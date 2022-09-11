ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mug Up closing weekend events at state museum scheduled for October

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - For the final weekend of the museum's exhibition "Mug Up: The Language of Cannery Work," events are being held on October 7 and 8. Entitled “Mug Up” after the cannery term for a coffee break, the exhibition shares stories of Alaska’s cannery crews and showcases artifacts from the canned salmon industry through the lens of the Alaska Packers Association’s <NN> Cannery, located on the Naknek River in Bristol Bay, Alaska.
Japanese energy company signs agreement with Juneau Hydro to develop new Hydroelectric plant

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Juneau Hydropower Inc. held a news conference Thursday to announce the signing of a joint development agreement with Tokyo-based energy company, Electric Power Development Co., Ltd., or J-Power, aimed at constructing a Hydroelectric Development Project near Juneau. The purpose of the agreement is for the two...
City of Sitka seeking volunteers for newly formed commission

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Sitka is looking for seven volunteers to serve on the newly formed Sustainability Commission. In a PSA sent by CBS, they explained that Membership shall include, to the extent deemed advisable by the Assembly and possible from the applicants, at least one individual with background or training as a sustainability professional and at least one individual of Alaska Native heritage with understanding and appreciation of the historical importance of sustainability on Tlingit Aaní.
Winter hours at Southeast Alaska Discovery Center to begin Oct. 2

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Winter hours at the Southeast Alaska Discovery Center will begin on October 2, with the center open on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Discovery Center, located in Ketchikan, has no entry fee from Oct. 1 to April 30, 2023. The staff of the...
Alaska health officials report Juneau’s 23rd death from COVID-19

Alaska health officials say that a Juneau woman in her 70s has died of COVID-19. It’s not clear when she died. The state reported a total of 25 new deaths among Alaska residents, which occurred from January through August of this year. Over the course of the pandemic, 23...
Coast Guard medevacs cruise ship passenger near Chatham Strait

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Coast Guard medevaced a cruise ship passenger at the entrance to Chatham Strait near Juneau, Alaska, Tuesday. Coast Guard watchstanders in Juneau received the initial request for the medevac from Ovation of the Seas at 2:18 p.m., stating the passenger was reportedly experiencing heart attack-like symptoms.
Alaska Health Fair will be held for 2 days next month in Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Health Fair is coming to Juneau Oct. 14-15 in the Mendenhall Valley. The fair will be held at the Nugget Mall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 14, and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 15. Alaska Health Fair is a...
Hoonah DPS responds to person stranded in Icy Strait Point gondola

Hoonah, Alaska (KINY) - The Hoonah Public Safety Department dispatch office relayed a call from a stranded person in the Icy Strait Point gondola on Sunday evening. According to Hoonah DPS Chief Eric Hurtado, dispatch received a 9-1-1 call at 5:30 p.m. from someone who said they were stranded in the gondola.
CCFR tackles fire at historic downtown building Tuesday night

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Capital City Fire Rescue responded to 365 South Franklin Street on Tuesday night to douse a small structure fire. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., CCFR was dispatched to a water-flow alarm at the nearly 130-year-old commercial structure on South Franklin Street. Upon arrival,...
CBJ Assembly takes on mammoth agenda on Monday night

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The CBJ Assembly met on Monday night to discuss more than 30 individual items that were on the agenda. Deputy Mayor Maria Gladziszewski spoke to News of the North about some topics that highlighted the three-hour-long meeting. Incentivizing housing and an alternative development overlay for downtown...
JBER Hospital hosts first K-9 combat medical training course

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kaitlynd Newland, a military working dog handler with the 673d Security Forces Squadron, introduces MWD Zzakira to medical responders. (Photo by by Airman 1st Class Quatasia Carter) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The 673d Medical Group, with the help of the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Veterinary Treatment...
Ballot Drop Boxes open as voting begins for Juneau Municipal Election

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ ballot drop boxes opened Thursday as the voting period begins for the 2022 City and Borough of Juneau Regular Municipal Election. Ballots were mailed Tuesday to all registered Juneau voters at the address on file with the Alaska State Division of Elections. The city is encouraging voters to check their mailboxes for a mailed ballot, as some could have arrived as early as today.
Anchorage Jury Convicts Gilbert Dugaqua of murdering roommate

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - After five hours of deliberation on Sept. 8, an Anchorage jury convicted Gilbert Dugaqua on two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the 2019 death of Teodoro Berdan. Dugaqua and Berdan were roommates at the time, and while some...
Juneau League of Women Voters Municpial Debate 2022

Incumbents Carole Triem, Wade Bryson, and Greg Smith appear for the assembly candidate section. Incumbents Emil Mackey and Deedie Sorenson appear for the school board candidate section.
Capital Chat 09-15-22 PT.2

Talked about our Season Kickoff happening Saturday October 1 at the Field House from 4:30pm. They are hoping to make this an annual event and a drive to increase our membership. They would also like to highlight the many competitive opportunities we offer through our club in and out of town.
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Mother of 2-year-old for murder and manslaughter

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage grand jury indicted, on Monday, Cheyenne Jewel McMullen for two counts of murder in the second degree and one count of manslaughter for the death of her two-year-old son E.B. E.B. died from injuries sustained during a single vehicle crash on Aug. 31, 2022...
Wasilla man dies in head-on crash on Glenn Highway

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Troopers have identified the man who was declared deceased on the scene Tuesday after a crash that afternoon. State Troopers were notified of a vehicle collision near mile 53 of the Glenn Highway North of Palmer at 5:06 pm Tuesday. Troopers and first responders immediately responded to the scene.

