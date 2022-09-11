Philadelphia Museum of Art stair climb relay returns for 5th year

A 24-hour stair climbing endurance event, held at the Art Museum, steps returned to Philadelphia.

The event, called #PHL24, raises money for the nonprofit Legacy of Hope that helps local cancer patients with rent, food, utilities, or any other assistance they may need.

"The event I think it's symbolic of the struggle a lot of cancer patients go through, pushing yourself as far as we can," said President & CEO of Legacy of Hope, Michael Rowe.

Each runner has their own goal, but this year two runners are hoping to break a record with their stair climb attempt.

"We're trying to break the world record for most distance covered on steps and most ascent covered on steps," said Kellen Matthews Thompson.

The event also featured music, dancing and games.

The runners began Saturday at 9 a.m. and will end Sunday at 9 a.m.

This is the 5th year of the event. The goal was $150,000, and $125,000 was raised only a few hours into the event.

"Thousands of dollars being raised for cancer patients who are underserved. People are having fun. There's a lot of divisiveness, a lot of struggles - it's nice because I'm fortunate to see the best people have when they come together," said Rowe. "This embodies the city of Philadelphia, City of Brotherly Love."