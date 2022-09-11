ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Sparks Bed Bath & Beyond to close as roughly 150 stores shutter nationwide

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — Bed Bath & Beyond has announced dozens of the approximately 150 stores it plans to close and a store in northern Nevada is on the list. The struggling home good retailer released its plans to shutter the 'lower producing' locations which makes up about 20% of its namesake stores.
mynews4.com

One dead after plane crashes at Reno Air Races

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead after a single jet went down during the championship round of the Reno Air Races on Sunday afternoon. Fred Telling, the CEO and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the crash happened on lap 3 of 6 during the Jet Gold Race on outer pylon 5. The pilot's name was not released by officials during a news conference.
mynews4.com

City of Reno offering hundreds of trees at discounted rates

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno is offering 300 trees to customers at a steep discount in an effort to conserve energy. The discounted trees are made possible through a partnership with the city and ReLEAF Reno. Residents can reserve one 5-gallon sized tree here for $20 each.
mynews4.com

As poor air quality continues to plague northern Nevada, Reno Aces forced to move games

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Aces have been forced to move their games to Sacramento as poor air quality continues to blanket northern Nevada. A six-games series between the Aces and the River Cats was supposed to start in the Biggest Little City on Tuesday but was ultimately moved to Sacramento due to smoke from the Mosquito Fire.
mynews4.com

Wildlife officials confirm highly contagious bird flu found in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Wildlife has confirmed a highly contagious bird flu in wild bird populations in the state. The highly contagious virus circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to contagious nature, wildlife officials believe it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
mynews4.com

Sparks' Florence Drake Elementary named National Blue Ribbon School

SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The prestigious recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups. Drake...
