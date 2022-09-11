Senior Cielle McInerney finished with four goals to help lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Montclair in Montclair. Senior Gianna Macrino had two goals and two assists while freshman Adelaide Minnella picked up three assists for West Essex (4-0), which won its fourth straight game with the same scoreline. Sophomore Sophia Sisco had a goal and two assists.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO