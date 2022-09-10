ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Ford, Hutchinson run for two TDs each in Mocs' 38-20 win

San Diego Union-Tribune
 5 days ago

Ailym Ford and Preston Hutchinson each ran for a pair of touchdowns and Chattanooga defeated Eastern Illinois 38-20 on Saturday night.

Hutchinson threw for 278 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown to Javin Whatley.

EIU had a 10-7 lead after Jonah O'Brien's 31-yard scoring toss to Nile Hill in the final minute of the third quarter but Ford's 4-yard score put the Mocs (2-0), ranked 10th in the FCS coaches poll, in front for good.

Ford's other TD run of 21 yards made it 27-13 midway through the third quarter. An Andre Southard field goal and Hutchinson's 14-yard run in the fourth quarter gave the Mocs a cushion.

O'Brien threw for two touchdowns for the Panthers (0-2).

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

