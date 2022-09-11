ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

NIU Set to Host SEC's Vanderbilt Saturday

The NIU Huskies welcome Vanderbilt, the only SEC team ever to play in Huskie Stadium, for a return visit. The teams, who meet for the fifth time Saturday, played in DeKalb in 1997, with the Commodores coming away with a 17-7 victory. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. Tags:
DEKALB, IL
