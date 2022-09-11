Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
ComicBook
Keke Palmer Reacts to Marvel Fans Wanting Her to Play X-Men's Rogue
Keke Palmer addressed the Marvel fans who want her to be Rogue, and she's absolutely down for it. A viral TikTok from @jacobfordrigway explained that the X-Men hero would be a good vehicle for her to showcase some of that personality. After NOPE and her recent social media activity, it seems like a good idea. Her hosting stint on Password also communicates some of what you could expect. It turns out a lot of Marvel fans would like nothing more than Palmer getting to trot out a southern accent and throw buses at people. It seems like the Lightyear star is excited about the prospect on Twitter as well. She joked that her agent needs to come through. That's hardly a shock though, that Marvel Studios money is not a joke, and it's steady work for almost half a decade or more depending on what hero you end up signing on as. You can check out her reaction to the video right here down below.
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Cast and Director Tease How the Team Comes Together
Over the weekend at D23 Expo came official word from Marvel Studios about who would make-up the MCU version of the Thunderbolts on the big screen. The 2024 feature film was previously announced at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed it would be the final movie in Marvel's Phase Five, but who would occupy that team remained to be seen. Among those set to appear include Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova/Black Widow II, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/US Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" Rumored Release Date Revealed
Fans of the Air Jordan 4 have received some amazing colorways over the last few years. When the shoe celebrated its 30th anniversary back in 2019, Jordan Brand came through with a ton of amazing offerings. Since that time, they have continued that trend, and at the same time, they have also come through with some retros. In 2023, it appears as though yet another retro is on the way, and it's for an Air Jordan 4 colorway that has remained beloved by fans both young and old.
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Teases Return Of Successful Stable
Call it a flashback? Stables have been a major deal in WWE for a very long time and that is still the case to this day. You get to see wrestlers come together and combine their talents rather than going it alone. That is the kind of thing that can offer all kinds of benefits and WWE has done their best to make it work. Now a WWE star is teasing the return of a rather successful stable.
ComicBook
Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster
A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
Jason Momoa unveils new head tattoo with connection to Hawaiian heritage
Jason Momoa has debuted his newest tattoo and the special connection it has to Hawaii, where he was born.On Instagram on Wednesday, the 43-year-old actor shared a video of himself boarding a Hawaiian Airlines flight to New Zealand while expressing his admiration for his background.“Proud to be Hawaiian…Hawaiian, I love you for this,” he added, referring to his trip. “I got something special for you.”The Aquaman star then removed his hat and showcased his shaved head, where he appeared to have gotten a new tattoo. The video showed the ink, which features a triangle design, extending from the bottom...
ComicBook
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces New York Comic Con 2022 Panel Schedule
New York Comic Con will see Marvel Entertainment bring a jam-packed list of panels and events to the Javits Center in October. Marvel has panels, activations, exclusive announcements, fan-favorite talent signings, and more planned for NYCC, which takes place Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. The Marvel booth (#2057) will hold a livestream broadcast that fans at home will be able to tune into, while also planning giveaways and signings. The company's merchandise booth (#2261) is the place to be for exclusive NYCC merchandise, Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and much more.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adding One of 2021's Most Popular Games
One of 2021's most surprisingly popular games is finally coming to Xbox Game Pass in just a couple of short weeks. For the most part, Microsoft has already added a number of beloved titles that launched last year to Game Pass over the course of 2022. Games like Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, Hitman 3, It Takes Two, and many others have been accessible on various tiers of the Xbox subscription service. Now, those who specifically are members of Game Pass for PC are set to get a new title that at one point took the world by storm.
ComicBook
Lion King Prequel Mufasa Release Date Announced by Disney
When Walt Disney Studios announced that they were developing a prequel to their live-action The Lion King movie with Moonlight director Barry Jenkins at the helm, no one knew what to expect. During Disney's D23 Expo last week, the studio revealed that the prequel will be titled Mufasa: the Lion King confirming that the film will focus on a young Mufasa. They also revealed a teaser that was only shown at the Expo, which shows Mufasa as a cub and Timon and alumna seem to be narrating the story. Disney didn't announce an exact release date for the project, but revealed that the film will release some time in 2023, and now we know when exactly it will hit theaters. Mufasa: the Lion King will officially be released on July 5th, 2024.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free PS5 Game Getting Surprising New Update
One of the current free games that is available to download on PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Plus is soon slated to receive a surprising new update. Within the past week, Sony pushed September 2022's new PS Plus titles live for subscribers to begin downloading until early October. And while this month's slate of games is most notably headlined by Need for Speed Heat, it's the PS5 offering, Toem, that will now be getting that much larger thanks to a forthcoming patch.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Games With Gold Releases Final Free Xbox 360 Game
The final game from the Xbox 360 era that will be made available as part of Microsoft's Xbox Live Games with Gold program is now able to be downloaded. Earlier this year, Microsoft preemptively informed fans that its Games with Gold service would be discontinuing new additions from the Xbox 360 beginning in October 2022. And while many Xbox Live Gold subscribers weren't thrilled to hear about this change, Microsoft is at least sending the Xbox 360 out on a high note with the addition of one of the console's best games.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Makes Major Change That WWE Fans Will Love
WWE celebrated the one-year anniversary of NXT 2.0 tonight with a stacked episode, which included Championship matches, a steel cage match, welcome returns, surprising team-ups, and a major Title change. That wasn't all though, as WWE saved the most surprising move for last. As the episode came to a close, a video was played that talked about the journey to this point and how NXT has always been a place for the next stars to develop. The video then said that the goal will remain the same and that isn't changing, but then also revealed a major change to the brand's look and logo, and WWE fans are sure to love it.
ComicBook
Stokely Hathaway Reveals His New Faction The Firm, Explains Why They Helped MJF Win the Casino Ladder Match
MJF cut a promo on Jon Moxley this week, warning him and everyone else left in the AEW World Championship tournament that they better stay out of his way when he decides to cash in the AEW World Championship shot he earned by winning the Casino Ladder Match back at All Out. He also decided to explain what happened that night, revealing he had a faction "on retainer" led by his best friend Stokely Hathaway. The group then arrived, with Hathaway announcing them as The Firm.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Teases How Much Stronger Denji is Now
Chainsaw Man is revving up for the next major phase of Part 2 of the series, and the newest chapter has really hit home just how much Denji has grown in power since we have seen him in action last! The original Chainsaw Man run saw Denji struggle through his work as the Chainsaw Man until he reached a point of acceptance within himself and totally defeated Makima leading into the new series. With Part 2 of the manga taking place some time after the events of the first run, Denji's gone through some more changes in the meantime as well.
stillrealtous.com
Spoiler On Former WWE Star Making His AEW Debut
With all of the free agents currently working in the world of professional wrestling there’s no telling who might show up in AEW. Fans have seen some interesting names work with AEW over the last few years and now it looks like a former WWE star will be appearing on AEW programming in the not too distant future.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Says Star Wars Fans Are in Good Hands With Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau
It's a good time to be a Star Wars fan. While the beloved sci-fi franchise hasn't released a film on the big screen in a couple of years, there are no shortage of new stories and adventures in the works at Disney+. Several live-action Star Wars shows are in development or production for the streaming service, many of which are being led by Star Wars: The Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.
