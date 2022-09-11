RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a single jet went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The pilot's name was not released by officials during a news conference.

