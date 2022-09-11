Read full article on original website
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Crawfish Springs BarbecueDoc LawrenceDecatur, AL
Mason Sisk's Attorneys Seek to Suppress "Tainted" Confession of Accused Teen MurdererA.W. NavesElkmont, AL
Athens snaps losing skid with 47-6 road win over Mae Jemison
Athens snapped a three-game skid with a 47-6 win over Mae Jemison at Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville on Thursday. Jay’shon Ridgle led the Golden Eagles (2-3) with three touchdowns – two on the ground and another on a kickoff return. Larry Howard chipped in with two rushing...
Carlin Long runs Huntsville to upset victory over Class 7A No. 8 Bob Jones
Carlin Long ran for three touchdowns as Huntsville toppled Class 7A No. 8-ranked Bob Jones 28-24 at Madison City Schools Stadium on Thursday night. Long scored the game winner from 10 yards with 1:34 left for the visiting Panthers (2-2, 2-1 in Class 7A, Region 4). He scored on a 66-yarder in the first quarter and from 36 in the second.
Longtime Decatur coach has Red Raiders at 4-0 for first time in 12 years
Jere Adcock has started his 27th season as head football coach at Decatur High School with a 4-0 record. It’s the seventh time in his years as boss in the River City that the Red Raiders have won their first four games, the last time coming in 2010. Decatur...
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell
Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
‘I want to turn Huntsville into Fishville’: City catches new sport
So you could, ahem, say that Huntsville, uh, lured a new sport to the Rocket City and made, well, a big catch. It’s called Kayak Bass Fishing and it’s just what the name suggests – competitive fishing from kayaks. And Kayak Bass Fishing – “Or KBF as everybody refers to it, like NFL,” founder Chad Hoover said – is locating its national headquarters in Huntsville at Ditto Landing along the Tennessee River.
The touching story behind this Alabama brand and the couple who started it
Maybe you’ve seen the Dirt Road Gourmet label in the frozen food section at your local grocery store. Or perhaps you’ve eaten a delicious poppy seed chicken dish at a friend’s house and asked for the recipe, only to learn it was a store-bought Dirt Road Gourmet casserole instead.
Alabama GOP chair refused to show license to vote. That became a problem for poll workers.
This is an opinion column. Clyde Martin is a retired TVA supervisor at the Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant who now rides motorcycles and does a little yoga. He has a wife and a kid, but that only comes up when I ask him later. Rather, the first thing he tells me about himself is that he’s a Republican. He considers himself a fierce fiscal conservative, which he cares about more than his party’s positions on social issues.
Ivey appoints new DA for judicial district encompassing 3 central Alabama counties
Gov. Kay Ivey on Thursday appointed a new district attorney for three central Alabama counties after receiving notice of 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Randall V. Houston’s retirement. According to a news release from Houston’s office, Ivey appointed CJ Robinson, who was Houston’s chief deputy and the winner of...
How Women in Music Weekend could lead to a new Huntsville music festival
What was once the beginning has become the finale. In previous years, Women In Music Weekend Huntsville opened with a “Girl Jam” of local all-stars, held at now-defunct bar-sized venue SideTracks. This year though, Orion Amphitheater cultural programming director Dianya Markovits reached out to Women In Music organizer Alli Johnson to offer Orion for use in the event. The amphitheater had the date of Sept. 18 open.
Bobcat seen near Huntsville apartments: ‘I’m not walking out here again’
A Huntsville man saw a bobcat near his apartment complex Tuesday and says that’s it for walks outside even though the cat “was not aggressive.”. Shawn Green told WHNT he saw the bobcat near an apartment complex on Plummer Road as he was going to pick up his children from school. He didn’t say which apartment complex.
Beloved Alabama doctor dies of COVID at 54: ‘You could talk to her about anything’
Longtime Lawrence County physician Dr. Faye S. Wilson has died from an extended illness related to COVID, according to her older brother. “Faye embodied the perfect combination of intelligence and compassion,” said Don Wilson of Florida. “I may have been her big brother, but she was my role model. I will miss her dearly.”
Alabama Supreme Court hears Young Americans for Liberty college student free speech case
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. A campus free speech case brought by a conservative student group at the University of Alabama at Huntsville was heard before the Alabama Supreme Court Thursday. The case is the first challenge...
Alabama woman sought in Florida double homicide died after shooting herself following crash: Police
An Alabama woman labeled a person of interest in a Florida homicide died late last month after shooting herself when the vehicle she was in wrecked following a police chase, authorities said Tuesday. At the time of the Aug. 26 wreck, Ormond Beach, Fla., police did not believe Samantha H....
Alabama woman arrested after dogs bite 9-year-old boy more than 30 times
The co-owner of five dogs that attacked a 9-year-old Lawrence County boy as he rode his bike, causing severe injuries, was arrested Wednesday and charged with a felony. The boy, Gavin Peoples, remains in Huntsville Hospital after Saturday’s attack with more than 30 bites that caused puncture wounds and lacerations, most to his left side.
Man hallucinated as he fatally hit woman with vehicle in Alabama Walmart parking lot, lawyer says
A man charged with capital murder for allegedly driving his vehicle into a woman at a Decatur Walmart was hallucinating at the time of the incident, according to his lawyer. Preston Lamar Nelson, 33, of Madison, is accused of intentionally backing his vehicle over Sherry Sain, 64, who was walking in the parking lot of Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1203 Sixth Ave. S.E. about 8:45 p.m. Aug. 25. Nelson is in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $500,000 cash bond.
Alabama man who allegedly stole Tennessee ambulance, crashed into police car has died
An Alabama man arrested earlier this year after allegedly stealing an ambulance at Erlanger hospital and later crashing it into a patrol car has died. Timothy Burt, 66, of Fort Payne, was detained after Hamilton County deputies and Chattanooga police officers responded to a call about an ambulance being stolen by a hospital patient, according to an affidavit.
Space probe proves Alabama scientist right about solar wind
European scientists have confirmed an Alabama astrophysicist was right two years ago with his models of strange spikes in the solar wind, the stream of protons and electrons coming from the Sun’s outmost “atmosphere” or corona. Dr. Gary Zank of the University of Alabama in Huntsville and...
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash on Montgomery’s I-85
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Montgomery. Police identified the fatality victim as Michael Bonicelli. He was 25 and lived in Prattville. Montgomery officers and fire medics responded at 11:05 a.m. Monday to Interstate 85 near Ann Street on a report of a two-vehicle crash. The wreck happened in the northbound lanes.
