Animals

The boy who found a 17 pound golden nugget and didn't know.

Conrad Reed found gold nugget by the creekHistory Collection. This family had no idea that this thing they used for a door stop, was worth a fortune!. Let's travel back to the year 1799, on a fairly nice day in spring. A 12 year old boy name Conrad Reed was spending the day outside fishing at this creek that ran through the family farm in North Carolina. To be exact, it was the little meadow creek that ran through their land.
LOOK: Crocodile Swallows Zebra Whole in the Most Gruesome Photo You’ll See All Week

The Maasai Mara national game reserve in Narok, Kenya, is home to some of the world’s most spectacular wildlife. In fact, the prominent conservation area is world-renowned for its thriving populations of lion, leopard, cheetah, and elephant. The reserve also houses zebra, hippos, crocodiles, and the endangered black rhino, along with hundreds of other awe-inspiring species.
WATCH: Mountain Goat Throws Itself Down a Mountain To Avoid Being Killed By an Eagle

Ah, nature. How you never cease to amaze. Especially when it comes to the life and times of the world’s mountain goats. Would you throw yourself off a cliff to prevent being eaten alive? It’s a natural first instinct to say “absolutely not,” but as a wildlife tech who has seen things eaten alive in person, I can firmly confess I would rather hurl myself off a cliff. No contest.
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin

I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
This Video of Horses in a Staredown With a Grizzly Bear Is the Most Intense Thing You’ll See All Week

Sometimes, there are great Clint Eastwood-esque staredowns in the great outdoors and this one with a grizzly bear and a herd of horses might be the best. If you want to get your blood pumping a bit, then this is the perfect video for it. You never thought that you’d see two beasts like this looking one another in the eye, but it’s exhilarating to see.
WATCH: Elk Chomps Down on Kid’s Finger at Rocky Mountain National Park as Family Films Encounter

When enjoying the sites and sounds of Rocky Mountain National Park, there are a few rules every visitor must follow. Hunting is strictly prohibited. If you have a license, fishing is okay, as long as you follow the catch and release regulations. And though hiking is, of course, encouraged, it’s vital that you remain on the designated paths and trails, for the safety of both yourself and the native flora and fauna.
Big Black Bear Gets Dropped By Electric Fence

In bear country, it’s not uncommon to see an electric fence used as a bear deterrent, whether it’s a portable one you put around your campsite, one used to protect your livestock or crops (or honey), and sometimes, folks are just looking to bear-proof their home (and garbage).
