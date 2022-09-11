Read full article on original website
Related
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Speak Out About Huge Changes Made for Ken Jennings’ Official Debut as Host
Jeopardy! fans are rejoicing over the fact that Ken Jennings is back and this time he’s listed as the host of the game show. OK, so Monday night, another season, this one would be No. 39, started up. Jennings will be the host through December, then Mayim Bialik comes along and takes over. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit. See, fans just wanted to speak out about Ken’s return and of the fabled game show itself.
Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Fires Back After Concertgoer Offended By Nudity During San Francisco Show
Long-time hair metal rockers Motley Crue just wrapped up their expansive Stadium Tour last week… The post Motley Crue’s Tommy Lee Fires Back After Concertgoer Offended By Nudity During San Francisco Show appeared first on Outsider.
‘The View’ Hosts Shocked To Learn Whoopi Goldberg Has No Eyebrows
Cohosts of The View were raising their eyebrows over a grooming practice Whoopi Goldberg has had for decades. While discussing how Hollywood has succumbed to the bleached brows craze, Goldberg’s cohosts were stunned to learn that she has no brows of her own. Despite sitting next to her for years, points out an article from Decider.
‘Fast X’ Star Jason Momoa Reveals Massive Head Tattoo After Shaving Off His Hair: VIDEO
Jason Momoa has expanded his tattoo collection. The star recently revealed an impressive tribal tattoo where his signature hair used to be. On September 14th, The Aquaman star visited his over 12 million Instagram followers through a video message. In it, he heads to a Hawaiian Airlines plane that will take him to New Zealand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Carrie Underwood Teases New Experience for Fans on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Country music star Carrie Underwood is going on a new tour. The singer teased a “new experience” for fans for the upcoming tour. “We’re kind of off and running in rehearsals,” Underwood said about getting ready for the tour. “We’re going to be doing wardrobe things soon and just be going through all the music.”
WATCH: Blake Shelton Celebrates National Line Dancing Week With Hilarious ‘No Body’ Footage
All you (middle-aged) fans of the 1990s. Blake Shelton is bringing back both the bad hair and line dancing. Although Shelton still can rock a vintage mullet, we’re not sure if he can pull off line dancing. In fact, somebody on the Blake Shelton team came up with a creative, but doctored video, showing how The Voice coach and country music superstar can swing those hips.
‘1883’ Star LaMonica Garrett Reveals What It Was Like Working With ‘Hollywood Icon’ Sam Elliott
The Yellowstone universe from creator Taylor Sheridan is in full swing taking over the TV world. The spinoff 1883 follows the previous generation of the Duttons just after the Civil War. It only ran for one season, but the show left a great impression on viewers. Sons of Anarchy alum...
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Donnie Wahlberg, Wife Jenny McCarthy Sign Major First-Look Deal With Lionsgate
Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg has some big news. And we’ll be seeing a lot more of his wife, Jenny McCarthy, too. The duo has inked a new deal with Lionsgate. It’s a three year deal for unscripted projects with Lionsgate Television. The couple will produce and create...
RELATED PEOPLE
Sylvester Stallone Covers Second Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin With Leopard Amid Divorce
Sylvester Stallone has had to come up with some innovative ideas recently to remove Jennifer Flavin from his enormous tattoo collection. After they filed for divorce in August following 25 years of marriage, the Tulsa King star got a second tattoo to hide a portrait of his ex. The tattooist Zach Perez of Oklahoma City came in to help Stallone re-create the image on his arm. On Monday, Perez documented the procedure on his Instagram feed.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood Sends Some Lead Down Range in Badass Footage From Her ‘Date Night’
Mike Fisher took his wife, Carrie Underwood, on a date recently. But before they went to dinner and a movie or whatever other activities may have been on the itinerary, they made a stop. They visited a range, and Carrie took the opportunity to fire off some rounds. Check out that Mike Fisher shared video below.
WATCH: Kelly Clarkson, Garth Brooks Duet a Billy Joel Hit on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’
Kelly Clarkson returned for the fourth season of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday. She welcomed a pretty big guest for the first show of the season. Garth Brooks joined her for the show. The two performed a duet of Billy Joel’s “New York State of Mind.” Check out video from the performance below.
The Marty Smith Podcast: Marty Tries Nashville Hot Chicken and Hilariously Recalls the Aftermath
If you missed The Marty Smith Podcast this week, first of all, shame on you. But that also means you missed a hilarious story that Marty shared on the show about trying Nashville Hot Chicken for the first time and the aftermath of that decision. Let’s just say the popular local specialty from Music City won this round.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Pulls Classic Prank on Her
You’ve got to hand it to Mike Fisher, who is the husband of Carrie Underwood, for this prank. Fisher idles along behind Underwood, who is out for a run. As he gets a little closer to her, Fisher decides to offer his wife a friendly honk of his powerful car horn. Well, she turns around and appears to point in his direction. Once he sees her turn around, Fisher starts to laugh. You can hear him say, “C’mon, get it!” Apparently, Mike is cheering his wife on as she’s getting some exercise.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell to Star in New ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series
Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell is trading in a flight suit for a cowboy hat, as he’s been cast in the upcoming Butch and Sundance tv series. He will be starring alongside Regé-Jean Page in the series for streaming service Amazon Prime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock, the straight-to-series drama has been picked up by Amazon. The series will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Brothers Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will be writing the scripts.
Blake Shelton Reveals What His Mom Thought of Him Bringing Back the Mullet
Following his recent No Body music video that featured him with his early 2000s signature mullet, country music hitmaker and The Voice judge Blake Shelton says his loved ones, including his mother as well as his wife Gwen Stefani, have some thoughts about bringing the look back. While making an...
Olivia Newton-John’s Team Speaks Out About Emmys In Memoriam Snub
Olivia Newton-John’s publicist is disappointed she was not included in the “In Memoriam” tribute at this year’s Emmys. TMZ reports that Michael Caprio, Newton-John’s publicist for more than two decades, was let down by the news. Caprio said while the family is still grieving and did not want to comment, Emmy Awards executive producer Reggie Hudlin should have considered her substantial Hollywood background.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WATCH: This ‘Howling’ Husky Has the Internet Covering Its Ears
This adorable husky pup doesn’t care who hears when she sings in the shower! But there’s a good chance that this howling husky isn’t going to be going very far on The Voice this season!. In a clip shared recently by The New York Post, we meet...
Aerosmith Returns to Stage for First Time Since Canceling Dates for Steven Tyler’s Rehab Treatment
Steven Tyler is back rocking for the first time since canceling a string of concert… The post Aerosmith Returns to Stage for First Time Since Canceling Dates for Steven Tyler’s Rehab Treatment appeared first on Outsider.
‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck
Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
Outsider.com
558K+
Followers
60K+
Post
215M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 0