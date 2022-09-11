ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Republicans trying to sell school choice measures, rural conservatives aren't buying

Aug. 8, 2022 — As a Texas school superintendent, Adrain Johnson is no stranger to the struggles small, rural public schools face, from trying to recruit teachers, especially after more than two years of navigating school during a global pandemic, to a general lack of resources. And now, after the school shooting in Uvalde, there’s a renewed conversation about campus security.
Senator Cornyn meets with the parents of Uvalde Shooting victim

WASHINGTON - Texas Senator John Cornyn met in Washington with the parents of one of the young victims who was killed in the Uvalde school tragedy. Kimberly and Felix Rubio’s daughter Alexandria “Lexi” Rubio was one of the nineteen children killed at Robb Elementary School. Lexi’s parents...
Teacher staffing survey shows record number of vacancies in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The ongoing battle to recruit and retain educators in Oklahoma is reaching new levels, according to a survey by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association. The survey found that Oklahoma schools reported 1,019 teaching vacancies as the 2022-2023 school year began even as they are...
Abortion bill passes W.Va. Legislature, setting off firestorm of protest

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A bill banning abortion with very few exceptions is headed to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. The move by both the House and Senate on Tuesday set off a firestorm of protests that led to some being physically removed from the Capitol.
Texas Lottery: $1 million scratch-off ticket claimed by Hereford resident

HERFORD, Texas (KVII) — A person living in Hereford has a million new reasons to smile after winning the top prize from a scratch-off ticket, according to the Texas Lottery Commission. The commission said Wednesday that the anonymous winner bought the $1,000,000 Crossword ticket at the Stripes at 2901...
Isolated to scattered T-Storms today and tomorrow

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - While many will stay dry today, a few stray T-Storms cannot be ruled out specifically in the Northern Texas Panhandle during the evening hours. A slightly better chance for T-Storms will arrive Wednesday evening (30-40%) as a small disturbance aloft moves over the High Plains. This disturbance will help improve our chance for strong T-Storms in the western/central Texas Panhandle between 4-9PM CDT Wednesday. Strong winds appear to be the primary concern with the most robust storms but cannot rule out some small hail.
AMARILLO, TX

