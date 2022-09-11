ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts, guard Quenton Nelson agree to four-year, $80M extension

By Ely Allen
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cfUF7_0hqZLA2G00
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson. Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts were able to sneak in just under the buzzer, avoiding playing Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson this year on the final year of his rookie contract. Nelson and the Colts agreed to a “precendent-setting” four-year, $80M extension that will include $60M guaranteed, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Colts had extended fellow offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith in the last couple of years, so Nelson was, naturally, next in line. General manager Chris Ballard absolutely loves the 26-year-old, calling him a Hall of Fame left guard at times and crediting Nelson as a huge contributor to the success of running back Jonathan Taylor.

Ballard is not off-base at all in his assessment. Since being drafted No. 6 overall in 2018, Nelson has been named a first-team All-Pro in every year except last season (when he was named a second-team All-Pro) and has yet to miss being nominated for a Pro Bowl. With just four seasons under his belt, Nelson has the most total All-Pro selections by a guard in franchise history for the Colts and is just the second player in team history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons.

The dependable lineman hadn’t missed a game until he sat out of four contests last season (perhaps the reason he was demoted to second-team All-Pro). A high ankle sprain caused him to miss three games and he missed a fourth game on the reserve/COVID-19 list later on in the year.

On the point of his health, the Notre Dame alum recently said, “I feel great, no surgeries this offseason. It was just a chance to really work on my body… gaining more range of motion in my joints, more flexibility.”

Talks of reaching an agreement before the start of the regular season were not sounding promising in mid-August, but the eventual deal was considered a “foregone conclusion.” Now the deal is done and Nelson is the highest-paid guard in NFL history. Nelson is well worth the money and will look to continue his dominant play against the Texans Sunday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pro Football Rumors

Davante Adams says trade request was about more than money

After years of Davante Adams–Derek Carr reunion rumors, the Raiders made that happen this year by completing a tag-and-trade transaction with the Packers. Rejoining his ex-Fresno State teammate, Adams will begin play on his five-year, $140M contract this week. The ninth-year wide receiver had already confirmed the Packers offered...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Reportedly Signed Former Packers Tight End

Fresh off their season-opening loss on Monday night, the Denver Broncos added some depth on Tuesday. NFL agent David Canter shared that his client Dominique Dafney has signed with the Broncos. Dafney, 25, is a tight end with who last spent time with the Green Bay Packers. The Indiana State...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Football
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson’s Broncos debut gets honest grade from Nathaniel Hackett

Russell Wilson’s regular-season debut for the Denver Broncos did not go as planned, with Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks ambushing the Broncos at home Monday night to the tune of a 17-16 score. The loss leaves a bitter taste in the mouth of the Broncos, especially because of the avoidable errors they committed and the questionable decisions toward the end of the game that led to their Week 1 doom.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers compares Justin Jefferson to Davante Adams

Months ago, Justin Jefferson said Davante Adams is the best wide receiver in the NFL. On Tuesday, Aaron Rodgers, who told Jefferson that he was the best player on the field in Minnesota's 23-7 win over the Packers on Sunday, compared Jefferson to Adams. "He's a dynamic player who is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ballard
Person
Adam Schefter
ESPN

Rashaad Penny played 38 of the Seahawks' 55 offensive snaps Monda…

Rashaad Penny played 38 of the Seahawks' 55 offensive snaps Monday night and got 14 of their 15 backfield touches. Interestingly, Travis Homer out-snapped DeeJay Dallas 19-3 as the RB2 behind Penny. That distribution is likely to change Sunday at San Francisco with Pete Carroll saying rookie Ken Walker III is expected to be in the mix. Also of note: Marquise Goodwin out-snapped Dee Eskridge 28-5. That leaves little doubt that Goodwin, back from his hamstring injury, is Seattle's No 3 receiver.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Jerry Jones says QB Dak Prescott won’t go on IR

Jerry Jones is known for making controversial comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan. Tuesday’s interview was no different as the Dallas Cowboys owner shocked football fans everywhere by saying injured QB Dak Prescott would not be put on the IR after suffering a thumb injury on his throwing hand in the team’s Week 1 loss to the Tampa Buccaneers.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#American Football#Pro Bowl#Espn#A Hall Of Fame
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

The Commanders worked out DL Benning Potoa’e. He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson) Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return prior to Week 9, with the team currently planning to start QB Cooper Rush this Sunday against the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
Pro Football Rumors

2022 expected to be Tom Brady's final season

For a few weeks, it seemed as if 2021 was Buccaneers QB Tom Brady‘s last season as a player. The future Hall of Famer announced his retirement on February 1, only to reverse that decision just before the start of the new league year on March 13. As Ian Rapoport of NFL.com writes, however, Brady is expected to hang up the cleats after the 2022 campaign.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Giants WR Darius Slayton accepts pay cut

Rumored as a departure candidate for months, Darius Slayton was on the Giants’ 53-man roster last week. But the team excusing the fourth-year wide receiver from its Tuesday practice injected more uncertainty into this situation. Wednesday morning, however, brought some clarity. He is accepting a pay cut, Newsday’s Tom...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy