California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative

SACRAMENTO — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative Wednesday to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1 million grant from the...
Can California really make power grid 100% green? | Dan Walters

As California baked under record-high temperatures last Tuesday and the state’s residents turned up their air conditioners to cope, electricity consumption hit an all-time peak. The record demand of more than 52,000 megawatts was experienced in the 80% of the state’s electric power system managed by the Independent System...
