PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's SEC-opening loss vs Kentucky

Florida football dropped its Southeastern Conference opener to the Kentucky Wildcats at home in the Swamp, 26-16, in a wild and wacky affair that saw the Gators’ star quarterback Anthony Richardson struggle. The Orange and Blue held a three-point lead heading into the locker room but failed to score in the second half as Will Levis and Co. solved the Gators’ offensive attack as well as the defensive corps.

While the home team benefitted from an early INT that led to its first touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion, a pair of picks surrendered by Richardson struck daggers into the hearts of the Gators — especially the 65-yard pick-six by Keidron Smith.

Alas, Florida simply made too many mistakes and Richardson had a performance he will want to forget, leading to the Gators’ first back-to-back losses against the Wildcats since the 1976-77 season.

Without further ado, here is a look at a handful of highlights from Florida’s first loss of the 2022 campaign.