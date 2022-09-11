ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VSU goes on lockdown after man carrying a rifle was spotted on campus. He was later arrested.

By Bill Atkinson, The Progress-Index
 5 days ago
ETTRICK — A Petersburg man was arrested after he reportedly was seen carrying a rifle on the Virginia State University campus Saturday, prompting the school to go on lockdown for several hours Saturday.

The suspect, identified as Kenny Edwards, has been charged with trespassing on VSU property and taken to the Chesterfield County Jail. He is not a VSU student.

According to a Saturday night email from VSU Police, Edwards was spotted walking on campus carrying a backpack with a rifle attached to it. Police put the campus on lockdown while authorities searched for him.

The email said VSU Police learned that Colonial Heights Police had made contact with Edwards earlier in the day.

Edwards was later found at his home in Petersburg by VSU and Petersburg Police, and taken into custody without incident. VSU Police said the weapon he was carrying turned out to be an air rifle, a gun that fires pellets using compressed air.

The email said Edwards had been on the campus previously and had been warned by police not to return.

"The quick reaction and great partnerships between VSU Police, Chesterfield County Police, Petersburg Police, and Colonial Heights Police Departments allowed a safe conclusion to this incident," VSU Police wrote in the email.

The lockdown was lifted in time for the VSU Trojans' first home football game of the season against Bluefield State Saturday night. VSU won the game, 28-7.

