Gainesville, FL

PHOTOS: Highlights from Florida football's SEC-opening loss vs Kentucky

By Adam Dubbin
 5 days ago
Florida football dropped its Southeastern Conference opener to the Kentucky Wildcats at home in the Swamp, 26-16, in a wild and wacky affair that saw the Gators’ star quarterback Anthony Richardson struggle. The Orange and Blue held a three-point lead heading into the locker room but failed to score in the second half as Will Levis and Co. solved the Gators’ offensive attack as well as the defensive corps.

While the home team benefitted from an early INT that led to its first touchdown and subsequent two-point conversion, a pair of picks surrendered by Richardson struck daggers into the hearts of the Gators — especially the 65-yard pick-six by Keidron Smith.

Alas, Florida simply made too many mistakes and Richardson had a performance he will want to forget, leading to the Gators’ first back-to-back losses against the Wildcats since the 1976-77 season.

Without further ado, here is a look at a handful of highlights from Florida’s first loss of the 2022 campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JA1D9_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZL9QN_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWdwV_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v119x_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HHCe_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21bovY_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w158C_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D3bvv_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZUUyK_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iN7JQ_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qd8vk_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nfaca_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O4E4T_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ow0LG_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CfzAM_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EVkKR_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HawHd_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sm9yF_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wRBq_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bNcXH_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jMsRH_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eWaTm_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V4glI_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RN2ac_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VDiab_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TY6vU_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dQSAr_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Bi3N_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sKteJ_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29G0lh_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eT9E1_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0463lm_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VjyJH_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VSjRX_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmy5y_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fopeu_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WuqtM_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ohA1I_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qjbip_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XzQxg_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxZcg_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SUnK0_0hqZLI6400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Alc1L_0hqZLI6400

