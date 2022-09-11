The Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo will offer an inside look at life in the Atchafalaya Basin from the people who live it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, all in the setting of massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete.

