Read full article on original website
Related
mmanews.com
Watch: UFC Fan Heckles Khamzat Chimaev, Instantly Regrets It
One UFC fan decided to poke fun at Khamzat Chimaev after missing weight ahead of UFC 279 and potentially got a damaged phone in the process. Chimaev was set for his first main event against Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event before failing to make the welterweight limit at the weigh-ins. He weighed in at 178.5lbs and the UFC ended up moving him to the co-main event to face Kevin Holland.
mmanews.com
Hooker Explains Why Diaz Free Agency Is “Dangerous” For UFC
UFC lightweight Dan Hooker believes that the departure of MMA superstar Nate Diaz is “extremely dangerous” for the promotion. Following talk of a whole host of possible opponents and multiple calls for his release throughout this year, Diaz was finally able to fight out his contract this past weekend at UFC 279.
mmanews.com
Sonnen: Chimaev Acted Wisely Post-UFC 279 Weight Miss
Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen believes that welterweight star Khamzat Chimaev acted as he should have done following his controversial weight miss. Entering UFC 279 fight week, some were expecting Chimaev to deliver a performance worthy of making many question whether he should be the first to challenge newly crowned champion Leon Edwards.
mmanews.com
Coach Details What Led To Khamzat Chimaev’s Weight Miss
Khamzat Chimaev‘s coach has explained the symptoms that forced him to put an end to the welterweight star’s weight cut ahead of UFC 279. This time last week, Chimaev was gearing up for his very first time in the main event spotlight. Sharing it with him was set to be one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, Nate Diaz.
RELATED PEOPLE
mmanews.com
Khabib: Chimaev Needs Muslims Around For Guidance
Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov Khamzat Chimaev surround himself with a better inner circle. Chimaev defeated Kevin Holland via first-round submission in the UFC 279 co-main event on Saturday. He was supposed to face Nate Diaz in the main event before missing weight by nearly eight pounds on Friday.
mmanews.com
Diaz Explains What He Disliked About UFC 279 Opponent Switch
Even though a late-notice opponent switch for UFC 279 ended up working out in his favor, Nate Diaz still had some concerns when he was informed of the change. Diaz was scheduled to meet Khamzat Chimaev in a welterweight bout for the main event of UFC 279 in Las Vegas. “Borz” ended up missing the welterweight limit by 7.5 pounds the day before the fight, resulting in the UFC shuffling some fighters around to match Diaz up with Tony Ferguson as the card’s new main event.
mmanews.com
Edwards: Paul Beating Silva Would Break My Heart
UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards has admitted that seeing his MMA “GOAT” Anderson Silva lose to Jake Paul would be crushing. Following a legendary career in the UFC, which saw him sit on the middleweight throne for a record-breaking reign between 2006 and 2013, Silva took his striking talents back to the boxing ring, where he’d gone 1-1 as a professional prior to arriving in the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez Reacts To White’s “Shock” At Jingliang Decision
UFC welterweight contender Daniel Rodriguez has reacted to Dana White‘s remarks following his victory over Li Jingliang this past weekend. At UFC 279, held inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Rodriguez return to the Octagon for the first time since his victory over Kevin Lee last August. By defeating “The Motown Phenom,” the 35-year-old had extended his promotional record to 6-1 and moved closer to the divisional top 15.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Sends Opponent Flying With Left Hook
MMA fighter Daniel Konrad ended his fight against Tayron Chavarro with a punch that sent Chavarro collapsing to the canvas hard. Konrad and Chavarro fought on the main card of Cage FS 11 on Friday in Austria. The two welterweights came out swinging in the opening minute of the fight and looked to be a blood bath.
mmanews.com
Chimaev On Diaz: A Real Gangster Wouldn’t Care About Weight
UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev has once again questioned Nate Diaz‘s “gangster” credentials, this time owing to their failed matchup at UFC 279. This past weekend, original headlining opponents Diaz and Chimaev had their hands raised in Las Vegas on a card that had been shifted late in the day. The changes, which saw six fighters preparing for new opponents on just 24 hours’ notice, came courtesy of a sizable weight miss from “Borz,” who tipped the scales 7.5 pounds over the limit on Friday.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Uses Knee To End Spectacular KO Combo
MMA fighter Armando Gjetja melted Daniel Bastidas with a nasty series of strikes in their matchup at Ring of Combat 77 on Friday. Gjetja and Bastidas fought on the early part of the main card of Ring of Combat 77 in Atlantic City, NJ. The two lightweights fought in a catchweight bout that was put together just weeks before the event.
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Spinning Back Fists Opponent To Sleep
Welterweight MMA fighter Viktor Makarenko landed one of the cleanest spinning back fist knockouts you’ll ever see inside the cage. Makarenko faced Wahid Najand on the main card of ACA 144 in Minsk, BLR on Friday. The two welterweights were looking to kick off the main card with a highlight that excited the fans in attendance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mmanews.com
Francis Ngannou Endorses One Fighter On The UFC Paris Card
UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou feels that one particular fighter stood out amongst the rest at UFC Paris on September 3. Ngannou was in attendance to witness what was a historic night at UFC Paris, capped off by a heavyweight showdown between former opponent Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa. Gane earned a third-round knockout victory in front of the hometown crowd.
mmanews.com
Strickland Suggests Chimaev Weight Miss “Looked Staged”
UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has joined the group of individuals who believe that Khamzat Chimaev‘s recent weight miss was “staged.”. At UFC 279 this past weekend, Chimaev was scheduled to headline inside the Octagon for the first time in his career. “Borz” was set to share the spotlight with MMA superstar Nate Diaz for the final bout of the Stockton native’s contract with the promotion.
mmanews.com
Rodriguez: It’s Not In My Best Interest To Fight Kevin Holland
Daniel Rodriguez may have been prepared to face Kevin Holland at UFC 279 before the card experienced some significant alterations, but he won’t be looking to reschedule the matchup anytime soon. Rodriguez and Holland were set to meet in a 180-pound catchweight bout on the main card of UFC...
mmanews.com
Tony Ferguson Is Going To Study Business At Harvard
Tony Ferguson is preparing for his future without fighting. The big hero of this past weekend was Tony Ferguson. Following the missed weight by Khamzat Chimaev, Nate Diaz was in need of a new opponent for his UFC 279 main event, so in walked Tony Ferguson. Ferguson was initially slated...
mmanews.com
White: Chimaev Didn’t Have A “Bad Week” At UFC 279
Despite his indiscretions prior to fight night, Dana White does not believe that Khamzat Chimaev‘s UFC 279 week was “bad” by any stretch. When Chimaev was booked to headline the September 10 pay-per-view in Las Vegas. Not many would have expected the events that were to follow. Throughout fight week, headlines followed “Borz” wherever he went, and they weren’t just focused on his appearance in the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Mayweather Reportedly In Talks To Face KSI’s Brother On Nov. 13
Despite already having an exhibition bout booked, Floyd Mayweather is reportedly in talks over another, this time with KSI’s brother Deji. Since retiring from professional boxing with a perfect 50-0 record, the last win of which came against former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, Mayweather has continued to make a fortune inside the ring by engaging in exhibition contests.
mmanews.com
Helwani Disputes White’s Comments On UFC 279 Pay Boosts
Renowned MMA reporter Ariel Helwani has insisted that Dana White‘s recent comments on UFC 279 pay are completely untrue. At this past weekend’s pay-per-view, six fighters competing on the main card were matched with new opponents just one day before the event. Following Khamzat Chimaev‘s sizable weight miss, original co-headliner Tony Ferguson stepped up to the main event plate to share the Octagon with Nate Diaz.
mmanews.com
Helwani Describes Diaz’s UFC 279 Victory As “Poetic Justice”
Canadian mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani believes that Nate Diaz dished out some “karma” with his victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279. After months of pleading with the MMA leader to either grant his release of book him for his final contracted bout, Diaz arrived in Las Vegas last week set to share the Octagon with undefeated welterweight brute Khamzat Chimaev — a matchup that many described as a Diaz “assassination attempt” on the part of the UFC.
Comments / 0