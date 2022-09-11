ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Island County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
Aviation International News

NTSB Recovering Wreckage of Fatal Turbine Otter Crash

The NTSB is collecting wreckage of the float-equipped de Havilland Canada DHC-3T single-engine Turbine Otter that crashed into Puget Sound, Washington, on September 4 during a Part 135 sightseeing flight. The pilot and all nine passengers died in the accident. Major sections of the aircraft settled on the sea floor,...
ACCIDENTS
KGMI

Wreckage of floatplane found near Whidbey Island

SALISH SEA, Wash. – The wreckage of a floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island last week has been found. The National Transportation Safety Board said the depth and motion of the water hid the wreckage for several days. The Seattle Times reports that sonar located a large section of...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stretch of North Cascades Highway expected to reopen around noon

After closing due to a series of mudslides, the North Cascades Highway is expected to reopen around noon. Last Updated: Sept. 15 at 11:30 p.m. A stretch of the North Cascades Highway in western Washington is closed due to a series of mudslides following "wild" weather, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett said on Twitter.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Island County, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Seattle, WA
City
Spokane, WA
Local
Washington Accidents
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
Island County, WA
Island County, WA
Accidents
KXRO.com

74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
q13fox.com

Gas leak in downtown Bellevue now secured; streets reopen

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Multiple buildings in downtown Bellevue were evacuated Thursday after a gas main break. Streets were closed from Northeast 2nd to Northeast 4th Street from Bellevue Way Northeast to 108th Avenue Northeast. Crews with Puget Sound Energy also responded to the scene and before 12:45 p.m., the gas...
BELLEVUE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sandy Williams
Yakima Herald Republic

Bolt Creek fire resurfaces choice not to rebuild highway

As the Bolt Creek fire rains boulders and trees down on Highway 2, closing the busy corridor to cross-mountain traffic, nearby residents are revisiting a more than decade-old King County decision to not rebuild the only other road leading out of town. Of specific concern is the Old Cascade Highway,...
SKYKOMISH, WA
q13fox.com

NTSB locates wreckage of floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island

WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. - The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced that it has located the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island last week. All 10 people on board were killed. Working with NOAA and the University of Washington’s Applied Physics Laboratory, NTSB used sonar technology to...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

WSP investigating abandoned vehicle in canal

FINLEY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating how a vehicle ended up in a canal in Finley Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. According to a tweet by Trooper C. Thorson, the abandoned vehicle was located on SR 397 near MP 9. In the tweet, he said troopers didn’t...
nbcrightnow.com

Woman, man, found dead in burning house after distress call

SEATTLE (AP) — Two people were found dead Wednesday in a burning Seattle home from which a 911 disturbance call had been made, according to Seattle police. Around 8:30 a.m., operators taking a 911 call from a home in the Montlake neighborhood heard a man yelling and a woman apparently in distress, The Seattle Times reported.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sonar#Floatplane#Puget Sound#Traffic Accident#The Black Lens
q13fox.com

2 kayakers rescued from tidal rapids in Deception Pass

ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Two kayakers were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped in tidal rapids under Deception Pass Bridge. North Whidbey Fire & Rescue marine division members conducted a high-risk rescue of two kayakers, who were seen on video getting pinned against the cliffside by tidal rapids. Rescue officials say...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
westseattleblog.com

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: USS Nimitz, northbound in Puget Sound

(Photo by David Hutchinson) Thanks for the photos/tips! That was the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) headed northbound in Puget Sound earlier this morning. It’s been about seven weeks since it was last seen headed the other way, to Bremerton, after two weeks of training.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy