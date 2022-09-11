ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois volleyball sweeps Dayton

By Brice Bement
 5 days ago

DAYTON, OH (WCIA) — Illinois volleyball swept the Dayton Flyers 3-0 at the Flyers invitational. The Illini posted back-to-back sweeps for the first time this season and the first since November 2021.

The Illini held the Flyers to a .123 hitting percentage and held all of their opponents to a .150 swing clip or less in their three matches of the invitational.

Diana Brown, the Columbus, Ohio, native, was named the Dayton Invitational MVP after tallying 116 assists, 21 digs, eight aces and three kills. She recorded her third double-double of the season and the 43rd of her career.

Caroline Barnes was named to the all-tournament team after amassing 44 digs to go along with 13 assists.

Raina Terry claimed her second-straight all-tournament honor after racking up 39 kills, 20 digs and nine aces over the weekend.

The Illini are back in action on Wednesday as they head to Charleston, Ill., to take on Eastern Illinois at 7 p.m. CT.

