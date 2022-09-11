Read full article on original website
‘Armed and dangerous’ accused murderer on the run from police in Tennessee
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an accused murderer who has not been captured.
15-year-olds arrested for involvement in death of Nashville teen
Two additional teenagers have been taken into custody in connection with the death of a 16-year-old from Nashville.
WSMV
Murfreesboro city employee arrested on sealed indictment
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Murfreesboro city employee who hit two middle school students in August was arrested Thursday. We don’t know what charges Ellen Drake faces, but we’re working to figure that out. The charges are under a sealed indictment. Tennessee Highway Patrol’s preliminary report said on...
WSMV
Four men accused of burglarizing Forrest Hills home
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Violent Crimes Division detectives arrested four men Thursday after allegedly burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing over $200,000 in jewelry and cash. MNPD said the four suspects are believed to be from Chile and refused to be interviewed by officers. The identities they...
WSMV
Three men accused of kidnapping and robbing a man in custody
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three men were arrested Tuesday night after being accused of kidnapping a man and robbing him. The victim told Metro Nashville Police that on Sept. 5th, Ceepon Yasin, 26, Iden Salman, 22, and Reybaz Abdullah, 24, came to his Joelton residence and demanded that he pay them back the money they had allegedly loaned to him. When he told them he didn’t have the money, they allegedly forced him into a vehicle and pistol-whipped him while threatening to kill him. Metro Police said he was eventually let out of the car.
WSMV
La Vergne man arrested following internet crime investigation in Florida
LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A La Vergne man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of talking to a minor inappropriately online. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said in July agents received information from the Walton County Sheriff’s Department in Florida about an online solicitation operation called “Operation Wolves Blanket” involving 31-year-old Chasen White of La Vergne.
WSMV
Nashville high school freshman charged with threatening to shoot up school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Maplewood High School freshman has been arrested for creating a social media post threatening to shoot up the school. Police said the student made the threat on Instagram. The post was made Wednesday morning, prompting a several hour investigation. The student was identified with the help of Instagram and arrested at his home.
WSMV
Metro Police arrest man after high-speed chase in stolen car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man Tuesday night after he tried to flee police after being spotted in a stolen car on Tuesday night. Police said a patrol officer reported a 2017 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen. The officer followed the car into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled from the scene at a high rate of speed.
Woman pulls gun in East Nashville knowing officers watched, police say
A woman is charged after metro police say she pulled a gun and threatened someone right in front of a police officer.
wgnsradio.com
Smyrna Police asking for help in identifying subjects after theft at Walmart
SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.
WSMV
Brentwood Police urge people to park smart following vehicle burglaries
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Brentwood Police Department urges people to be vigilant. Recently there have been numerous vehicle burglaries. Police say groups of traveling burglars are breaking windows or punching door locks to get into cars. The incidents happen at various sporting events, fitness centers, and daycares. “The school...
WSMV
High-speed chase leads to one man charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested after allegedly running from police after he was spotted in a stolen 2017 Dodge Charger Tuesday night. Metro Police said South Precinct Officer Andrew Brazee was on routine patrol when he spotted the stolen Charger. He followed it into a parking lot in the 3000 block of Nolensville Pike, where undercover detectives attempted to stop the car but failed when it quickly fled the speed.
WSMV
Third Nashville student arrested for threatening to ‘shoot up’ schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three Nashville students have now been arrested this week after threatening to “shoot up” their schools on social media. Metro Police announced Thursday afternoon a 13-year-old girl had been arrested after investigators found the Thurgood Marshall Middle School student had threatened to shoot up the school in a conversation with peers in Instagram messages.
WSMV
Woman dragged down the road after thief steals her work car
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman said she is lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt after being dragged down the road trying to stop a man from stealing her work car. Rachel Tollett said she was hanging off her car window as a thief drove away. She let go after about 10 ft. and fell onto the road. It left her arms and legs scratched up and bruises all over her body.
WSMV
Illegal Nashville daycare shut down following infant’s death
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A daycare operating illegally has been shut down following the death of a 2-month-old child. The illegal daycare was being operated out of an apartment complex at 1000 Thompson Place, according to Metro Police and the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. An investigation was launched after an infant died Monday while being cared for by a woman at the daycare.
WSMV
Local family still searching for son’s killer six years later
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A family is hoping you can help them find out who killed their son six years ago. Ryan Trent was shot and killed in September 2016 and detectives still do not know who pulled the trigger or why. Ryan’s parents have been suffering ever since, leading...
radio7media.com
Teen Arrested in Weekend Shooting in Mr. Pleasant
A TEEN WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY OVER THE WEEKEND IN MAURY COUNTY IN CONNECTION WITH A SHOOTING INCIDENT. ACCORDING TO MEDIA SOURCES, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO A REPORT OF SHOTS BEING FIRED SATURDAY NIGHT AROUND 7 ON THIRD AVENUE IN MT. PLEASANT. UPON ARRIVAL, OFFICERS WITH THE MT PLEASANT POLICE DEPARTMENT DETERMINED THE SHOOTER WAS A 14-YEAR-OLD WHO SHOT AN ADULT MALE AT THE SCENE. THE MALE WAS AIRLIFTED TO VANDERBILT HOSPITLA WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING.
WSMV
Nashville nurse killed in Dickerson Pike crash, driver charged
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police issued a warrant charging James Jones, 24, with vehicular homicide by intoxication after being involved in a crash on Dickerson Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard East that killed a Nashville nurse. According to the preliminary investigation, Amber Brockett, 40, of Clarksville, was attempting to...
wgnsradio.com
Stolen Car Recovered; Teen Arrested after Crash in Rutherford County
Nashville Metro Police officers this past Friday morning responded to a report of at least three young men breaking into vehicles in the 1700 block of Hobson Pike. As officers arrived during the early morning hours, they saw a red Nissan Sentra leave the area at a high rate of speed. The license plate did not match the car. The officers attempted to initiate a vehicle stop but the driver fled, crashing later in LaVergne.
WSMV
Driver in fatal Murfreesboro crash charged with vehicular homicide
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – The driver of a car that crashed Sept. 5 in Murfreesboro, killing a former Cumberland University football player and injuring others, has been arrested. Jamir Johnson, 24, is charged with vehicular homicide and three counts of vehicular assault. Johnson was treated for injuries at Vanderbilt...
