Johnston honors Mazzulla Jr. with recreation center dedication

By Taylor Begley
 5 days ago

JOHNSTON (WPRI) – It was a big day Saturday for the Johnston community. The town came together to dedicate its new indoor recreation center in memory of Dan Mazzulla Jr.

The former Panther athlete, coach and director of parks and recreation was a big figure – literally and figuratively – in his hometown.

His two sons, Joe and Justin, have followed in his coaching footsteps with the Celtics and the University of Rhode Island, respectively.

