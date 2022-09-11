Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The City and Borough of Sitka is looking for seven volunteers to serve on the newly formed Sustainability Commission. In a PSA sent by CBS, they explained that Membership shall include, to the extent deemed advisable by the Assembly and possible from the applicants, at least one individual with background or training as a sustainability professional and at least one individual of Alaska Native heritage with understanding and appreciation of the historical importance of sustainability on Tlingit Aaní.

12 HOURS AGO