township improved to 3-1 with a 3-0 win over St. John Vianney in Holmdel. The Spartans led 1-0 at the half and added a pair of second-half goals for some insurance. Maddie Kirchner, Erica Pardon and Jordan Dobin scored the goals, and Sofia Chebookjian had to make just one save for the shutout.
Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap
Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
Glassboro over Pitman in OT- Boys soccer recap
Emirhan Kir had a goal and an assist to lead Glassboro to a 2-1 win over Pitman in Glassboro. Atakan Ozdemir also had a goal for Glassboro (2-1-1), which trailed, 1-0 at halftime. Marcus Brown made 11 saves in the win. Pitman fell to 2-1 with the loss. The N.J....
Sayreville over South Plainfield - Girls soccer recap
Jaylin Evans posted a goal and an assist to help Sayreville take a 3-0 win over South Plainfield in, Parlin. Zahra Benkhak made 18 saves to earn the shutout for Sayreville (2-2). Shriya Meda and Laila Stevenson also scored in the win. Adrianna Nazarko recorded 13 saves for South Plainfield...
Lakeland over West Milford - Girls soccer recap
Sam Dammers had a goal and an assist as Lakedland defeated West Milford, 3-2 in Wanaque. Also scoring goals for the winners were Morgan Deady and Adelyn Smith. Natalie Centurione added two assists, while Frankie Medici had 14 saves. Lakeland (3-1) had eight shots on goal, compared to 15 for...
Boys soccer: Spitaleri leads Bernards past Delaware Valley
Junior Fin Spitaleri notched two goals to help lift Bernards to its third straight win with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Sophomore Willian Candia Carnibella added a goal while seniors Ivan Llanez and Nate Schmerler and junior James Kolvites each picked up an assist for Bernards (3-1), which got its second straight shutout.
Boys soccer: West Windsor-Plainsboro South tops Trenton (PHOTOS)
West Windsor-Plainsboro South stopped a two-game skid with a 2-0 win over Trenton in Princeton Junction. Junior Ryotaro Hanai and senior Casey Sapienza each had a goal for West Windsor-Plainsboro South (2-2). Trenton fell to 0-4. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week....
New Milford over Palisades Park in 2OT- Boys soccer recap
Juan Hernandez scored the game-winning goal in double-overtime to lead New Milford to a 1-0 win over Palisades Park in New Milford. Maximo Calle made seven saves for New Milford (3-1). Palisades Park fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
