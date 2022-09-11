Read full article on original website
Scoreboard: Sydney Scanlon records 1,000th career assist, leads Frontier girls volleyball past Longmeadow & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. It was a memorable night for Sydney Scanlon as the senior surpassed 1,000 career assists during the Frontier girls volleyball team’s opening set against Longmeadow on Thursday evening.
Scoreboard: Braydon Pratt records shutout for Monson boys soccer in 2-0 win over Holyoke & more
The offensive prowess of Benjamin Pignone and Jake Beaupre combined with the defensive efforts of Braydon Pratt in net helped lead Monson boys soccer past Holyoke by a final score of 2-0 on Thursday night,
Scoreboard: Mount Everett girls soccer controls possession, pressures early in win over Gateway, 3-0 & more
The Mount Everett girl’s soccer team defeated Gateway 3-0 in Thursday afternoon’s contest, providing the Eagles with their third win of the season. Allison Steuernagle led the way for Mount Everett, finishing with one goal and one assist, while Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex each scored one goal. Julianna Valentini ended with an assist.
South Hadley boys soccer equalizes late with a penalty against Frontier, 2-2
SOUTH HADLEY -- A late penalty call against Frontier gave the South Hadley boy’s soccer team the chance to snatch a draw, and Charlie Anischik did not disappoint from the spot. Anischik buried the penalty, and South Hadley walked away with a 2-2 draw against Frontier on Thursday.
Isabella Meadows records 100th career goal, leads Pope Francis girls soccer past Greenfield
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Pope Francis girl’s soccer team earned an impressive 8-0 road win against Greenfield on Thursday. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may...
Westfield-Northampton football game postponed due to Blue Devils’ Covid-related issue
WESTFIELD - The Westfield High School football home opener against Northampton Friday night (Sept. 16) has been postponed due to a Covid-related issue regarding the Blue Devils, team officials announced Thursday evening. Westfield opened the season with a 42-15 road win over Amherst last Friday evening. The Bombers are now...
Western Mass. Football Top 20: Easthampton, Frontier climb this week’s list
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. This is the second installment of MassLive’s Western Massachusetts high school football rankings, which will be updated on a weekly basis through the 2022 Fall season.
WNBA Finals: Connecticut Sun put on dominant performance in 105-76 victory against Las Vegas Aces in Game 3
UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in WNBA Finals history, and the Connecticut Sun staved off elimination by beating the Las Vegas Aces 105-76 in Game 3 on Thursday night. Thomas had 16 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists for the Sun, who have now...
Red Sox’s Jarren Duran steals home in WooSox win, has .866 OPS at Triple-A this year
One month after being sent down by the Red Sox, outfielder Jarren Duran recorded one of the most memorable moments of the WooSox’ entire season Thursday night. Duran, who is one of the fastest players in the entire organization, put his speed on display in Worcester’s game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With two outs of the top of the seventh inning, Duran stole home to give the WooSox a 5-2 lead over the RailRiders, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. You can watch the full video of the steal here.
Cisco’s Cafe breakfast restaurant to open in Amherst Mill District
AMHERST — The owners of Amherst House of Pizza plan to open Cisco’s Cafe, a breakfast restaurant, in the Mill District this coming fall, hopefully sometime in November. Cisco’s Cafe will be located at 68 Cowls Road. Francisco Perez and his wife Reyna Palacios told The Republic...
Parlor Room adds shows to fall lineup
Signature Sounds has added a long list of new shows for its current season at The Parlor Room in Northampton. The venue is marking its 10th anniversary and has now added acts such as Jeffrey Foucault on Oct. 15, a Heather Maloney Songwriting Workshop on Oct. 23, Kris Delmhorst on Nov. 18, Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry on Nov. 20, and Chris Smither for two shows, Dec. 16-17.
Pioneer Valley home sales down 8.8%; median price rises
SPRINGFIELD — Sales of single-family homes across the Pioneer Valley fell 8.8% last month but that’s compared to an “unusually crazy” summer of 2021. There were 603 homes sold in August 2021 and 550 sold in August 2022, according to numbers released this week by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.
Springfield Symphony Orchestra receives $100K for youth orchestra, building improvements
SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Brian Ashe, D-Longmeadow, presented a $100,000 state grant to the Springfield Symphony Orchestra Thursday morning. Ashe sponsored the earmark in the most recent state budget. Funds will be used for a youth symphony orchestra scholarship program and improvements to the orchestra’s infrastructure and downtown office.
Ren’s gas station owners thank Pioneer Valley community for donating over $65,000 to help save Amherst gas station from foreclosure
Weeks after members of the Amherst and greater Pioneer Valley community rallied together and launched a fundraiser to save Ren’s Sales and Service, a beloved community gas station that’s been fueling and servicing cars in the region for the past 50 years, owners of the gas station announced they’ve hit their $65,000 goal to prevent being foreclosed.
Massachusetts State Lottery: Top prizes won Tuesday include $25,000 per year ‘Lucky for Life’ ticket 2 $100,000 prizes
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player won $25,000 per year on a “Lucky for Life” ticket Tuesday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Beer and Wine in Palmer, which is located at 1478 North Main St. Two other top prizes were also won Tuesday. They...
Hampden County real estate transactions: See the top 10 most expensive homes sold from September 4-10
A house in Southwick that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Hampden County between Sep. 4 and Sep. 10. In total, 102 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $302,018, $197 per square foot.
Amherst Regional High School classes to resume Friday after fires set in bathrooms
AMHERST – Superintendent of schools Michael Morris confirmed “several small, separate fires were set in bathrooms at Amherst Regional High School” Thursday — necessitating a building evacuation. Classes will resume Friday morning with a police presence on campus as investigation continues. Morris informed parents of the...
Alex Cora: Red Sox’s J.D. Martinez missing first base bag ‘kind of sums up our season. Just short’
BOSTON — The Red Sox’s eighth-inning rally fell short when J.D. Martinez missed the front of the first base bag with his left foot in Boston’s 5-3 loss to the Yankees here at Fenway Park on Wednesday. “That kind of sums up our season there,” manager Alex...
Religion Notes: Sept. 15, 2022
Holyoke – Our Lady of the Cross Church will be holding a tag sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the parish hall at 1140 Dwight St. Tons of treasures for all ages; The church will be hosting a production of “Tolton: from Slave to Priest,” a one-man performance based on the life of the first African-American Priest. The performance will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Social Center, 67 St. Kolbe Dr. (Mater Dolorosa School Campus.) Admission is $15 adults at the door or $12 advance; $10 for children ages 16 and under (suitable for ages 10 and up.) For more information call the church at 413-532-5661 or email parish@ourladyofthecross.com.
Chicopee begins push to become cleanest city in the region
CHICOPEE — In the hopes of having the neatest city in the region, Mayor John L. Vieau said he is launching a clean city initiative that will involve multiple municipal departments, outside organizations and students. The plan is to revive a “properties with issues” committee and work with the...
