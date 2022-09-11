SMYRNA, TN – Authorities in Smyrna are trying to locate three subjects who may be tied to a theft that occurred last month at Walmart on Enon Springs Road. According to police, several thousand dollars worth of electronics were stolen from the Smyrna retailer on August 22nd. While investigating the theft, Detectives were able to obtain surveillance video footage from the store and shared the images with the media in hopes of locating or identifying the individual(s) involved in the case (see images above this news story). After the theft, officials report the culprits left the area in a silver and red vehicle, unknown make and model.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO