The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.
Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week
The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle
Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Man Sleeping in His Van Wakes Up to Find Huge Bear Crawling on Windshield: VIDEO
One man woke up to a frightening sight recently as he spent the night camping.… The post Man Sleeping in His Van Wakes Up to Find Huge Bear Crawling on Windshield: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
PHOTO: Huge Mako Shark Gets Bitten in Half By Even Bigger Shark
A huge Mako shark got bitten in half by what must be an even bigger shark in this unbelievable photo. The gory image was posted on Instagram by account NatureIsMetal, which focuses on sharing nature encounters at their most brutal. In the image, the Mako lays in the water with...
Watch: Great white shark looks huge until second shark appears
Video footage showing a large great white shark dwarfed by an enormous white shark has produced some classic, albeit predictable, responses. The accompanying footage, tweeted Saturday by The Depths Below, is intended to show the “size difference between a 3m (10-foot) great white and a 5m (16-foot) great white.”
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
This heartbroken puppy refused to leave a cardboard box her owner abandoned her in, hoping for him to come back
Harvest was abandoned in a cardboard box where she loyally stayed overnight. She was waiting for her owner to come back, but no one did.Dallas Dog took her in their care, but the animal refused to leave her safe cardboard space she was eventually named after. The pooch is now looking for a new home.
WATCH: Bear Starts Dragging Moose Calf Away Before Mom Gets Involved
In this incredible video posted to Instagram, a bear is depicted mauling a moose calf and attempting to drag it away further into the woods. The people videoing the scene stand at a safe distance on the other side of the road. At first, it seems as though the video...
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
WATCH: Bald Eagle Swoops Down and Snatches Fox Carrying Meal of Its Own
A typical diet for a red fox consists of grasses, berries, and small rodents such as voles, hamsters, and mice. On this particular evening, however, a daring young fox in the San Juan Island National Historical Park decided to try his hand at rabbit hunting. And though the rabbit was...
This Video of Horses in a Staredown With a Grizzly Bear Is the Most Intense Thing You’ll See All Week
Sometimes, there are great Clint Eastwood-esque staredowns in the great outdoors and this one with a grizzly bear and a herd of horses might be the best. If you want to get your blood pumping a bit, then this is the perfect video for it. You never thought that you’d see two beasts like this looking one another in the eye, but it’s exhilarating to see.
Earning its stripes: Incredible moment zebra sinks its teeth into a crocodile's throat after the predator lay in wait to attack herd crossing a river in Kenya
This is the incredible moment a zebra sunk its teeth into a crocodile's throat, turning the tables on the predator after it lay in wait to attack a herd crossing a river in Kenya. Amazingly, the zebra was able to successfully defend itself from being trapped in the jaws of...
WATCH: Elk Chomps Down on Kid’s Finger at Rocky Mountain National Park as Family Films Encounter
When enjoying the sites and sounds of Rocky Mountain National Park, there are a few rules every visitor must follow. Hunting is strictly prohibited. If you have a license, fishing is okay, as long as you follow the catch and release regulations. And though hiking is, of course, encouraged, it’s vital that you remain on the designated paths and trails, for the safety of both yourself and the native flora and fauna.
10 Signs of a Long, Hard Winter on the Way
It's mid-August and I've already seen my fair share of fall signs from Mother Nature. A maple tree at the lake was starting to turn colors, the acorns are dropping like crazy at friends' houses, and my tomato plant looks like it is on its last leg (no matter how much I water it.)
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
Bowhunter Takes Down 300-Pound Whitetail of a Lifetime: PHOTO
Birmingham, Alabama native and professional bowhunter John Cassimus recently took down a massive whitetail deer. The story goes, though, that Cassimus is more of a mule deer man. But, when he saw the beefy whitetail coming toward his treestand the night of August 31, he couldn’t resist its unique mule-like countenance.
Video of Golden Retriever Puppy Waiting for Her Blankie to Be Done in the Wash Is Everything
Do you remember as a kid being obsessed with a certain item? Ours was our favorite stuffed animal. We'd never leave home without it. Other kids had a blankie that never left their hands. Heck, some were even in love with their binkies. We probably all did this as a kid. And even as the item became all torn and ratty, we would never give it up.
Grizzly Bear Gets Cartwheeled Attacking Bull Elk That Makes A Break The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence
In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
