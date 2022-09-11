WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community. In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO