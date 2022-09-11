ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoreboard: Mount Everett girls soccer controls possession, pressures early in win over Gateway, 3-0 & more

The Mount Everett girl’s soccer team defeated Gateway 3-0 in Thursday afternoon’s contest, providing the Eagles with their third win of the season. Allison Steuernagle led the way for Mount Everett, finishing with one goal and one assist, while Ella Gennari and Stella Lennex each scored one goal. Julianna Valentini ended with an assist.
Red Sox’s Jarren Duran steals home in WooSox win, has .866 OPS at Triple-A this year

One month after being sent down by the Red Sox, outfielder Jarren Duran recorded one of the most memorable moments of the WooSox’ entire season Thursday night. Duran, who is one of the fastest players in the entire organization, put his speed on display in Worcester’s game against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With two outs of the top of the seventh inning, Duran stole home to give the WooSox a 5-2 lead over the RailRiders, the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. You can watch the full video of the steal here.
Parlor Room adds shows to fall lineup

Signature Sounds has added a long list of new shows for its current season at The Parlor Room in Northampton. The venue is marking its 10th anniversary and has now added acts such as Jeffrey Foucault on Oct. 15, a Heather Maloney Songwriting Workshop on Oct. 23, Kris Delmhorst on Nov. 18, Tracy Grammer and Jim Henry on Nov. 20, and Chris Smither for two shows, Dec. 16-17.
Pioneer Valley home sales down 8.8%; median price rises

SPRINGFIELD — Sales of single-family homes across the Pioneer Valley fell 8.8% last month but that’s compared to an “unusually crazy” summer of 2021. There were 603 homes sold in August 2021 and 550 sold in August 2022, according to numbers released this week by the Realtor Association of Pioneer Valley.
Ren’s gas station owners thank Pioneer Valley community for donating over $65,000 to help save Amherst gas station from foreclosure

Weeks after members of the Amherst and greater Pioneer Valley community rallied together and launched a fundraiser to save Ren’s Sales and Service, a beloved community gas station that’s been fueling and servicing cars in the region for the past 50 years, owners of the gas station announced they’ve hit their $65,000 goal to prevent being foreclosed.
Religion Notes: Sept. 15, 2022

Holyoke – Our Lady of the Cross Church will be holding a tag sale on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 1p.m. in the parish hall at 1140 Dwight St. Tons of treasures for all ages; The church will be hosting a production of “Tolton: from Slave to Priest,” a one-man performance based on the life of the first African-American Priest. The performance will be held on Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m. at St. John Paul II Social Center, 67 St. Kolbe Dr. (Mater Dolorosa School Campus.) Admission is $15 adults at the door or $12 advance; $10 for children ages 16 and under (suitable for ages 10 and up.) For more information call the church at 413-532-5661 or email parish@ourladyofthecross.com.
