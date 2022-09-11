Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
postsouth.com
How Brian Kelly, LSU football are approaching Mississippi State's Air Raid attack
BATON ROUGE - Brian Kelly has never coached against Mike Leach. But the accomplished first-year LSU coach has always had great respect for the charismatic coach at Mississippi State, all the way back to his days at Grand Valley State and Leach's time at Iowa Wesleyan in the early 1990s.
postsouth.com
Terry Bowden on his dad, Nick Saban and his winning record vs Alabama's football coach
Louisiana-Monroe football coach Terry Bowden and Alabama coach Nick Saban have known each other for years – since Saban was a high school quarterback in Monongah, West Virginia. Bowden's father, the late Bobby Bowden, was coaching West Virginia at the time and extended an offer to the young quarterback,...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish president says widening La. 30 no easy task
Plans for widening La. 30 through St. Gabriel may eventually come to fruition, but the project will not be short or easy, according to Iberville Parish President J. Mitchell Ourso. Ourso and St. Gabriel Mayor Lionel Johnson Jr. recently met with the construction company Michael Baker International for initial talks...
postsouth.com
Swamp Life Expo shines spotlight on Atchafalaya Basin culture, food and history
The Iberville Parish Swamp Life Expo will offer an inside look at life in the Atchafalaya Basin from the people who live it from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 1. The event will feature swamp pop music and homemade Cajun foods, all in the setting of massive oak trees along the bayou at the Iberville Visitors Center in Grosse Tete.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
postsouth.com
Following Ascension Parish investigation, Sunshine man indicted for rape of 12-year-old
An Ascension Parish grand jury returned a true bill of indictment on 39-year-old Derrick Lodge of Sunshine for the charge of first-degree rape and two counts of molestation of a juvenile. According to a 23rd Judicial District Court news release, Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives began investigating a complaint of...
postsouth.com
Iberville Parish Relay for Life event coming to COPAC September 24
Less than two weeks remain until an event for Iberville Parish residents to help raise money to fund research and an ultimate cure for cancer. The Iberville Parish Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be from 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 24 at the City of Plaquemine Activity Center, 24130 Ferdinand St.
Comments / 0