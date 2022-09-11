Read full article on original website
Related
WSAW
Fall Ride events to begin Thursday in Tomahawk
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) -- Thousands of people are expected to call the northwoods home this week for 41st annual Fall Ride. Motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country venture to Tomahawk for scenic fall cruises and to reunite with familiar faces. Fall Ride is Sept. 15-18. Fall Ride has long been...
WSAW
Well-known Wausau restaurant set to close Friday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge will close its doors after almost 50 years as part of the Wausau community. In a Facebook post Wednesday, owner Adam Jamgochian shared that Friday will be their last day. He invited people to join them for one last fish fry and stay for half-priced drinks after 10 p.m. He also said to stay tuned for new and exciting things happening on Grant Street.
WSAW
Lincoln County may lose 4-H clubs
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Lincoln County is looking at losing a lot of its community resources due to funding cuts. The county board is facing a $1.2 million deficit this year, and the $200,000 normally matched by the UW Extension is one of the areas they voted to cut. One...
WSAW
World-renowned disabled athlete to speak Sept. 20 in Weston
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to hear the remarkable story of a man who defied odds and now spreads his message of empowerment during a free event at DC Everest Middle School. Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah will share his story and message on Tuesday, Sept. 20 from 5:45-6:45...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSAW
WATCH: Marshfield Mayor chats about upcoming events and new business news
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s been five months since Lois TeStrake was elected Marshfield Mayor. On Wednesday, she sat down with NewsChannel 7′s Tony Langfellow to discuss some of the upcoming events in the city. Mayor TeStrake said the community is getting excited about this weekend’s Maple Fall...
WSAW
Marathon County forms Suicide Death Review Team
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s Suicide Death Review Team is still in its early stages, but when it’s up and running, it will be 1 of 5 suicide death review teams in the state. “The number of suicides are continuously rising the past couple of years,” said...
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids Man is Towman of the Year
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Chris Nieman of Nieman’s Towing and Recovery in Wisconsin Rapids is getting one of the highest honors for someone in his industry. American Towman magazine is naming Nieman “Towman of the Year.”. About a week ago, Chris Nieman got multiple envelopes sent to...
WSAW
Threat at Wausau West “unsubstantiated”; students and staff are safe
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau School District says a threatening message on social media that appeared to be directed at Wausau West High School was unsubstantiated. According to a press release from the district, a student at the school shared an image of the threat that mentioned ‘West’ with Wausau West’s school resource officer. Wausau Police immediately started an investigation and increased police presence at the school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
Students in Wood County could face serious consequences for possession and use of Delta 8 THC
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A new ordinance in Wood County raises the age requirement to buy certain hemp products like Delta 8. It covers the entire county including schools. Which means students not following the new ordiance could face larger consequences. While being under the influence of Delta 8...
WSAW
DOJ: Man killed by Adams Co. deputy had brandished a firearm
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Dept. of Justice revealed new details Thursday afternoon on the officer-involved shooting in Adams Co. last week that left a 61-year-old man dead, including the names of both individuals involved. The agency reports that the suspect, who was identified as Bryon Childers, had brandished...
WSAW
Wausau man charged with attempted murder pleads not guilty
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 32-year-old man accused of firing a gun at a woman has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Pao Vang remains in the Marathon County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. On Sept. 3, Wausau Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 4800 block of Rachel...
WSAW
Wood County passes age restriction on Delta-8 THC
WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Board of Supervisors has passed an ordinance that requires people to show proof of age 21 to purchase intoxicating hemp products, such as delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in Wood County. The ordinance went into effect Aug. 23. It also limits the proximity in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAW
Hearing aids soon available over-the-counter
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People with mild or moderate hearing loss will soon be able to buy hearing aids over-the-counter after a FDA ruling. The move takes the cost of hearing aids down about 90%, especially for those on Medicare where it’s not covered unless you have a specific Part C plan.
Comments / 0