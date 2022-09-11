Lady Colts collect impressive win by handing D-I Dublin Scioto its first loss

BYESVILLE - Veteran Meadowbrook head coach Kelly Zehnder had a strategic game plan for her talented volleyball team coming into the season to help return the Lady Colts on to the regionals for a third consecutive season.

But Zehnder's plan was designed to prepare her squad to take that next big step, and advance into the Ohio Athletic Association state volleyball tournament this season.

The plan was to play the best competition they could find, matching up with the bigger Division I schools to prepare her Lady Colts for another extended postseason run...one that this year they hope includes a trip to Wright State University in Dayton.

"Our strength of schedule is brutal, and we wanted it that way," Zehnder explained. "We knew we wanted to play these type of teams, it's going to prepare my girls for later on down the road. Playing these type of schedule is going to really prepare us for tournament time, and help us get where we want to go at the end."

"All the credit in the world to my girls, they made the decision not to play local teams, they wanted to play the big Division I teams," Zehnder continued. "And I think my doing that starting over the summer and now into the season. This is our third big game against a Division I team, and it shows how much its helping us."

On Saturday, that tough schedule maybe even amped up just a notch, as Division I power Dublin Scioto came to Byesville sporting a perfect 10-0 record.

And the once again, the Lady Colts were up to the challenge and cruised to a three-game sweep over the Lady Irish by scores of 25-21, 25-15 and 25-22 to 7-2 on the season.

"I will take a 7-2 record anytime against the type of competition we are playing," Zehnder offered. "I'm proud of that record, but really at the end of the day our record doesn't matter. Getting to regionals, getting to the state tournament that's what really matters. Wins and losses don't really matter to me, it bothers my girls a lot more than it bothers me."

Following a business like performance in game one to take the 25-21 victory, the Lady Colts quickly jumped out to a 12-6 edge to open game two. Senior Ella Jefferis then extended the Meadowbrook lead out to 16-6 with four consecutive points.

Meadowbrook would maintain the lead throughout to cruise to the 25-14 victory and a commanding 2-0 lead that visibly frustrating the Dublin Scioto team.

The Lady Irish finally managed to grab a lead in the early stages of game three, Maddie Zechman broke a 4-4 tie to tally three straight points to put Dublin Scioto up 7-4.

Meadowbrook would respond and quickly pull into a 7-7 deadlock with junior Karly Launder finding some success from behind the service line for the Lady Colts.

Jefferis then again strung together a run of three consecutive points to put Meadowbrook back in front by a 10-7 margin. Meadowbrook would then maintain the lead the rest of the way to collect the 25-22 win and earn the impressive sweep.

"My girls practice at a high level, they play at a high level and are just a selfless hard working group and I'm proud of them today," Zehnder stated. "They are focused and playing really strong, confident volleyball which is always a key to being a successful team."

Senior All-Ohio performer Camden Black led Meadowbrook with 14 points, with 12 kills, seven digs and one block while, Launder finished with nine points, three aces, five kills, 10 digs and a block. Senior Kendyl Cannon also racked up nine points, with five kills, one dig, one block, with senior Megan DeVillez adding five points, two kills, and a pair of blocks.

Jefferis finished with seven points, one ace, three kills along with a team high 24 assists, eight digs, junior Taylor Sichina contributed four points, three kills, three digs, one block. Senior Mylee Arnold collected eight digs, and senior Mila Norman tallied five digs, for the winners.

NEXT - Meadowbrook returns to MVL action on Tuesday with a trip to Sheridan with JV action at 5:30 p.m.