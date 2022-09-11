ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Pujols hits 696th HR, ties A-Rod for 4th; Cards beat Pirates

By WES CROSBY
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uHhir_0hqZGz0G00

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 696th home run, tying Alex Rodriguez for fourth place on the career list, and the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-5 Saturday night.

Pujols trails only Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) on the all-time homer chart. The 42-year-old Pujols has 22 games left in his 22nd and final season in the big leagues.

“I don’t care who I tied,” Pujols said. “At the end of the day, it’s about tying (the game) for the team and giving them an opportunity to pick up a win. ... It’s pretty special. I think I’m aware of where I am in the history of the game. But at the end of the day, 21 years ago when I make the ballclub, that wasn’t something that I was chasing.

“Twenty-two years later, I don’t think I’m going to change my approach,” he continued. "I think I’m going to let things happen and try to enjoy it. If it happens, it happens. If not, at the end of the day, I think everybody, including myself, are pretty blessed with the career that I have.”

With St. Louis down 3-1 in the sixth, Pujols connected on a first-pitch slider from JT Brubaker. He sent a two-run shot 418 feet into the left-field bleachers at PNC Park, launched with an exit velocity of 111.2 mph.

“I know it’s a historic home run, but it still sucks,” Brubaker said. “I should have walked off that mound giving our team the lead and I didn’t do it. That bothers me.”

Pujols also doubled and singled for the NL Central leaders. His RBI single in the eighth made it 4-all.

“Albert, three knocks. Big homer there,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “ ... Fouled two pitches off in the top of the zone. He knew he had to make an adjustment to get on top of it. Was able to let it get a little deep, got on top of it for a single. Drove in that run. That’s a pro at bat.”

Nolan Arenado broke the tie with a three-run double with two outs in the ninth off Wil Crowe (5-9).

“You have a guy that is grinding right now," Marmol said. "He’s played a lot of games in a row. Head stays in it, gives us a good at bat there and drives in three runs. That was nice to see.”

Giovanny Gallegos (3-5) pitched a perfect eighth inning for the Cardinals. Ryan Helsley allowed a two-out RBI single from Bryan Reynolds in the ninth before getting Rodolfo Castro to ground out for his 15th save.

Paul Goldschmidt was 0 for 4, dropping his average to .325 to fall behind Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman (.330) in the NL batting race. His two-out walk loaded the bases in the ninth.

Oneil Cruz put the Pirates ahead 4-3 in the seventh with his 14th homer, driven over the Clemente Wall in right. The 23-year-old rookie singled in the first, extending his hit streak to a career-best seven games. He is 14 for 30 (.467) during the streak.

“He’s a good player,” Pujols said of Cruz. “Obviously, he has a great future ahead of him.”

Pittsburgh took a 3-0 lead on a pair of homers off Jack Flaherty in the first two innings, a solo shot from Castro in the first and a two-run drive from Jack Suwinski in the second. Flaherty went five innings, giving up three runs on six hits.

Brendan Donovan cut the deficit to two with a home run in the Cardinals fifth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Packy Naughton was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. … RHP James Naile was optioned to Memphis.

Pirates: RHP David Bednar threw a live batting practice on Saturday. The All-Star closer has been on the injured list with lower back tightness since Aug. 3.

Cardinals LHP José Quintana (5-6, 3.41 ERA) will return to the mound in Pittsburgh on Sunday, going opposite RHP Mitch Keller (5-10, 4.22). Quintana and RHP Chris Stratton were sent to St. Louis on Aug. 1 in a trade that moved RHP Johan Oviedo and INF Malcolm Nuñez to the Pirates. Keller allowed five hits in six shutout innings against the Mets his last time out on Tuesday.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Keller
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
José Quintana
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Ryan Helsley
Person
Oliver Marmol
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Hank Aaron
Person
Homer
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
185K+
Followers
128K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy