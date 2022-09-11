ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Lompoc Record

Bet on passage for big time sports gambling | Thomas Elias

If you’re a gambling man or woman (and two of this fall’s seven California ballot propositions are about gaming), don’t bet the house against either November’s Prop. 26 or Prop. 27. Both these competing initiatives aim to legalize what once was criminal in this state. Legalizing...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lompoc Record

Can California really make power grid 100% green? | Dan Walters

As California baked under record-high temperatures last Tuesday and the state’s residents turned up their air conditioners to cope, electricity consumption hit an all-time peak. The record demand of more than 52,000 megawatts was experienced in the 80% of the state’s electric power system managed by the Independent System...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy