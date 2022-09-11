Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
The Mai Tai ... How and wherePeter DillsPasadena, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In-N-Out Burger Is the Latest Victim of a Viral TikTok 'Secret Menu' HoaxLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
South Alabama football notes: UCLA DB will miss first half due to targeting suspension
UCLA defensive back Kenny Churchwell will miss the first half of Saturday’s game with South Alabama after being ejected for targeting last week vs. Alabama State. Churchwell, the Bruins’ starting nickel back, has 10 tackles and a pass breakup in two games this season. UCLA coach Chip Kelly said he appealed the targeting suspension to the NCAA office, but was denied.
5 Auburn football home-and-homes we’d like to see scheduled
Auburn is slowly working its way through those Power 5 opponents it has never played in the regular season, or at least those it hasn’t played in a while. The Tigers play the second half of a home-and-home with Penn State on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium, having traveled to State College last season. Also on the agenda for future seasons are series with California (2023-24), Baylor (2025-26), UCLA (2027-28) and Miami (2029-30).
Can Auburn cut back on ‘bonehead’ mistakes against No. 22 Penn State?
Auburn’s best chance at securing a signature nonconference win — one that could propel the team into its SEC slate, no less — will require Bryan Harsin’s team to do something it has yet to accomplish through the first two weeks of the season: play a clean game.
Matchups Auburn must win to beat Penn State
Auburn (2-0 0-0 Southeastern Conference) hosts #22 Penn State (2-0, 1-0) on Saturday (2:30 p.m. C.T. CBS) for a pivotal contest for both teams. Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite on several Vegas sportsbooks. It’s no secret that Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin is on the hot seat. Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin isn’t as precarious a situation as Harsin; however, fans of the program are getting antsy after a couple of lackluster seasons.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
National championship game will kick off 45 minutes earlier this season
This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship game is scheduled to kick off 45 minutes earlier than in past years, ESPN announced Thursday. The national championship game, set for Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Central (4:30 p.m. local time). All eight previous title games in the playoff era have kicked off past 7 p.m. Central, meaning they ended near or after midnight on the East Coast.
Saban’s view on ‘most difficult judgment calls’ in football, CB play
The competition at cornerback appears to continue for Alabama as it enters Week 3 of the season. Coming off a 20-19 win at Texas, the defensive back play remains a talking point. The group allowed a few big plays and picked up a few more coverage-related penalties while clamping down...
Highlights from Tiger Talk with Auburn’s coordinators and Tank Bigsby
Auburn Offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau, defensive coordinator Jeff Schmedding, special teams coordinator Roc Bellantoni, and running back Tank Bigsby sat down with hosts Andy Burcham and Brad Law to preview Saturday’s game against Penn State. The Nittany Lions are the first Big Ten team to visit Jordan-Hare. Last season...
AL.com recruiting: Reviewing Auburn’s 2023 receiving options
We’re back for Week 3 of the Auburn Recruiting Show on AL.com. On this episode, sponsored by Inline Lighting, we recap the breaking news regarding the Tigers’ future wide receiver. Reporter Nick Alvarez and social media producer Patrick Greenfield cover the decommitment of Central-Phenix City’s Karmello English and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nick Saban provides update on injured WR Tyler Harrell
Alabama’s wide receivers have had an uneven start to the fall, partially due to the injuries of JoJo Earle and Tyler Harrell. Nick Saban provided an update to the latter on the weekly SEC coaches teleconference. “He has not been able to practice this week. He will not play...
Auburn loses top recruit from 2023 class
Auburn’s already thin recruiting class suffered a blow on Wednesday. Karmello English, a four-star receiver and top prospect currently in Bryan Harsin’s 2023 class, announced he is reopening his search for a future home. “I am grateful to the staff for providing me a opportunity to represent WDE...
Kevin Scarbinsky: Who’s the best at paying people not to coach? You’ll recognize the leaders in buyout madness.
It was the wrong question, of course, a graphic mistake flashed on the screen during the season’s first edition of ESPN’s College GameDay. A subsequent decision in Lincoln and potential developments on the Plains could make that question seem prophetic, but that would be a headline for another day.
Auburn still laments missed opportunities from 2021 loss to Penn State
The mental images of 100,000-plus white-clad fans celebrating into the rural Pennsylvania night still stings for Auburn. It’s a difficult memory to erase for Auburn, which felt like it squandered a golden opportunity last September at Beaver Stadium. Auburn fell, 28-20, to Penn State in what was a marquee early-season nonconference matchup, handing the Tigers their first loss of the Bryan Harsin era.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Interim AD Rich McGlynn: ‘This is not about me; it is about Auburn’
A day after being named Auburn’s interim athletics director, Rich McGlynn made his first public comments about his new role as the university’s national search for a full-time replacement for Allen Greene gets underway. McGlynn, Auburn’s longtime compliance director, was named the program’s interim athletics director on Tuesday...
What Penn State coach James Franklin said about facing Auburn, Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s first big game of the season is just days away, as Bryan Harsin’s team welcomes No. 22 Penn State to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Tigers (2-0) and Nittany Lions (2-0) will square off at 2:30 p.m. on CBS in what will be the second game of the programs’ home-and-home series. The two teams met last September in State College, Penn., with Auburn falling 28-20 on the road to Penn State during its annual “White Out” game.
Thursday roundup: Auburn’s 58-7 win over Lee-Montgomery gives Tigers 600th victory
Auburn High defeated Lee-Montgomery 58-7 at Cramton Bowl on Thursday night, recording the 600th win in the history of the program. The Tigers are now 600-390-35. Auburn fielded its first football team in 1911. The Tigers have won eight region championships, but have yet to win a state title, though they came dangerously close in 2020 when they lost to Thompson 29-28.
Auburn names Rich McGlynn as interim athletics director, launches national search for next AD
Auburn has named Rich McGlynn as its interim athletics director as it begins a national search for the school’s 16th all-time AD. McGlynn will take over AD duties “effective immediately,” Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts announced Tuesday. McGlynn takes over for Auburn athletics chief operating officer Marcy Girton, who served as acting athletics director the last two weeks following the resignation of Allen Greene from his post at the end of August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Karmello English decommits from ‘University of Auburn,’ social media explodes
Karmello English, a four-star receiver, decommitted from Auburn on Wednesday. Obviously, college football fans tend to overreact when a teenage kid has a change of heart. There will always be backlash. It’s part of it. However, some couldn’t let the idea of English decommitting from the “University of Auburn” slide without saying something. In fact, it started trending on social media.
Opelika’s Erik Speakman, Pickens County’s Michael Williams selected to coach North-South All-Stars
Opelika’s Erik Speakman and Pickens County’s Michael Williams have been selected as head coaches of the 64th annual North-South All-Star Football Game in December. The game will be played Dec. 16 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Speakman will coach the South with Williams leading the North. The...
Players of the Week for Week 4 are from Randolph, Mobile Christian, Oak Grove
More than 86,000 votes were cast in the AL.com football Player of the Week polls following action in Week 4 of the high-school football season. The Huntsville Player of the Week was Andrew Hunter of Randolph. The Coastal Player of the Week was Colin Wilson of Mobile Christian. The Hollis Wright Birmingham Player of the Week was Riley Harmon of Oak Grove.
Tailgate spots for the 2022 Magic City Classic go on sale Sept. 15
Fans planning to tailgate during the 2022 Magic City Classic should start making arrangements this week. Tailgating spots for the annual classic football game between Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University open for advance online purchase on Sept. 15 at 12:01 p.m. Tickets are available at bigtickets.com. Each tailgating...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
193K+
Followers
57K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0