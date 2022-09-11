ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Athens snaps losing skid with 47-6 road win over Mae Jemison

Athens snapped a three-game skid with a 47-6 win over Mae Jemison at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville on Thursday. Jay’shon Ridgle led the Golden Eagles (2-3) with three touchdowns – two on the ground and another on a kickoff return. Larry Howard chipped in with two rushing...
ATHENS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
College Sports
City
Troy, AL
Huntsville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Troy, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Troy, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Huntsville, AL
Sports
Troy, AL
Football
AL.com

Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell

Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15

Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport

So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Peay
AL.com

Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.

This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

How Women in Music Weekend could lead to a new Huntsville music festival

What was once the beginning has become the finale. In previous years, Women In Music Weekend Huntsville opened with a “Girl Jam” of local all-stars, held at now-defunct bar-sized venue SideTracks. This year though, Orion Amphitheater cultural programming director Dianya Markovits reached out to Women In Music organizer Alli Johnson to offer Orion for use in the event. The amphitheater had the date of Sept. 18 open.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama A M#Appalachian State#Memorial Stadium#American Football#College Football#Brooks Buce
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says

A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
DECATUR, AL
AL.com

Space probe proves Alabama scientist right about solar wind

European scientists have confirmed an Alabama astrophysicist was right two years ago with his models of strange spikes in the solar wind, the stream of protons and electrons coming from the Sun’s outmost “atmosphere” or corona. Dr. Gary Zank of the University of Alabama in Huntsville and...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy