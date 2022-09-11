ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task

Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
postsouth.com

Iberville Parish Relay for Life event coming to COPAC September 24

Less than two weeks remain until an event for Iberville Parish residents to help raise money to fund research and an ultimate cure for cancer. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy