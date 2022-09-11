ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanhope, NJ

NJ.com

Morris Knolls over West Morris in OT- Boys soccer recap

Joseph Luciano, Giocomo Zizza and Ryan Manz each scored for Morris Knolls in a 3-2 overtime victory over West Morris in Chester. Eduar Izaguirre had two assists for Morris Knolls (3-0), which led 2-0 at halftime, before surrendering two goals in the second half. Nicholas Turo made one save in the win.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Voorhees and Phillipsburg ends in tie - Boys soccer recap

Derek Jimenez scored three goals for Phillipsburg in a battle against Voorhees that ended in a 3-3 tie in Phillipsburg. Aidan Tuvey finished with two goals for Voorhees (2-1-1), who scored three times in the first half. Jimenez led Phillipsburg (0-4-1) back, scoring two of his three goals over the...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

Lenape Valley over Vernon in OT- Field hockey recap

Emma McElroy scored two goals for Lenape Valley in a 3-2 overtime win over Vernon in Vernon. Mia Vergano also scored for Lenape Valley (3-0-1), which led, 1-0 at halftime. Vernon tied it up in the third quarter, before each team scored in the fourth to send the game to the extra session.
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: McInerney tallies four goals to pace No. 5 West Essex past Montclair

Senior Cielle McInerney finished with four goals to help lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 8-0 win over Montclair in Montclair. Senior Gianna Macrino had two goals and two assists while freshman Adelaide Minnella picked up three assists for West Essex (4-0), which won its fourth straight game with the same scoreline. Sophomore Sophia Sisco had a goal and two assists.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Moroney leads Jackson Memorial past Brick Memorial in OT

Senior Abigail Moroney scored twice, including the match winner in second overtime, to lead Jackson Memorial to a 2-1 win over Brick Memorial in Brick. Freshman keeper Alexa Berkley finished with seven saves to preserve the win for Jackson Memorial (2-2). Seniors Drew Carrara and Chloe Messer each put up an assist.
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley tops Morristown-Beard - Field hockey recap

Kellie Roth scored a goal as Wallkill Valley defeated Morristown-Beard 2-1 in Morristown. Ella Darvalics also had a goal with Antonella Ferrari tallying two saves. Morristown-Beard (2-2) led the game 1-0 at the half, but Wallkill Valley (2-2) would score a goal in the third and another in the fourth to get the narrow victory.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Manalapan over Southern- Boys soccer recap

Adriano Anzivino’s first half goal was enough to lift Manalapan to a 1-0 win over Southern in Stafford. Tyler Kats had the assist on Anzivino’s game-winning tally. Jake Popper made eight saves to earn the shutout for Manalapan (3-2). Southern fell to 0-2 with the loss. The N.J....
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Robbinsville nips Allentown in key division battle

Junior Daniel Silva’s goal was enough to seal a third straight win for Robbinsville as they slipped past Allentown 1-0 in a key Valley division battle in Robbinsville. Junior Alex Ivanov assisted on Silva’s goal for Robbinsville (3-1), which won its third straight match. Senior keeper Ronit Rijhwani had three saves.
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Ramsey over River Dell - Boys soccer recap

Vincent Tredici scored a second half goal to lead Ramsey to a 1-0 win over River Dell in Oradell. Ramsey, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, is now 2-1 and has won two in a row after an opening 2-1 loss to current No. 3 Kearny. Kiran Dewan got...
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Spitaleri leads Bernards past Delaware Valley

Junior Fin Spitaleri notched two goals to help lift Bernards to its third straight win with a 3-1 decision over Delaware Valley in Alexandria. Sophomore Willian Candia Carnibella added a goal while seniors Ivan Llanez and Nate Schmerler and junior James Kolvites each picked up an assist for Bernards (3-1), which got its second straight shutout.
BERNARDSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Boys soccer: Passaic Tech tops Passaic for 3rd straight shutout

Senior Lucas Duchi scored the lone goal as Passaic Tech edged Passaic 1-0 for its third straight shutout win in Passaic. Sophomore Jeremy Meza was credited with Duchi’s assist for Passaic Tech (3-0) while senior keeper Matthew Porcelli recorded seven saves to keep the clean sheet. Senior goalie Ronny...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Hun over Hopewell Valley - Field hockey recap

Ana Dios tallied a goal and an assist to lead Hun to a 4-0 win over Hopewell Valley, in Princeton. Mia Chiodo, Phoebe Thielmann and Abby O’Brien also scored for Hun (2-0). Hopewell Valley fell to 1-2. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough over Bridgewater-Raritan - Field hockey recap

In a game that was tied 2-2 at the half, Hillsborough scored the only goal of the second half to turn back Bridgewater-Raritan, 3-2 in Bridgewater. Allison Prickett scored both goals for Bridgewater-Raritan - one in each of the opening two quarters. Giulia Cicciari, Michelle Fruge and Kylie Marley scored...
RARITAN, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial over Brick Memorial - Boy soccer recap

Stephen Csatari scored twice as Jackson Memorial scored a 3-0 win over Brick Memorial in Jackson. It was the second shutout of the season for Jackson (2-1-1). Tyler Korinchak was the other goal scorer for Jackson. Ryan Polakowski and Christian Abel contributed assists for the winners. Christopher Schoener made four...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Tenafly over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Ava Chun scored both goals for Tenafly and the Tigers held off Demarest, 2-1, in Demarest. Chun scored a goal in each half and staked the Tigers to a 2-0 lead before Ariel Goldberg tallied for Demarest to make it close. Tenafly improved to 4-1 and Demarest fell to 0-3.
DEMAREST, NJ
NJ.com

Monroe over Edison - Girls soccer recap

Ava Soares’ first half goal stood up as Monroe defeated Edison, 1-0 in Monroe Township. Meredith Artz earned the assist for Monroe. The win was the third in a row for Monroe (3-1). The winners had a 16-2 edge in shots on goal. Ghelsey Go made 15 saves for...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

Colonia edges St. Thomas Aquinas - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Pereira scored in the 49th minute and this proved to be the game-winner for Colonia, who shut out St. Thomas Aquinas 1-0 in Colonia. Colonia (1-2-1) was strong defensively, holding St. Thomas Aquinas (1-3) to three shots on goal. Alessandra Socio stopped nine shots in net for the Trojans...
EDISON, NJ
NJ.com

