Daily Iowan
Where to watch Saturday’s Iowa-Nevada football game
Fresh off its first loss to Iowa State since 2014, Iowa football will welcome Nevada to Kinnick Stadium Saturday evening. The Hawkeyes, now 1-1, have been favored to win by as much as 23 and as little as 20, depending on the sportsbook. Iowa’s offense ranks last in the 131-team...
Iowa Football Will Have Special Guest At Saturday's Game
Iowa play their final non-conference game of the season this Saturday against Nevada with hopes of finally getting their offense humming. But Kinnick Stadium will have a special guest for the game. On Thursday, Iowa announced on Twitter that longtime assistant coach Carl Jackson would be the team's honorary captain...
Daily Iowan
How Iowa football’s Kaevon Merriweather went from a basketball recruit to a Power Five safety
Kaevon Merriweather didn’t start playing football until his junior year of high school. The Iowa safety’s career didn’t start because he loved the game. He joined his high school team because of his mother. “I was in his ear about working out,” LaTanya Franklin, Merriweather’s mother, said....
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 3 of the Iowa football season
Iowa -23 First, I would like to say I’m sorry for even suggesting this. It’s a disgusting bet. I’m not even going to deny it. But Nevada is a straight-up dumpster fire. The Wolf Pack just lost by 14 to Incarnate Word and allowed 51 points — fifty-one points — to this FCS program. And that’s an Incarnate Word team without star quarterback Cameron Ward, who transferred to Washington State this past offseason.
Daily Iowan
Cross Country Notebook – Iowa prepares for Redbird Invite
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will be in Normal, Illinois, on Friday to compete in the Redbird Invite. The Illinois State-hosted event will be held at Weibring Golf Course. The women will run their usual 6,000 meters while the men will make their first jump to 8,000 meters this weekend. The women’s race will begin at 5 p.m. and the men will follow 45 minutes later.
The Entire Midwest Is Trolling Iowa Football For Being Horrible
The 2022 version of The University of Iowa football team is objectively atrocious and Big Ten fans from all over are getting pretty creative with their mockery. The University of Iowa football coach is Kirk Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa for a long time, since 1999 to be specific. His record over those years is 171-111, not bad, but not great. And honestly that is how you could usually describe the Iowa team during his tenure, not bad, but never great.
Why Did Two Hawkeye Legends Stop in E. Iowa Last Night? [PHOTOS]
It can only be said so many times that the Iowa Hawkeyes' football offense is absolutely dreadful. Pair Kirk Ferentz's unwillingness to go to backup Alex Padilla, Spencer Petras' yips, the offensive line's ineptitude in protection, and the Cameo prank pulled on Fran McCaffrey and Bob Stoops, and it's tough to see things get much worse.
Iowa Football: What are three keys for the Hawkeyes to handle Nevada?
Iowa will close out the non-conference portion of its 2022 schedule this coming Saturday as the Hawkeyes will take on Nevada. Iowa comes into this contest with a 1-1 record while Nevada is 2-1 with wins over New Mexico State and Texas State and a loss to Incarnate Word. What...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz confirms key Iowa DB will miss entire 2022 season
Kirk Ferentz updated the media on the status of Jermari Harris on Tuesday. It’s not looking good for the Iowa DB per Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register. Ferentz confirmed that Harris will be missing the rest of the season. Harris missed the season opener after getting suspended for an OWI arrest back in April.
Hawkeye Fans Troll Brian Ferentz With Cameo Videos [WATCH]
To say that Iowa Hawkeye football fans are upset would be an understatement. After the offense looked bad in a win against South Dakota State, it looked even worse in a loss to rival Iowa State last Saturday. While much has been made of the Iowa quarterback position, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz has also seen his name tossed about as a problem with the Iowa offense. Social media and message boards have not been kind to the son of the Iowa head coach this week. But several Iowa fans have taken the trolling to a whole new level.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | What we’ve learned from Iowa soccer’s nonconference play
The Iowa soccer team just wrapped up its nonconference schedule with a 6-0 win at Northern Iowa. The win was a much-needed beatdown after a disappointing 2-1 loss to an Iowa State team that hasn’t been above the .500 mark since 2016. Inconsistency has been the only consistent thing...
Daily Iowan
‘The people that I play for’: Punter Tory Taylor’s family visits U.S. to watch Iowa football
Iowa football punter Tory Taylor has racked up a lot of honors. The 2020 Big Ten Punter of the Year set Iowa’s single-season record with 3,688 punting yards last year, averaging 46.1 per boot. He was a 2021-22 semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award, which is given to the nation’s best punter.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nevada Football
Hawkeyes Play Host to Mountain West Opponent Under Lights at Kinnick
saturdaytradition.com
Fran McCaffery issues statement on Cameo video appearing to target Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
Coach football fans have gotten creative with Cameo trolling. Iowa basketball coach Fran McCaffery has now issued a statement on his Cameo video that has gone viral. Cameo is a service that allows people to pay for video messages from celebrities. It’s often used for celebratory occasions, like having a celebrity tape a “happy birthday” message to a big fan.
Daily Iowan
Short game key for Iowa men’s golf this fall
The Iowa men’s golf team kicked off its 2022 fall season last week in South Bend, Indiana, at the Fighting Irish Classic. The Hawkeyes placed 12th out of 15 schools, shooting 19-over-par 859 as a team. Iowa struggled in the opening round, posting a combined score of 293 —...
thecomeback.com
Bob Stoops & Fran McCaffery tricked into trolling Iowa OC Brian Ferentz
The Iowa Hawkeyes offense has struggled mightily this college football season, managing just 10 points combined in its first two games of the season against South Dakota State and Iowa State. As a result, someone took the time to troll offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz – the son of head coach Kirk Ferentz –in a hilariously unique way, tricking former Iowa player Bob Stoops and current Iowa basketball head coach Fran McCaffery into making videos for him.
Daily Iowan
UI College Republicans call for expulsion of student who attempted to flip their table at student organization event
A member of the University of Iowa College Republicans is demanding the expulsion of a UI freshman after an incident at the Student Organization Fair. On Aug. 31, a UI freshman allegedly attempted to overturn two conservative student organizations’ club tables at the Student Organization Fair at Hubbard Park, according to the UI College Republicans’ Treasurer Kyle Clare.
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Which Iowa College Town Is among the Best in America?
There are nearly 4,000 colleges and universities in the United States, which means there are that many towns and cities that include these campuses within their borders. But not all college towns are created equally. Some are exciting, vibrant places with an atmosphere that is enhanced by the nearby campus.
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
