‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Speak Out About Huge Changes Made for Ken Jennings’ Official Debut as Host

Jeopardy! fans are rejoicing over the fact that Ken Jennings is back and this time he’s listed as the host of the game show. OK, so Monday night, another season, this one would be No. 39, started up. Jennings will be the host through December, then Mayim Bialik comes along and takes over. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves a bit. See, fans just wanted to speak out about Ken’s return and of the fabled game show itself.
WATCH: Blake Shelton Celebrates National Line Dancing Week With Hilarious ‘No Body’ Footage

All you (middle-aged) fans of the 1990s. Blake Shelton is bringing back both the bad hair and line dancing. Although Shelton still can rock a vintage mullet, we’re not sure if he can pull off line dancing. In fact, somebody on the Blake Shelton team came up with a creative, but doctored video, showing how The Voice coach and country music superstar can swing those hips.
Sylvester Stallone Covers Second Tattoo of Wife Jennifer Flavin With Leopard Amid Divorce

Sylvester Stallone has had to come up with some innovative ideas recently to remove Jennifer Flavin from his enormous tattoo collection. After they filed for divorce in August following 25 years of marriage, the Tulsa King star got a second tattoo to hide a portrait of his ex. The tattooist Zach Perez of Oklahoma City came in to help Stallone re-create the image on his arm. On Monday, Perez documented the procedure on his Instagram feed.
WATCH: Carrie Underwood’s Husband Pulls Classic Prank on Her

You’ve got to hand it to Mike Fisher, who is the husband of Carrie Underwood, for this prank. Fisher idles along behind Underwood, who is out for a run. As he gets a little closer to her, Fisher decides to offer his wife a friendly honk of his powerful car horn. Well, she turns around and appears to point in his direction. Once he sees her turn around, Fisher starts to laugh. You can hear him say, “C’mon, get it!” Apparently, Mike is cheering his wife on as she’s getting some exercise.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’s Glen Powell to Star in New ‘Butch and Sundance’ Series

Top Gun: Maverick‘s Glen Powell is trading in a flight suit for a cowboy hat, as he’s been cast in the upcoming Butch and Sundance tv series. He will be starring alongside Regé-Jean Page in the series for streaming service Amazon Prime, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Following a competitive situation with both Disney+ and Peacock, the straight-to-series drama has been picked up by Amazon. The series will be produced by Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO. Brothers Kaz and Ryan Firpo (The Eternals) will be writing the scripts.
Olivia Newton-John’s Team Speaks Out About Emmys In Memoriam Snub

Olivia Newton-John’s publicist is disappointed she was not included in the “In Memoriam” tribute at this year’s Emmys. TMZ reports that Michael Caprio, Newton-John’s publicist for more than two decades, was let down by the news. Caprio said while the family is still grieving and did not want to comment, Emmy Awards executive producer Reggie Hudlin should have considered her substantial Hollywood background.
‘1883’ Star Isabel May Lands Major New Role Opposite Casey Affleck

Following her major success as Elsa Dutton on the Yellowstone prequel 1883, Isabel May has landed a new role alongside Oscar-winning actor Casey Affleck. As The Hollywood Reporter shared, the 21-year-old has inked a deal to star in The Smack. The story puts Affleck in the lead role as Rowan Petty, an often unsuccessful conman who will take every chance to make a score. To better his chances of making it big in crime, he teams up with a woman named Jade. And the two of them head to LA.
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

